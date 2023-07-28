Volality 75 Boom crash VIX
- Indicators
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Cristofher Robles⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ TOP RATED MQL5 SELLER — PERU 🇵🇪
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🤖 Indicators Developer | MT4 x MT5 Specialist
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✅ Specialized in creating HIGH-QUALITY custom
Indicators for MetaTrader 4 & MetaTrader 5
- Version: 10.0
- Updated: 13 July 2026
- Activations: 7
Volatility 75 Boom Crash VIX Pro V2 is a high-performance trading indicator specifically engineered for Synthetic Indices (Deriv) and Forex. This tool focuses on identifying institutional liquidity zones and generating high-accuracy, non-repainting signals based on Price Action and Fibonacci levels.
Key Advantages:
- No Repainting: Once a signal arrow appears and the candle closes, it will never move or disappear.
- Institutional Liquidity Zones: Automatically calculates and draws "Buy" and "Sell" zones based on previous day highs and lows.
- Elite Scalper Engine: Combines an EMA trend filter with Price Action confirmation for safer entries.
- Professional Dashboard: Real-time monitoring of trend direction, entry prices, Stop Loss, and multiple Take Profit levels.
How to Trade with this Indicator:
- Step 1: Observe the Trend Monitor on the dashboard (UP or DOWN).
- Step 2: Wait for the price to enter the shaded Institutional Zone (Buy or Sell Zone).
- Step 3: Execute the trade only when the Signal Arrow appears.
- Step 4: Follow the levels displayed: Entry, SL (Stop Loss), and TP (Take Profit 1, 2, and 3).
Input Parameters Explained:
--- Fibonacci Settings ---
- FibEntryLevel: Defines the Fibonacci level used for the entry point (Default: 0.618).
- FibStopLoss: Defines the Fibonacci level for the risk limit (Default: 0.786).
- MinRewardRatio: Minimum Risk/Reward ratio required to validate a signal.
--- ATR (Volatility) Settings ---
- UseATRStopLoss: If true, the system uses the Average True Range to calculate a dynamic Stop Loss.
- ATRPeriod: The number of candles used to calculate market volatility.
- ATRMultiplier: Multiplier applied to the ATR to define the distance of the Stop Loss.
- RangeAvgDays: Number of days analyzed to calculate the average daily price range.
--- Elite Scalper Modes ---
- ElitePrecision: When active, it adds a Micro-Trend filter (EMA) and Price Action confirmation for higher accuracy.
- EMAPeriod: The period of the Moving Average used to filter the main trend.
- WaitForBarClose: If true, signals only trigger after the candle closes to ensure non-repainting.
- SignalCooldown: Minimum number of bars to wait between two signals.
--- Alerts & Visuals ---
- EnableAlerts: Activates terminal popup notifications.
- EnablePush: Sends notifications directly to your MetaTrader mobile app.
- ShowDashboard: Displays or hides the real-time information panel.
- DashScale: Adjusts the size of the dashboard for different screen resolutions.
- ShowZones: Displays the shaded Institutional liquidity zones on the chart.
Best Performance:
- Recommended Timeframes: 1M, 5M, and 15M for Scalping; 1H for Day Trading.
- Recommended Assets: Volatility 75, Boom 1000/500, Crash 1000/500, and major Forex pairs.
Empower your trading with an institutional approach. Get Volatility 75 Boom Crash VIX Pro V2 today!
great indicator