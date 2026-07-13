TradersOS
- Utilities
-
Mario El KallabI Code EAs as a hobby and spend most of time investing in developing my skills and my EAs. Im a mechanical engineer with some personally acquired coding skills and a passion to trading and market analysis.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Overview
TraderOS is a comprehensive trading operations dashboard designed to help discretionary traders monitor the markets, organize trading decisions, and manage risk from a single intuitive interface.
Instead of placing trades automatically, TraderOS acts as your trading command center by combining market scanning, technical analysis, trade monitoring, and risk management into one professional workspace.
Whether you are a day trader, swing trader, or position trader, TraderOS helps simplify your trading workflow and keeps essential market information available at all times.
Main Features
Professional Trading Dashboard
- Clean and organized control center
- Real-time market monitoring
- Easy-to-read information panels
- Optimized for MetaTrader 5
Multi-Symbol Market Scanner
Monitor multiple instruments simultaneously from a customizable watchlist.
Default watchlist includes:
- EURUSD
- GBPUSD
- USDJPY
- AUDUSD
- NZDUSD
- USDCAD
- USDCHF
- XAUUSD (Gold)
- BTCUSD
- ETHUSD
Users can fully customize the symbols to match their trading portfolio.
Technical Analysis
TraderOS combines several commonly used technical measurements to assist decision-making, including:
- RSI
- EMA
- ATR
- Trend evaluation
- Market strength assessment
- Opportunity scoring
These analytical tools are intended to support the trader's own analysis rather than generate automatic trades.
Smart Opportunity Scanner
The built-in scanner continuously evaluates the selected watchlist and helps identify instruments that currently match the configured analytical criteria.
Features include:
- Symbol ranking
- Opportunity scoring
- Sort by score
- Scanner profiles
- Adjustable scanning interval
Risk Management Assistant
TraderOS helps traders maintain discipline by monitoring important risk metrics.
Configurable controls include:
- Maximum daily loss
- Maximum risk per trade
- Maximum account drawdown
- Maximum daily trades
- Maximum consecutive losses
- Maximum account exposure
- Maximum lot size
Optional trading lockout can be enabled when predefined limits are reached.
Session & Time Management
Flexible time management options allow traders to work with:
- GMT time
- Broker server time
- Manual time offset
- European DST
- US DST
- Automatic DST detection
Performance Monitoring
Track important account statistics while trading and maintain awareness of current trading performance throughout the day.
Flexible Display Options
TraderOS is designed to remain unobtrusive while providing quick access to essential trading information.
Dashboard position can be saved between sessions for a consistent workspace.
Designed For
TraderOS is suitable for:
- Manual traders
- Day traders
- Swing traders
- Multi-asset traders
- Forex traders
- Gold traders
- Cryptocurrency traders
Benefits
- Centralized trading workspace
- Faster market monitoring
- Improved trade organization
- Better risk awareness
- Streamlined decision-making
- Efficient multi-symbol analysis
- Professional trading environment
Inputs
TraderOS includes configurable settings for:
- Dashboard refresh rate
- Scanner interval
- Statistics refresh
- Watchlist symbols
- Scanner profiles
- Risk limits
- Time zone management
- Display preferences
- Logging options
Important Information
TraderOS is a decision-support and market analysis dashboard.
It does not automatically open, modify, or close trading positions. Final trading decisions remain entirely under the user's control.
Recommended Usage
TraderOS performs best when used alongside your existing trading strategy as a centralized market monitoring and risk management solution.
It can be used on any MetaTrader 5 chart while monitoring multiple symbols simultaneously.
Disclaimer
Trading financial markets involves significant risk. TraderOS is designed to assist traders by providing market information and analytical tools. It does not guarantee trading performance or profitability. Users are responsible for all trading decisions and risk management.