TradersOS

  • Utilities
  • Mario El Kallab
    Mario El Kallab

    Mario El Kallab

    I Code EAs as a hobby and spend most of time investing in developing my skills and my EAs. Im a mechanical engineer with some personally acquired coding skills and a passion to trading and market analysis.
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5
TraderOS – Professional Trading Operations Dashboard for MetaTrader 5

Overview

TraderOS is a comprehensive trading operations dashboard designed to help discretionary traders monitor the markets, organize trading decisions, and manage risk from a single intuitive interface.

Instead of placing trades automatically, TraderOS acts as your trading command center by combining market scanning, technical analysis, trade monitoring, and risk management into one professional workspace.

Whether you are a day trader, swing trader, or position trader, TraderOS helps simplify your trading workflow and keeps essential market information available at all times.

Main Features

Professional Trading Dashboard

  • Clean and organized control center
  • Real-time market monitoring
  • Easy-to-read information panels
  • Optimized for MetaTrader 5

Multi-Symbol Market Scanner

Monitor multiple instruments simultaneously from a customizable watchlist.

Default watchlist includes:

  • EURUSD
  • GBPUSD
  • USDJPY
  • AUDUSD
  • NZDUSD
  • USDCAD
  • USDCHF
  • XAUUSD (Gold)
  • BTCUSD
  • ETHUSD

Users can fully customize the symbols to match their trading portfolio.

Technical Analysis

TraderOS combines several commonly used technical measurements to assist decision-making, including:

  • RSI
  • EMA
  • ATR
  • Trend evaluation
  • Market strength assessment
  • Opportunity scoring

These analytical tools are intended to support the trader's own analysis rather than generate automatic trades.

Smart Opportunity Scanner

The built-in scanner continuously evaluates the selected watchlist and helps identify instruments that currently match the configured analytical criteria.

Features include:

  • Symbol ranking
  • Opportunity scoring
  • Sort by score
  • Scanner profiles
  • Adjustable scanning interval

Risk Management Assistant

TraderOS helps traders maintain discipline by monitoring important risk metrics.

Configurable controls include:

  • Maximum daily loss
  • Maximum risk per trade
  • Maximum account drawdown
  • Maximum daily trades
  • Maximum consecutive losses
  • Maximum account exposure
  • Maximum lot size

Optional trading lockout can be enabled when predefined limits are reached.

Session & Time Management

Flexible time management options allow traders to work with:

  • GMT time
  • Broker server time
  • Manual time offset
  • European DST
  • US DST
  • Automatic DST detection

Performance Monitoring

Track important account statistics while trading and maintain awareness of current trading performance throughout the day.

Flexible Display Options

TraderOS is designed to remain unobtrusive while providing quick access to essential trading information.

Dashboard position can be saved between sessions for a consistent workspace.

Designed For

TraderOS is suitable for:

  • Manual traders
  • Day traders
  • Swing traders
  • Multi-asset traders
  • Forex traders
  • Gold traders
  • Cryptocurrency traders

Benefits

  • Centralized trading workspace
  • Faster market monitoring
  • Improved trade organization
  • Better risk awareness
  • Streamlined decision-making
  • Efficient multi-symbol analysis
  • Professional trading environment

Inputs

TraderOS includes configurable settings for:

  • Dashboard refresh rate
  • Scanner interval
  • Statistics refresh
  • Watchlist symbols
  • Scanner profiles
  • Risk limits
  • Time zone management
  • Display preferences
  • Logging options

Important Information

TraderOS is a decision-support and market analysis dashboard.

It does not automatically open, modify, or close trading positions. Final trading decisions remain entirely under the user's control.

Recommended Usage

TraderOS performs best when used alongside your existing trading strategy as a centralized market monitoring and risk management solution.

It can be used on any MetaTrader 5 chart while monitoring multiple symbols simultaneously.

Disclaimer

Trading financial markets involves significant risk. TraderOS is designed to assist traders by providing market information and analytical tools. It does not guarantee trading performance or profitability. Users are responsible for all trading decisions and risk management.


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Forex Analyzer Pro MT5 Trading Account Analytics Dashboard Forex Analyzer Pro is a web-based trading analytics platform designed for Meta Trader 5 users. Forex Analyzer Pro synchronizes account activity from Meta Trader 5 and organizes trading information into analytics, reporting, monitoring, and journaling tools through a structured dashboard. The platform allows users to access their trading dashboard through supported desktop and mobile web browsers. Forex Analyzer Pro connects with your MT5
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