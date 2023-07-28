Volality 75 Boom crash VIX

4.5
Volatility 75 Boom Crash VIX Pro V2

Volatility 75 Boom Crash VIX Pro V2 is a high-performance trading indicator specifically engineered for Synthetic Indices (Deriv) and Forex. This tool focuses on identifying institutional liquidity zones and generating high-accuracy, non-repainting signals based on Price Action and Fibonacci levels.

Key Advantages:

  • No Repainting: Once a signal arrow appears and the candle closes, it will never move or disappear.
  • Institutional Liquidity Zones: Automatically calculates and draws "Buy" and "Sell" zones based on previous day highs and lows.
  • Elite Scalper Engine: Combines an EMA trend filter with Price Action confirmation for safer entries.
  • Professional Dashboard: Real-time monitoring of trend direction, entry prices, Stop Loss, and multiple Take Profit levels.

How to Trade with this Indicator:

  1. Step 1: Observe the Trend Monitor on the dashboard (UP or DOWN).
  2. Step 2: Wait for the price to enter the shaded Institutional Zone (Buy or Sell Zone).
  3. Step 3: Execute the trade only when the Signal Arrow appears.
  4. Step 4: Follow the levels displayed: Entry, SL (Stop Loss), and TP (Take Profit 1, 2, and 3).

Input Parameters Explained:

--- Fibonacci Settings ---

  • FibEntryLevel: Defines the Fibonacci level used for the entry point (Default: 0.618).
  • FibStopLoss: Defines the Fibonacci level for the risk limit (Default: 0.786).
  • MinRewardRatio: Minimum Risk/Reward ratio required to validate a signal.

--- ATR (Volatility) Settings ---

  • UseATRStopLoss: If true, the system uses the Average True Range to calculate a dynamic Stop Loss.
  • ATRPeriod: The number of candles used to calculate market volatility.
  • ATRMultiplier: Multiplier applied to the ATR to define the distance of the Stop Loss.
  • RangeAvgDays: Number of days analyzed to calculate the average daily price range.

--- Elite Scalper Modes ---

  • ElitePrecision: When active, it adds a Micro-Trend filter (EMA) and Price Action confirmation for higher accuracy.
  • EMAPeriod: The period of the Moving Average used to filter the main trend.
  • WaitForBarClose: If true, signals only trigger after the candle closes to ensure non-repainting.
  • SignalCooldown: Minimum number of bars to wait between two signals.

--- Alerts & Visuals ---

  • EnableAlerts: Activates terminal popup notifications.
  • EnablePush: Sends notifications directly to your MetaTrader mobile app.
  • ShowDashboard: Displays or hides the real-time information panel.
  • DashScale: Adjusts the size of the dashboard for different screen resolutions.
  • ShowZones: Displays the shaded Institutional liquidity zones on the chart.

Best Performance:

  • Recommended Timeframes: 1M, 5M, and 15M for Scalping; 1H for Day Trading.
  • Recommended Assets: Volatility 75, Boom 1000/500, Crash 1000/500, and major Forex pairs.

Empower your trading with an institutional approach. Get Volatility 75 Boom Crash VIX Pro V2 today!


Reviews 2
Nadsalexy
40
Nadsalexy 2025.01.03 02:57 
 

great indicator

Jesús Romero
66
Jesús Romero 2026.07.11 03:12 
 

la verdad q despues de esta ultima actualiacion ,mejoro y apor fin pude llegas mas q sea al primer tp , seguire usando a ver como me y a recuperar la cuenta

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Jesús Romero
66
Jesús Romero 2026.07.11 03:12 
 

la verdad q despues de esta ultima actualiacion ,mejoro y apor fin pude llegas mas q sea al primer tp , seguire usando a ver como me y a recuperar la cuenta

Nadsalexy
40
Nadsalexy 2025.01.03 02:57 
 

great indicator

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