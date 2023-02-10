Imbalance SM strategy

"BUYUK SAVDOGAR" TM has developed this strategy to support all who trade binary options.

This trading system determines the state of imbalance in the market based on volume analysis. The most convenient point for opening a trade is an imbalance situation. The trading system independently allocates an imbalance zone. Issues a warning (alert) in the desired direction.

The terms of trade are very simple. We are waiting for directions. We open a deal on the current timeframe in the direction.

It is recommended to work on M5 and M15 timeframes. Don't forget to consider the direction of the trend. It is recommended to follow the rules of money management and risk management.

< < < The indicator is non repaint > > >
Binary Options Channels Signals
Majeed Odubela
Göstergeler
SYSTEM INTRODUCTION:   The Binary Options Channels System Is Specifically Designed For Binary Options Trading. Unlike Other Systems And Indicators That Were Adopted From Other Trading Environments For Binary Options. Little Wonder Why Many Of Such Systems Fail To Make Money . Many End Up Loosing Money For Their Users.  A Very Important Fact That Must Be Noted Is The Fact That Application Of Martingale Is not Required. Thus Making It Safer For Traders Usage And Profitability. A Trader Can Use Fi
Signal histogram scalper
Murodil Eminjonov
Göstergeler
"Sinyal histogram ölçekleyici" göstergesi, yeniden çizim veya gecikme olmadan histogram ve sinyaller biçiminde genel bir göstergedir. "Sinyal histogramı ölçekleyici" göstergesi, grafikte trend boyunca en iyi giriş noktalarını gösterir. Filtre olarak diğer trend göstergeleriyle birlikte kullanılması daha iyidir. Gösterge, M5 zaman diliminde iyi sonuçlar verir. Sinyal, mum kapandıktan sonra üretilir ve yeşil ve kırmızı daireler şeklinde görünür. "Sinyal histogram ölçekleyici" göstergesi, saf haliy
Mast
Sergei Zakhariia
Göstergeler
The MT4 trend arrow indicator is a powerful tool for technical analysis that will help traders determine the direction of the trend in financial markets. This indicator is based on the use of several mathematical algorithms and methods of price analysis, which allows you to give accurate and transparent signals to enter the market. The working timeframe is H1.  The description of the indicator includes up and down arrows that indicate the future direction of price movement. In addition, the i
NostradamusMT4
Andrey Spiridonov
1 (1)
Göstergeler
NostradamusMT4 is a powerful indicator from the set of professional trader. The indicator is based on Andrei Spiridonov's original price calculation method (ESTIMATED PRICE) for the current candle price. Advantages The indicator does not redraw. It works on any timeframes. Works with any trading instruments. Perfectly suitable for scalping and trading binary options. Parameters Color - color of the ESTIMATED PRICE FUTURE line. How to work with the indicator The indicator forms the ESTIMATED P
TDI Patterns SharkFin Indicator
Abir Pathak
4.85 (13)
Göstergeler
This is a Sharkfin Arrows Indicator. Detailed explanation and TDI extras: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/759138 This indicator will show only Arrows. It does not have TDI symbols on chart. Please get the extras from links above for TDI indicators. Sharkfin Scanner (paid): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/123566 TDI Scanner Dash (paid): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/41826 About: This Indicator finds the Shark Fin Pattern. It will show an arrow in the current bar if RSI sha
FREE
Price Direction Signals
Victor Golovkov
Göstergeler
Tame the trend just got easier! The PDS indicator will signal the use of price sentiment. Just one setting! Study the offer of the indicator and get the opportunity for profitable trading based on a proven and tested strategy. The mathematical algorithm proves its performance even to skeptics under any market conditions. It goes well with any trading strategy. Never recalculates signals. Signals appear at the opening of the bar. Works with any financial instruments, including forex, cryptocurr
Scalping Entry Points
Vitalyi Belyh
Göstergeler
Scalping Entry Points - fiyat hareketlerine uyum sağlayabilen ve yeniden çizmeden alım satımları açmak için sinyaller verebilen manuel bir alım satım sistemidir. Gösterge, merkezi destek ve direnç seviyesine göre trendin yönünü belirler. Nokta göstergesi, girişler ve çıkışlar için sinyaller sağlar. Manuel gün içi ticaret, ölçeklendirme ve ikili opsiyonlar için uygundur. Tüm zaman dilimlerinde ve ticaret enstrümanlarında çalışır. Gösterge birkaç türde uyarı verir. ürün nasıl kullanılır Mavi çiz
ATC AlgoZone Indicator
Ameur Boudenne
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Algo Trading Indicaor  With this indicator , you’ll have zones and trends that hight probability the price will reverse from it. so will gives you all the help that you need  Why should you join us !?  1-This indicator is logical since it’s working in previous days movement , to predict the future movements. 2-Algo trading indicator will help you to draw trends which is special and are too strong than the basics trend , trends will change with the frame time that you work on . 3-We can use
Manuscript mt4
Artur Razhabov
Göstergeler
Manuscript is a time-tested indicator, many tests have been conducted in its use, I will tell all buyers my recommendations on using forex, cryptocurrency or binary options This indicator gives a signal exactly at the close of the candle of the selected period The arrow does not disappear after the signal, you can set up email notifications I recommend using it on the period H1,H4,daily If you are aware of its work, you will be able to trade in a plus In the future I will give you my recomm
