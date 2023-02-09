Trendline Automatic Update

4.95

Leave a comment if you would like me to write an EA to trade these trendlines... if enough interest, will write an EA.

Automatic Trendlines, updated automatically.

To Set up 3 different (or mroe) Trendlines on chart, simply load the indicator as many times and name it differntly.. the example in the picture below is

indicator 1 (loaded 1st time): Name: Long, StartBar: 50, BarCount: 500, Color: Pink

indicator 2 (loaded 2nd time): Name: Short, StartBar: 20, BarCount: 200, Color: Green

indicator 3 (loaded 3rd time): Name: Fast, StartBar: 10, BarCount: 100, color Blue

You can load as many times as required.

Watch youtube video to see how to load.. and how to unload and delete objects


Reviews 24
Solomon Ola
351
Solomon Ola 2026.03.08 12:54 
 

nice one

Aravind Kolanupaka
10329
Aravind Kolanupaka 2026.02.27 20:00 
 

very good. thank you

zxhjqk
14
zxhjqk 2026.02.26 03:00 
 

很好，很好用，很自动，太感谢了

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Solomon Ola
351
Solomon Ola 2026.03.08 12:54 
 

nice one

Aravind Kolanupaka
10329
Aravind Kolanupaka 2026.02.27 20:00 
 

very good. thank you

zxhjqk
14
zxhjqk 2026.02.26 03:00 
 

很好，很好用，很自动，太感谢了

Robert Torres Jr
1920
Robert Torres Jr 2026.01.13 08:36 
 

Yes make an EA that trades the trendlines and add true consolidation box. I want to know how to manage Gold when its consolidating on the M1. It is a mover.

Benjamin Afedzie
4090
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.07.04 20:30 
 

brilliant idea

Abdurahmon3236
16
Abdurahmon3236 2025.04.06 04:09 
 

nice indicator

70496682
14
70496682 2025.03.09 05:18 
 

Can you please provide the YouTube video link?

DDDD7777777PPPP
104
DDDD7777777PPPP 2025.02.12 19:31 
 

BOM!!!

EA--TESTER--REALMONEY
1546
EA--TESTER--REALMONEY 2024.12.14 20:35 
 

Cool Thanks

Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski
2407
Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski 2024.10.05 16:49 
 

ok

14209503
14
14209503 2024.06.27 13:11 
 

Nice one, Thank you so much for the good job

Seth Tetteh
2730
Seth Tetteh 2024.04.25 20:24 
 

super

Gloria Sarpong
10097
Gloria Sarpong 2024.04.08 15:05 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ram_T
34
Ram_T 2024.03.10 08:55 
 

Please allow to change the colours for Candlestick an background

GoodmanR
16
GoodmanR 2023.12.21 23:46 
 

HI can u make it that you can adjust line thickness!

Yasir Zaidi
22136
Reply from developer Yasir Zaidi 2023.12.27 05:32
very busy these days with a lot of stuff happening work-wise.. will look at adding feature to adjust line thickness when get more time. Thanks for the suggestion.
lkokami
14
lkokami 2023.10.11 16:21 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

entropia93
91
entropia93 2023.09.28 17:04 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

ATILMATINE
71
ATILMATINE 2023.09.07 19:17 
 

One of best Trend Indicator, thank you bro

[Deleted] 2023.07.03 04:01 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

NaClJunior
17
NaClJunior 2023.06.08 10:24 
 

Thank you man, very nice...

Yasir Zaidi
22136
Reply from developer Yasir Zaidi 2023.06.17 14:27
Thanks brother... will be coming up with more stuff in future
12
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