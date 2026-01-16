Mega Spike Boom Crash
- Indicators
-
Cristofher Robles⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ TOP RATED MQL5 SELLER — PERU 🇵🇪
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🤖 Indicators Developer | MT4 x MT5 Specialist
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✅ Specialized in creating HIGH-QUALITY custom
Indicators for MetaTrader 4 & MetaTrader 5
- Version: 2.10
- Updated: 16 January 2026
Mega Spike Boom Crash v2.1
Professional indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to identify high-probability spike zones in Boom 500, Boom 1000, Crash 500, and Crash 1000 synthetic indices.
Key Features
- Institutional Supply and Demand Zones: Chart visualization of Premium (Sell) and Discount (Buy) areas.
- Fractal Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Detects real market reversal points by analyzing 5 timeframes simultaneously.
- Local Cycle Meter: Displays in real time whether the price cycle is Normal, Extended, or Exhausted.
- On-Screen Dashboard: Interface featuring real-time market insights.
- Automatic Filter and Anti-Spam: Displays only the relevant zones based on the current symbol and includes a cooldown system to prevent repetitive alerts.
- Alerts: Sound notifications and push alerts directly to your mobile device for entries and exits.
How to Use
- Recommended Timeframe: M1 or M5 for spikes.
- Boom Strategy (Buys): Look for entries when the price reaches support zones within the Discount area.
- Crash Strategy (Sells): Look for entries when the price reaches resistance zones within the Premium area.
- Exit / Take Profit: Consider taking profits when the cycle meter indicates an EXHAUSTED state.