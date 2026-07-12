Nexus Synergy MT5

Nexus Synergy MT5 is a comprehensive confluence indicator that integrates multiple trading models???including volatility filters, dual-channel moving averages, and Fibonacci pivot targets???into one single unified visual dashboard.

Key Features:

  • Confluence Core: Signals only generated when XU-MA, ATR, and Fibo levels align.
  • Visual Dashboard: Centralized tab showing trend, current signal, and price parameters.
  • DOP Anchor: Anchor line representing daily open price for structural bias.
  • Target Ratios: Dynamic target levels with automatic R:R ratio indicators.
  • Alert System: Instant push, popup, and email alerts on crossover transitions.

Primary Inputs:

  • TrendFilterMode: Adjust trend filter criteria (Intraday, Close, EMA, or XU-MA).
  • DOPtf: Define timeframe in minutes for the Daily Open Price line.
  • XUMA_FontSize: Font size configuration for the XU-MA panel labels.
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