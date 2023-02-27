Mrindicator

Looking to take your forex trading to the next level? Look no further than my revolutionary forex indicator. Here are j many reasons why you should start using my indicator today:

  1. Easy to Use: With an intuitive interface and simple setup process, my forex indicator is easy for traders of all levels to use.

  2. Comprehensive Data Analysis: My forex indicator is backed by rigorous data analysis and machine learning algorithms, giving you a comprehensive view of the market.

  3. Real-Time Updates: Stay up-to-date on the latest market trends with real-time updates, delivered straight to your device.

  4. Customizable Settings: Personalize your trading experience with customizable settings, allowing you to adjust parameters to fit your trading style.



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Trend indicator with calculation of dynamic levels and signaling their intersection. Description of input parameters: StepTF = true; - Calculation of the indicator by closing the bar (true) or by each tick (false) BarsCount = 300; - Number of settlement bars Price = PRICE_CLOSE; - Type of price used TimeFrame = PERIOD_CURRENT; - Estimated timeframe TrendPeriod = 9; - Trend calculation period TrendDeviations = 4.9; - coefficient of deviation PeriodTrendSmooth = 1; - Trend smoothing perio
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2.4 (5)
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5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
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Mr Beast Indicator
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Indicators
Indicador Gratuito desarrollado por Mr Beast Inversiones Mr Beast : Gestión de riesgo profesional. Brindo a la comunidad la entrada a productos de M Beast. Echar un vistazo a mis señales y expert advisors. Descuentos de hasta 70% Diclaimer: La negociación en Forex, CFD y Opciones conlleva un riesgo de pérdida sustancial y no es adecuada para todos los inversores. El alto grado de apalancamiento puede actuar en su contra y también en su favor, Antes de decidirse a operar en productos tan apalanca
FREE
Mr Robot v2
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Experts
MR BEAST ROBOT MR I USE IT DAILY IN MY ACCOUNTS This Forex trading robot has been developed by MRBEAST as a tool to facilitate day trading. Please note that using this robot involves certain risks and does not guarantee consistent profits in the forex market. The trading robot is based on algorithms and strategies that I have designed, which have been created using my knowledge and experience in the field of trading. However, past performance does not guarantee future results, and the Forex mar
Mr Robot and source code
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Experts
I use this robot every day on my real accounts. This Forex trading robot has been developed by MRBEAST as a tool to facilitate day trading. Please note that using this robot involves certain risks and does not guarantee consistent profits in the forex market. The trading robot is based on algorithms and strategies that I have designed, which have been created using my knowledge and experience in the field of trading. However, past performance does not guarantee future results, and the Forex mark
Dragon Master v1
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Experts
Mi favourite robot I used every day in my accounts Designed for forex trading This Forex trading robot has been developed by MRBEAST as a tool to facilitate day trading. Please note that using this robot involves certain risks and does not guarantee consistent profits in the forex market. The trading robot is based on algorithms and strategies that I have designed, which have been created using my knowledge and experience in the field of trading. However, past performance does not guarantee fut
FTMO Pass Challenge v1
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Experts
FTMO EXPERT The expert advisor created BASED ON THE RULES OF FUNDED tests, using artificial intelligence and multiple strategies in a single robot, combines advanced technology with innovative approaches in the field of artificial intelligence applied to finance. This advisor has been designed to take advantage of artificial intelligence and automation in the field of investments and financial operations. Through the use of sophisticated algorithms and data analysis techniques, the advisor is ab
Darwinex Obtain Funding
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Experts
Obtain Funding Darwinex Un asesor experto diseñado para cuentas de Darwinex teniendo en cuenta sus reglas de drop y apalancamiento 1:10 .Diseñado especielmente para  la gestión de activos de divisas. Especializado para divisas en el eur usd por el bajo spread recomendación de métrica H1 Darwinex es una excelente plataforma y hemos creado este robot para trabajar expresamente con ella. Este robot de trading de Forex ha sido desarrollado por MRBEAST como una herramienta para facilitar el trading
All Challenges
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Experts
Pass All Challenge prop firms. Un robot experto diseñado para enfrentar las evaluaciones y  operar de manera automatizada en el mercado financiero, específicamente en el par de divisas EUR/USD en el marco de tiempo H1. Este robot ha sido entrenado en las siguientes firmas:  FTMO, MYFOREXFUNDS, FUNDEDNEXT, NEXSTEPFUNDING, E8 y muchas otras. Este robot de trading de Forex ha sido desarrollado por MRBEAST como una herramienta para facilitar el trading intradía. Tenga en cuenta que el uso de este r
Best Edge EA
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Experts
Best Ea Edge strategy Low risk. Oferta de lanzamiento para este estupendo asesor experto ideal para cuentas pequeñas y grandes. Utiliza un sistema de coberturas muy avanzado . Especialmente diseñado para divisas como el Eur Usd Métrica utilizada H1 Lotaje recomendado para empezar 0.01. Este robot de trading de Forex ha sido desarrollado por MRBEAST como una herramienta para facilitar el trading intradía. Tenga en cuenta que el uso de este robot implica ciertos riesgos y no garantiza ganancias co
Hedging Lots Repeat
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Experts
ADX Forex Trading Strategy (Hedging Lots Repeat) I use this robot every day on my real accounts. This Forex trading robot has been developed by MRBEAST as a tool to facilitate day trading. Please note that using this robot involves certain risks and does not guarantee consistent profits in the forex market. The trading robot is based on algorithms and strategies that I have designed, which have been created using my knowledge and experience in the field of trading. However, past performance d
Best Grid Hedge
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Experts
MR BEAST GRID EDGE RECOMMENDED H1 EUR USD 0.01 LOTS SET: euro usd Metric H1 distance pips 20 The expert advisor that I have created focuses on providing highly professional risk management through the use of a hedging strategy. This Forex trading robot has been developed by MRBEAST as a tool to facilitate day trading. Please note that using this robot involves certain risks and does not guarantee consistent profits in the forex market. The trading robot is based on algorithms and strategies
Grid and Break
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Experts
This Forex trading robot has been developed by MRBEAST as a tool to facilitate day trading. Please note that using this robot involves certain risks and does not guarantee consistent profits in the forex market. The trading robot is based on algorithms and strategies that I have designed, which have been created using my knowledge and experience in the field of trading. However, past performance does not guarantee future results, and the Forex market is highly volatile and can be unpredictable.
Best Smart Strategy
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Experts
Best Smart Money Strategy Low risk We recommend H1 metric The support and resistance strategy is one of the most popular techniques in the world of trading due to its reliability and proven effectiveness. Our expert advisor uses advanced algorithms to analyze historical market data and detect key support and resistance levels, which are areas where the price tends to stop or reverse. By identifying these areas of interest, the Expert Advisor generates timely buy or sell signals, providing user
Snow Ball Power
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Experts
Snow Ball best expert advisor low risk Recomendación Eur usd H1 Este robot de trading de Forex ha sido desarrollado por MRBEAST como una herramienta para facilitar el trading intradía. Tenga en cuenta que el uso de este robot implica ciertos riesgos y no garantiza ganancias consistentes en el mercado de divisas. El robot de trading se basa en algoritmos y estrategias que he diseñado, los cuales se han creado utilizando mi conocimiento y experiencia en el campo del trading. Sin embargo, el rendim
Best rsi and grid strategy
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Experts
Best Rsi + Grid Strategy Trabaja en todas las divisas. Parámetros recomendados : Eur Usd Métrica h1 Este robot de trading de Forex ha sido desarrollado por MRBEAST como una herramienta para facilitar el trading intradía. Tenga en cuenta que el uso de este robot implica ciertos riesgos y no garantiza ganancias consistentes en el mercado de divisas. El robot de trading se basa en algoritmos y estrategias que he diseñado, los cuales se han creado utilizando mi conocimiento y experiencia en el campo
Best Candle Scalping
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Experts
Best Scalping Strategy 3 Cndle Parámetros recomentados H1 lotaje 0.01. Gestión del riesgo profesional Descubre el Robot de Scalping basado en la Estrategia de las 3 Velas. Este robot de trading de Forex ha sido desarrollado por MRBEAST como una herramienta para facilitar el trading intradía. Tenga en cuenta que el uso de este robot implica ciertos riesgos y no garantiza ganancias consistentes en el mercado de divisas. El robot de trading se basa en algoritmos y estrategias que he diseñado, los c
Trend Scalping V2
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Experts
TREND SCALPING Estrategia sencilla Métrica recomendad H1 para Eur Usd Este robot de trading de Forex ha sido desarrollado por MRBEAST como una herramienta para facilitar el trading intradía. Tenga en cuenta que el uso de este robot implica ciertos riesgos y no garantiza ganancias consistentes en el mercado de divisas. El robot de trading se basa en algoritmos y estrategias que he diseñado, los cuales se han creado utilizando mi conocimiento y experiencia en el campo del trading. Sin embargo, el
Simple Adn Economic
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Experts
Simple and economic RECOMENDACION EUR USD H1 LOTAJE 0.01 PARA EMPEZAR El asesor experto que he desarrollado se basa en el análisis de velas y el análisis fundamental para tomar decisiones de trading. Combina el estudio de patrones de velas con el monitoreo de eventos económicos relevantes para identificar posibles oportunidades comerciales. Este robot de trading de Forex ha sido desarrollado por MRBEAST como una herramienta para facilitar el trading intradía. Tenga en cuenta que el uso de este r
Mr Beast Hedge
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Experts
MR BEAST HEDGE RECOMMENDED H1 EUR USD 0.01 LOTS The expert advisor that I have created focuses on providing highly professional risk management through the use of a hedging strategy. This Forex trading robot has been developed by MRBEAST as a tool to facilitate day trading. Please note that using this robot involves certain risks and does not guarantee consistent profits in the forex market. The trading robot is based on algorithms and strategies that I have designed, which have been created usi
Mr Beast Grid
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Experts
MR BEAST GRID AND PIPS RECOMENDED EUR USD METRICA H1 Este robot de trading de Forex ha sido desarrollado por MRBEAST como una herramienta para facilitar el trading intradía. Tenga en cuenta que el uso de este robot implica ciertos riesgos y no garantiza ganancias consistentes en el mercado de divisas. El robot de trading se basa en algoritmos y estrategias que he diseñado, los cuales se han creado utilizando mi conocimiento y experiencia en el campo del trading. Sin embargo, el rendimiento pasad
Mr Beast Heiken Ashi
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Experts
MR BEAST HEIHIN ASHI RECOMMENDED H1 EUR USD The Heikin Ashi Strategy is a candlestick analysis technique used by the Expert Advisor to identify trends and make informed decisions in the financial markets. This strategy is based on the interpretation of modified Heikin Ashi candlestick patterns instead of traditional candlesticks. I use this robot every day on my real accounts. This Forex trading robot has been developed by MRBEAST as a tool to facilitate day trading. Please note that using
Mr Beast 3 EMA
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Experts
MR BEAST 3 EMA DISTANCE RECOMENTED EUR USD TIMEFRAME H1 Este robot de trading de Forex ha sido desarrollado por MRBEAST como una herramienta para facilitar el trading intradía. Tenga en cuenta que el uso de este robot implica ciertos riesgos y no garantiza ganancias consistentes en el mercado de divisas. El robot de trading se basa en algoritmos y estrategias que he diseñado, los cuales se han creado utilizando mi conocimiento y experiencia en el campo del trading. Sin embargo, el rendimiento pa
Mr Beast Cross Distance
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Experts
MR BEAST 3 MA CROSS DISTANCE RECOMENDED EUR USD TIMEFRAME H1 Este robot de trading de Forex ha sido desarrollado por MRBEAST como una herramienta para facilitar el trading intradía. Tenga en cuenta que el uso de este robot implica ciertos riesgos y no garantiza ganancias consistentes en el mercado de divisas. El robot de trading se basa en algoritmos y estrategias que he diseñado, los cuales se han creado utilizando mi conocimiento y experiencia en el campo del trading. Sin embargo, el rendimien
Mr Beast Trailing Stop
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Experts
MR BEAST Traling Stop Recomended Eur Usd H1 Este robot de trading de Forex ha sido desarrollado por MRBEAST como una herramienta para facilitar el trading intradía. Tenga en cuenta que el uso de este robot implica ciertos riesgos y no garantiza ganancias consistentes en el mercado de divisas. El robot de trading se basa en algoritmos y estrategias que he diseñado, los cuales se han creado utilizando mi conocimiento y experiencia en el campo del trading. Sin embargo, el rendimiento pasado no gara
Mr Beast Cobra
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Experts
Mr Beast Cobra Reomended Eur Usd multiple set  Este robot de trading de Forex ha sido desarrollado por MRBEAST como una herramienta para facilitar el trading intradía. Tenga en cuenta que el uso de este robot implica ciertos riesgos y no garantiza ganancias consistentes en el mercado de divisas. El robot de trading se basa en algoritmos y estrategias que he diseñado, los cuales se han creado utilizando mi conocimiento y experiencia en el campo del trading. Sin embargo, el rendimiento pasado no g
Mr Beast Trend Reverse
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Experts
MR BEAST TREND REVERSE RECOMENDED H1 EUR USD La estrategia "Trend Reverse" en el mercado de divisas (Forex) es un enfoque utilizado para identificar puntos de reversión de tendencias y capturar cambios de dirección en los precios de los pares de divisas. Esta estrategia se basa en la premisa de que las tendencias del mercado no duran para siempre y que se producirán puntos de inflexión. Este robot de trading de Forex ha sido desarrollado por MRBEAST como una herramienta para facilitar el trading
Mr Beast Cobertura
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Experts
Mr Beast Super Hedge Asesor experto diseñado para trabajar encerrando el precio entre 2 valores hasta que rompa en una dirección tanto de compra como de venta. Este robot de trading de Forex ha sido desarrollado por MRBEAST como una herramienta para facilitar el trading intradía. Tenga en cuenta que el uso de este robot implica ciertos riesgos y no garantiza ganancias consistentes en el mercado de divisas. El robot de trading se basa en algoritmos y estrategias que he diseñado, los cuales se han
MrBeast 20 SMA
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Experts
Mr Beast 20 SMA Asesor experto diseñado para trabajar especializado en medias móviles Este robot de trading de Forex ha sido desarrollado por MRBEAST como una herramienta para facilitar. el trading intradía. Tenga en cuenta que el uso de este robot implica ciertos riesgos y no garantiza ganancias consistentes en el mercado de divisas. El robot de trading se basa en algoritmos y estrategias que he diseñado, los cuales se han creado utilizando mi conocimiento y experiencia en el campo del trading.
RSI 2 Period Trading Strategy
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Experts
Este robot de trading de Forex ha sido desarrollado por MRBEAST como una herramienta para facilitar el trading intradía. Tenga en cuenta que el uso de este robot implica ciertos riesgos y no garantiza ganancias consistentes en el mercado de divisas. El robot de trading se basa en algoritmos y estrategias que he diseñado, los cuales se han creado utilizando mi conocimiento y experiencia en el campo del trading. Sin embargo, el rendimiento pasado no garantiza resultados futuros, y el mercado de Fo
Best Day Trade
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Experts
El Asesor Experto "Precision Day Trader" es una herramienta avanzada diseñada para analizar meticulosamente las condiciones del mercado y ejecutar operaciones con precisión durante el día. Utiliza algoritmos inteligentes y estrategias cuidadosamente diseñadas para identificar oportunidades de trading óptimas, centrándose en la precisión y el rendimiento consistente. Características Principales: Análisis Preciso del Mercado: El EA realiza un análisis detallado de las condiciones del mercado, util
Rainbow Dream Mr Beast
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Experts
El Robot Experto "Rainbow" es una herramienta automatizada de trading diseñada para operar en el emocionante mundo de divisas en el mercado financiero. Desarrollado con algoritmos avanzados, el Rainbow busca identificar oportunidades de trading en el marco de tiempo H1, aprovechando las tendencias del mercado para ejecutar operaciones eficientes. Características Principales: Especialización en Forex: Rainbow se especializa en el mercado de divisas, permitiendo a los operadores beneficiarse de la
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