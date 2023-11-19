SmcDrawTools

What Is A  SmcDrawTools?

SmcDrawTools was developed for fast and comfortable trading of the financial markets especially for SMC TRADERS. It provides traders functionalities, such as:

All in one place! A very exciting addition to make a trader’s job a whole lot easier. Just a single click and everything you need is right there at your fingertips. What could be more simple?!

So, what can this SmcDrawTools  do for you?
The Drawing Tool Will Make Your Analysis Easy!

As a Trader, you often need to draw on your chart as part of analysis, such as  market  structure , mark highs & lows of the market, Break of Structure(BoS), CHoCH,LQ,IDM etc.  With our SmcDrawTools , you won’t have to type all those ever again. Click! Easy Analysis and quickly draw.

1. highs & lows  of the market userd arrows and POI Rectangle Zone  are  displays in all time frames.

2. CHoCH,BoS,LQ,IDM Lines and Supply Zone/Demand Zone Rectangle  are  displays in Current time frames.

3.You can delete Object type separately.

4.quickly chart set.





