HolyGrail All in One MT4

1

Arguably THE MOST PROFITABLE SYSTEM..... WITH EXTREMELY ::::::::::TIGHT STOPLOSS:::::::

Introduction PRICE of only 399/- (Only the first month)


- Extremely TIGHT STOP LOSS on EVERY TRADE

- EXTREMELY HIGH WIN RATIO STILL :::::::::: 90% :::::::::::::

- SUPER HIGH PROFITS ::::::::::: BACK TEST 13 years :::::::::::: See screenshots for Backtest results

- QUICK SCALPING... TIGHT SCALPING...


IS THE HOLY GRAIL of All Systems as it has EVERYTHING

- 90% WIN RATE

- Super high return 

- QUICK TRADES... lasting less than an hour

- NO RUNNING DRAWDOWN... either the trade makes profit or hits tight stop loss within minutes or hour..

IMPORTANT ==== IMPORTANT ==== IMPORTANT ==== IMPORTANT ==== IMPORTANT ==== IMPORTANT ==== IMPORTANT ==== 

::::::::::::::  PLEASE USE STANDARD ACCOUNTS.. ACCOUNTS WITH COMMISSIONS (Raw/ECN) are not suitable :::::::::::::::::::

If you plan on using ICMARKETS (broker I use), you can ask partners@icmarkets.com to link your account to partner ID  71312 to receive discount on spreads.. or follow this link to register with ICMarkets https://icmarkets.com/?camp=71312 if you are registering as a new user.

IDEAL SETTINGS:

0. TRADING SYSTEM APPLIED: (IMPORTANT):  YOU HAVE to tell the system which trading Style to APPLY.. FOREX, BITCOIN or US_Indices... That tells the system which strategy to apply... incorrect application will give unintended results

1. PAIRS TO TRADE: It is a scalping strategy so pair needs 2 things... 1) Tight Spread 2) Ability to set SL close to the price (within 1 pip (10 points)... 

STRONGLY RECOMMENDED: Other pairs, please backtest throughly before applying

FOREX: USDJPY, EURUSD and GBPUSD

Indices: Dow Jones, NASDAQ

BITCOIN (not suitable for other coins)

2. RISK PERCENT (Risk taken on every trade as % of capital): 

RECOMMENDED SETTING: 3.0 - 5.0 (Don't get too greedy... backtest for higher settings to see if you are comfortable... THERE IS NO RUNNING DRAWDOWN... but 4 TRADES CONSECUTIVE IN LOSS = 16-20%... which CAN HAPPEN.... so RECOMMENDED NOT TO USE MORE THAN 5.0

Please consider how many pairs you are applying the system to... If applying to ALL recommended pairs (that is 6 pairs/Indices/coin in total).. Using a high risk% will get amplified even more as the number of application grows..

PLEASE take care of your capital with proper risk management

3. TIMEFRAME: RECOMMENDED M15 or M30... but can be used on M5 / M10 / H1.. BACKTEST using faster time frames before applying... H1 or M30 have been tested throughly and work brilliantly... WHY REINVENT THE WHEEL!!!

4. Start and End Hours: Have added feature to define start and end of session (to give flexibility to trade only certain part of the day OR to avoid big spreads at close or start of day OR to avoid low liquidity Asian session) etc

Recommended:

Forex: 0600GMT-2000GMT (check your broker server time to see if is GMT+1 or +2 etc.. and make adjustment accordingly.. Avoid ASIAN session.. is normally with low liquidity and higher spreads

Indices: NY session.. start 1 or 2 hour before NY Open.. and stop 2 hours before end of day (Asian/London session is not liquid for US indices)

Bitcoin: avoid end of day high spreads.. so maybe same as Forex trading period (if you want to trade asian session as well, do in demo first to see)

Please input correctly!! I have built validations to avoid incorrect entry... but One can never underestimate the chances of INCORRECT SELECTIONS... so please do carefully input.

I will be publishing my monitoring signal from Mar 1st.. I will be using the below settings

Forex: 4%, 15M chart, 0800GMT-2000GMT (not trading Asian session).. maybe just for USDJPY may apply asian session as well

Indices: 3% 15M chart, 1200GMT-2000GMT (only just before NY session starts to end of NY session)

Bitcoin: 2%, 15M chart, 0800GMT-2000GMT (avoiding asian session).. may give it a try later to trade during asian session as well

Drop me a txt if you buy or rent the EA.. i will be more than happy to assist in setting up properly

ENJOY and MAKE MONEY... and do drop a comment if you like seeing money come in :)


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Trung John
1490
Trung John 2023.02.26 15:44 
 

First, on the Overview the vendor said this bot work on every pair and he later changed to only EURUSD, GPBUSD and USDJPY so I had a few big losses on real and demo account. He even used other pairs in his small real trading account with no good result. I recommend testing it on a demo account and not to set 5% risk as he said because huge stop losses (they will do happen) will eat all your tiny profits. This bot needs to be improved as it is nowhere close to Holy Grail

You cannot use the big word "Holy Grail" to lure/impress innocent customers unless your live result lasts at least 1 year with phenomenal result which you don't have any. Your backtest quality is only 98% which means nothing in live trading.

Update : Terrible bot with huge losses and tiny profits.

Yasir Zaidi
22136
Reply from developer Yasir Zaidi 2023.02.27 17:32
Thanks mate for your review... I haven't changed anything in the description but will try and improve on the description in case it is leading to wrong interpretation... we made 14% in Feb as well despite bad month when following the recommended settings.. anyway.. am here to help in case and will always provide answers to the best of my ability... I have even put the settings that I am using in the description of the signal.. still people put their own pairs and settings which are not suited for the EA.. Anyway, here to help in case anything
Ck.
1046
Ck. 2023.02.16 09:41 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Yasir Zaidi
22136
Reply from developer Yasir Zaidi 2023.02.16 09:58
perfect mate... PLEASE do make sure you are assigning the RIGHT trading profile to the chart.. underlying scripts for Forex vs Indices vs Bitcoin are massively different... and system needs to know what it is trading :))) Also love the fact that you will do demo testing first... I am here in case any issues.. Risk: 2-3%, Timeframe: 15M, AND TRADING PROFILE: Forex for forex, Indices for Indices and Bitcoin for Bitcoin Your BROKER must allow SCALPING and no restriction on setting STOP LOSS (STOPLEVEL = 0)... I recommend ICMarkets as I have been using them for 10 years (no affiliation)... or pepperstone (from my knowledge they are similar)... Writing all this here (besides private message) so everyone who downloads/purchase can also benefit. Wishing you all the success and may the Mother God of Trading smile favorably down on you :))
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