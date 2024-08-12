Lost Connection Alert MT4

This utility will help you avoid losing money on your trades when your terminal loses connection to the broker or your VPS / computer goes into an update and doesn't open your MetaTrader client automatically after the update. How is this product different from the other disconnect alerts? This one will email you and/or an SMS even when your MetaTrader client gets disconnected from the Internet or doesn't respond! Your client is monitored externally and doesn't rely on its own Internet connection. 

* This only works on MetaTrader 4. Find the MetaTrader 5 version here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/113930


There are two types of notifications:

1- Your MetaTrader client loses connection to the broker. An email, a SMS and a push notification (if configured) will be sent to your mobile application as soon as possible.

2- Your MetaTrader client did not start, lost connection to the Internet or is unresponsive. An email and an SMS will be sent to you.

Please note, all types of notifications methods are entirely customizable!


Features

  • Monitor on as many MetaTrader terminals as you wish, as long as the identifier is different for each.
  • Set the frequency of the monitoring. You can ask to check every minute up to every week.
  • Choose an email and a phone to be notified to by SMS. You can select one or both methods.
  • Please note, you must enter a valid phone number with country code and area code for SMS notification to work.
    SMS is sent from North America phone number. Fees may apply if your provider charges inbound SMS from North America.
  • Set if you want to be notified from type 1, type 2 or both (check the types above).


Setup

  1. Since your client is externally monitored for disconnection, you must allow WebRequest to this URL:  http://bciweb.ddns.net . Without it, this utility will be unable to send its status.
    In your MetaTrader client, go to Tools -> Options. In the Expert Advisors tab, tick the box "Allow WebRequest for listed URL:" and add the URL  http://bciweb.ddns.net  to the list and press OK.
    *Check Screenshot 4 for the details.

  2. If you want to receive push notifications on your phone (with MetaTrader app installed and logged in your MQL5 account), you mush enable it on the MetaTrader client.
    In your MetaTrader client, go to Tools -> Options. In the Notifications tab, tick the box "Enable Push notifications" and press OK.
    You can press Test to see if it works. You should receive a test notification on your mobile phone MetaTrader app.
    *Check Screenshot 5 for the details.


Utility Settings (Screenshot 3)

  1. Identifier: Enter your MQL5 Account login name followed by - XX, where XX are two digits designing your instance number. For example, if your account login is Alice12, then the first MetaTrader client where you run this utility will have the identifier Alice12 - 01. The second MetaTrader client you want to monitor will have the identifier Alice12 - 02. And so on. Each identifier MUST BE UNIQUE.

  2. Frequency: Enter the duration in minutes between each status checkup of your client. If you put 5, then the utility will check the status of your MetaTrader client every 5 minutes. The minimum is 1 minute and the maximum is 10080 minutes, which is 1 week. Please enter the value in minutes only! If you want to set for 2 hours, enter the equivalent in minutes, which is 120 minutes.

  3. Email: Enter the email where you want to be notified from status change. Leave empty if you don't want to be notified by email.

  4. Phone: Enter your phone number where you want to be notified from status change. Leave empty if you don't want to be notified by SMS. You must enter all 10 digits+ of your phone number.

  5. Broker Connection Notification Enable: True if you want to be notified when the connection to the broker is lost. Double-click to change to False if you don't want to be notified.

  6. MetaTrader Connection Notification Enable: True if you want to be notified when the connection to the MetaTrader Client or Internet is lost. Double-click to change to False if you don't want to be notified.


*This utility will work with any VPS, including MQL5.com VPS and with any computer running MetaTrader.

I would greatly appreciate a positive review if you are happy with your purchase. Please contact me to find a solution if you are not.


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Vladislav Andruschenko
4.87 (31)
Utilities
Close If Profit or Loss with Trailing for MetaTrader 4 — automatic closing by total profit or loss A reliable trade-management utility for MetaTrader 4 that automatically closes positions when the total profit or total loss reaches the level you set. The Expert Advisor monitors open trades, calculates floating profit and loss, can trail profit, and helps close positions faster than manual reaction. MetaTrader 4 is still used by many manual traders, grid traders, scalpers, and Expert Advisor use
DrawDown Limiter MT4
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (8)
Utilities
Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
Trade Copier Professional MT4
Tola Moses Hector
Utilities
Trade Copier Professional — Local Copy Solution Trade Copier Professional is a reliable local trade copying system for MetaTrader 4/5. It allows traders to replicate positions instantly across multiple accounts on the same computer, with built‑in safety controls and a professional dashboard. Overview The EA operates in both Master and Slave modes from a single file, with seamless switching. Trades can be copied between MT4 and MT5 terminals without internet dependency, using local file‑based
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (54)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
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Lost Connection Alert
Anisan Gunarathinam
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This utility will help you avoid losing money on your trades when your terminal loses connection to the broker or your VPS / computer goes into an update and doesn't open your MetaTrader client automatically after the update. How is this product different from the other disconnect alerts? This one will email you   and/or an   SMS   even when your MetaTrader client gets disconnected from the Internet or doesn't respond! Your client is monitored externally and doesn't rely on its own Internet con
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