Impulse Synergy MT5
- Indicators
-
Cristofher Robles⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ TOP RATED MQL5 SELLER — PERU 🇵🇪
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🤖 Indicators Developer | MT4 x MT5 Specialist
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✅ Specialized in creating HIGH-QUALITY custom
Indicators for MetaTrader 4 & MetaTrader 5
- Version: 10.0
- Activations: 7
Impulse Synergy MT5 is a fast-paced momentum scalping indicator designed to capture explosive price moves. It aligns short-term moving average crosses with intraday key Fibonacci levels to pinpoint fast-reactive trading opportunities.
Key Features:
- Momentum Pulse: Tracks aggressive trend transitions using EMA crossovers.
- Fast Fibo Levels: Automatic projection of reactive daily limits and targets.
- Visual Candles: Color-coded candle body engine for immediate state identification.
- Intraday Dashboard: Displays target stats and active signals on the chart window.
- Alert Triggers: Immediate alerts sent via mobile push, sound, and screen popups.
Primary Inputs:
- AlertsOnCurrent: Toggle to trigger alerts immediately on current bar or wait for bar close.
- Candle Colors: Customize colors for bullish, bearish, weak, and neutral states.
- DOP Settings: Toggle Daily Open Price reference line width and color.