Mega Spike Boom Crash

Mega Spike Boom Crash v2.1

Professional indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to identify high-probability spike zones in Boom 500, Boom 1000, Crash 500, and Crash 1000 synthetic indices.

Key Features

  • Institutional Supply and Demand Zones: Chart visualization of Premium (Sell) and Discount (Buy) areas.
  • Fractal Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Detects real market reversal points by analyzing 5 timeframes simultaneously.
  • Local Cycle Meter: Displays in real time whether the price cycle is Normal, Extended, or Exhausted.
  • On-Screen Dashboard: Interface featuring real-time market insights.
  • Automatic Filter and Anti-Spam: Displays only the relevant zones based on the current symbol and includes a cooldown system to prevent repetitive alerts.
  • Alerts: Sound notifications and push alerts directly to your mobile device for entries and exits.

How to Use

  • Recommended Timeframe: M1 or M5 for spikes.
  • Boom Strategy (Buys): Look for entries when the price reaches support zones within the Discount area.
  • Crash Strategy (Sells): Look for entries when the price reaches resistance zones within the Premium area.
  • Exit / Take Profit: Consider taking profits when the cycle meter indicates an EXHAUSTED state.
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