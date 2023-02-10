TimeRange Break with Retrace

The most flexible TIME RANGE BREAK OUT SYSTEM

Live Monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1885158

- SET your own time range to define when to calculate the range (from 00:00 to 23:59)

- SET your STOP LOSS and TAKE PROFIT as a % of Range Size

- SET your own Lot Size OR Put a % of Risk that you are willing to take on ONE TRADE.. The system will automatically calculate the STOPLOSS using the size of the range and the Capital of the Account.. This way you are sure that max you can lose on a trade is 2% no matter what the size of the range is..

- SET a closing time for Trades (so no losing sleep overnight).. The system will close open trades at that specified time

SET ABOVE SETTINGS DIFFERENTLY FOR DIFFERENT SYMBOLS.. so you can define different ranges, stoploss/tp rules, closing rules etc for EVERY SYMBOL SEPARATELY

USE OPTIMIZER TO FIND BEST TIME RANGES for every pair separately and then apply... 



ANY OTHER SUGGESTIONS ARE WELCOME AND WILL CHANGE AND UPDATE.... This EA is for everyone... so drop me a comment and i will add if the option is possible and makes sense :)


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