Aura Synergy Pro

Aura Synergy Pro is an ergonomically designed visual trading engine. It features beautifully customized color candle schemes and line indicators that reduce screen fatigue during long trading sessions.

Key Features:

  • Ergonomic candles: Calibrated color palette to show strong/weak trend states.
  • Synergy Filters: Non-repainting XU-MA crossover detection.
  • DOP Line: Daily Open Price line showing active price deviation.
  • Visual Dashboard: Clean graphical panel displaying risk metrics and trend.
  • Total Notifications: Full support for mobile push, email, sound, and popups.

Primary Inputs:

  • Candle colors: Customizable inputs for bullish, bearish, weak, and neutral candles.
  • DOPclr: Color selection for the Daily Open Price line.
  • XUMA_PanelCorner: Corner selection for the panel window position.
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