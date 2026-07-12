Zenith Fibo Premium

Zenith Fibo Premium is a prop-firm ready, professional-grade trend and range trading indicator. It is strictly engineered to assist traders in passing prop firm challenges by providing clear mathematical entry levels, targets, and risk-management boundaries.

Key Features:

  • Prop Firm Safe: Focuses on high-probability setups to protect daily drawdown limits.
  • Drawdown Boundaries: Clearly plotted Entry, Target, and Stop Loss lines.
  • Visual Candles: Non-repainting candle coloring engine for trend continuity.
  • High DPI Support: Interface scales perfectly on high-resolution laptop and 4K screens.
  • VIP Alerts: Integrated popup, mobile push, and email alert system.

Primary Inputs:

  • TRENDper / SIGNALper: Inputs to adjust EMA filter lengths.
  • AlertsOn: Global switch to enable or disable all indicator alerts.
  • soundfile: Path to local wave audio file for sound alerts.
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