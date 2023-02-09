Trendline Automatic Update
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
Leave a comment if you would like me to write an EA to trade these trendlines... if enough interest, will write an EA.
Automatic Trendlines, updated automatically.
To Set up 3 different (or mroe) Trendlines on chart, simply load the indicator as many times and name it differntly.. the example in the picture below is
indicator 1 (loaded 1st time): Name: Long, StartBar: 50, BarCount: 500, Color: Pink
indicator 2 (loaded 2nd time): Name: Short, StartBar: 20, BarCount: 200, Color: Green
indicator 3 (loaded 3rd time): Name: Fast, StartBar: 10, BarCount: 100, color Blue
You can load as many times as required.
Watch youtube video to see how to load.. and how to unload and delete objects
nice one