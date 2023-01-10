BollingerCandles

BollingerCandles create trades when a particular combination of Bollinger signals are satisfied.

NO Martingale.

The EA has been tested on different currency pairs (EURUSD, NZDUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD) for the period 2015-2022.

DETAILS

  • It can trade all instruments simultaneously. Simply attach the EA to the charts of the required currency pairs.
  • You can trade manually at the same time.
  • It is recommended to use the strategy tester to find the settings that better suits you.

CONDITIONS

  • Time frame: the robot was created for H1.

PARAMETERS

  • Period1 – Bollinger period.
  • Deviation – Bollinger deviation
  • TP_points - Take profit
  • SL_points – Stop Loss
  • Band Shift – Bollinger Band shift
  • MagicNumber – must be different between currencies
  • TOD_From_Hour - time of the day (from hour)
  • TOD_To_Hour - time of the day (to hour)
  • MM_PositionSizing – It is Balance/Posizioning size (if you have $1000 and it is set at 100000 , the lot size will be 0.01)
  • TradeMonday
  • TradeTuesday
  • TradeWednesday
  • TradeThursday
  • TradeFriday
  • MAxLongTrades - Max number of Buys
  • MaxShortTrades - Max numbers of Sells



