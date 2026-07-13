TraderOS – Professional Trading Operations Dashboard for MetaTrader 5

Overview

TraderOS is a comprehensive trading operations dashboard designed to help discretionary traders monitor the markets, organize trading decisions, and manage risk from a single intuitive interface.

Instead of placing trades automatically, TraderOS acts as your trading command center by combining market scanning, technical analysis, trade monitoring, and risk management into one professional workspace.

Whether you are a day trader, swing trader, or position trader, TraderOS helps simplify your trading workflow and keeps essential market information available at all times.

Main Features

Professional Trading Dashboard

Clean and organized control center

Real-time market monitoring

Easy-to-read information panels

Optimized for MetaTrader 5

Multi-Symbol Market Scanner

Monitor multiple instruments simultaneously from a customizable watchlist.

Default watchlist includes:

EURUSD

GBPUSD

USDJPY

AUDUSD

NZDUSD

USDCAD

USDCHF

XAUUSD (Gold)

BTCUSD

ETHUSD

Users can fully customize the symbols to match their trading portfolio.

Technical Analysis

TraderOS combines several commonly used technical measurements to assist decision-making, including:

RSI

EMA

ATR

Trend evaluation

Market strength assessment

Opportunity scoring

These analytical tools are intended to support the trader's own analysis rather than generate automatic trades.

Smart Opportunity Scanner

The built-in scanner continuously evaluates the selected watchlist and helps identify instruments that currently match the configured analytical criteria.

Features include:

Symbol ranking

Opportunity scoring

Sort by score

Scanner profiles

Adjustable scanning interval

Risk Management Assistant

TraderOS helps traders maintain discipline by monitoring important risk metrics.

Configurable controls include:

Maximum daily loss

Maximum risk per trade

Maximum account drawdown

Maximum daily trades

Maximum consecutive losses

Maximum account exposure

Maximum lot size

Optional trading lockout can be enabled when predefined limits are reached.

Session & Time Management

Flexible time management options allow traders to work with:

GMT time

Broker server time

Manual time offset

European DST

US DST

Automatic DST detection

Performance Monitoring

Track important account statistics while trading and maintain awareness of current trading performance throughout the day.

Flexible Display Options

TraderOS is designed to remain unobtrusive while providing quick access to essential trading information.

Dashboard position can be saved between sessions for a consistent workspace.

Designed For

TraderOS is suitable for:

Manual traders

Day traders

Swing traders

Multi-asset traders

Forex traders

Gold traders

Cryptocurrency traders

Benefits

Centralized trading workspace

Faster market monitoring

Improved trade organization

Better risk awareness

Streamlined decision-making

Efficient multi-symbol analysis

Professional trading environment

Inputs

TraderOS includes configurable settings for:

Dashboard refresh rate

Scanner interval

Statistics refresh

Watchlist symbols

Scanner profiles

Risk limits

Time zone management

Display preferences

Logging options

Important Information

TraderOS is a decision-support and market analysis dashboard.

It does not automatically open, modify, or close trading positions. Final trading decisions remain entirely under the user's control.

Recommended Usage

TraderOS performs best when used alongside your existing trading strategy as a centralized market monitoring and risk management solution.

It can be used on any MetaTrader 5 chart while monitoring multiple symbols simultaneously.

Disclaimer

Trading financial markets involves significant risk. TraderOS is designed to assist traders by providing market information and analytical tools. It does not guarantee trading performance or profitability. Users are responsible for all trading decisions and risk management.