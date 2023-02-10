Imbalance SM strategy

"BUYUK SAVDOGAR" TM has developed this strategy to support all who trade binary options.

This trading system determines the state of imbalance in the market based on volume analysis. The most convenient point for opening a trade is an imbalance situation. The trading system independently allocates an imbalance zone. Issues a warning (alert) in the desired direction.

The terms of trade are very simple. We are waiting for directions. We open a deal on the current timeframe in the direction.

It is recommended to work on M5 and M15 timeframes. Don't forget to consider the direction of the trend. It is recommended to follow the rules of money management and risk management.

< < < The indicator is non repaint > > >
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The indicator of the indicators. The Most Powerful Technique to Determine Forex Trend Strength in 2023. We have perfected Supreme Commander that it calculates an average of the selected indicators (up to 16) and the selected timeframe (all) with the result of a single trend that indicates the potential of buying and selling.  It includes the following indicators: Accelerator/Decelerator oscillator Average Directional Movement Index Awesome oscillator; Bulls and Bears  Commodity Channel Index; De
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Binary Signal PRO
BUYUK SAVDOGAR
Indicators
Our team has finally achieved the expected result.     We have created artificial intelligence for binary options trading. Don't believe? Many users have already rated it positively. The results will surprise you too. This indicator broadcasts signals for a binary option through a telegram channel. All signals are reliable and of high quality. Read more !!! ATTENTION !!! You didn't dream !!! HOW TO EARN RIGHT NOW? The most successful signal channel for binary options Students, ho
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Gold Hand Strategy
BUYUK SAVDOGAR
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Indicators
" BUYUK SAVDOGAR " TM has developed this strategy to support all binary options traders. The trading system "GOLD HAND STRATEGY" consists of algorithms created as a result of long-term observations and can analyze the market situation with high accuracy. The mechanism of the stock market is very changeable and no one strategy works successfully for a long time, for a long time. Therefore, this strategy will be updated periodically, making the necessary changes and adjustments. "GOLD HAND STRAT
MonoBAR for MT4
BUYUK SAVDOGAR
Indicators
"BUYUK SAVDOGAR" TM has developed this strategy to support anyone who trades binary options. The "monoBAR" trading system is based on mathematical probability and consists of algorithms that can analyze the market situation with high accuracy. This trading system consists of mathematical probability, which helps to determine the most accurate state of the price movement. The strategy algorithm helps to detect small impulse movements in a timely manner. You can simultaneously analyze and rece
Vsa 027
BUYUK SAVDOGAR
Indicators
"BUYUK SAVDOGAR" TM has developed this strategy to support all who trade binary options. If you trade binary options, try this trading system. Most users report good results. The trading system is based on the best algorithm. The trading system helps to determine the market situation by volume. Loss of interest in one direction or another to the current price affects the further price movement. It is impossible to detect this information with the human eye. The numbers below the candle help us d
Candle 5
BUYUK SAVDOGAR
Indicators
This trading system is based on mathematical probability. In this case, 5 consecutive candles are compared with each other. For a logical comparison, consider these 5 candles as 1 candle on the M5 timeframe. Therefore, the comparison begins with the opening of a candle on the M5 timeframe. The probability of a match is 50% in the 1st candle, 25% in the 2nd candle, 12.5% in the 3rd candle, 6.25% in the 4th candle, 3.125% in the 5th candle. Thus, the 5th candle has a probability of matching in 1
VIP signals
BUYUK SAVDOGAR
Indicators
VIP signal for binary options. This indicator was created specifically for binary options. Set up for profitable work in binary options. Try this indicator if you want to trade binary options profitably. The terms of trade are very simple. We are waiting for directions. We open a deal on the current timeframe in the direction. < < < Indicator non repaint > > > Many users have already rated it positively. The results will surprise you too. According to the test results, this indicator per
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