Trendline Automatic Update

The most flexible TIME RANGE BREAK OUT SYSTEM Live Monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1885158 - SET your own time range to define when to calculate the range (from 00:00 to 23:59) - SET your STOP LOSS and TAKE PROFIT as a % of Range Size - SET your own Lot Size OR Put a % of Risk that you are willing to take on ONE TRADE.. The system will automatically calculate the STOPLOSS using the size of the range and the Capital of the Account.. This way you are sure that max you can lose on a