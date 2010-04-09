ForexCloud
- Experts
- Mario Cocurullo
- Version: 1.5
- Activations: 5
ForexCloud create trades when a particular combination between different indicators is satisfied. It doesn’t use Martingale, but we can say almost the opposite: the EA close 50% of the trade, then the 50% of the remaining and so on, or if the sum of the open trades reach a particular value. The EA has been tested on different currency pairs (EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCHF, AUDCAD) for the period 2012-2022. The default settings are made for the AUDUSD, I can stress enough to say "find the best values with the strategy tester".
DETAILS
- It can trade all instruments simultaneously. Simply attach the EA to the charts of the required currency pairs.
- You can trade manually at the same time.
- It is recommended to use the strategy tester to find the settings that better suits you.
CONDITIONS
- Time frame: the robot was created for 5M.
PARAMETERS
- Lot_Size – It is a set value.
- Rsi_long – higher value of the RSI indicator
- Rsi_short - lower value of the RSI indicator
- First_sell – value, in pips, when the first trade will close
- Second_sell – value, in pips, when the second trade will close
- Third_sell – value, in pips, when the third trade will close
- Forth_sell – value, in pips, when the forth trade will close
- Opentrades – if the sum of all the open trades is above this number, all the trades will be close
- MagicNumber – must be different between currencies
- MM_PositionSizing – It is Balance/Posizioning size (if you have $1000 and it is set at 100000 , the lot size will be 0.01)
-
- TOD_From_Hour - time of the day (from hour)
- TOD_From_Min - time of the day (from min)
- TOD_To_Hour - time of the day (to hour)
- TOD_To_Min - time of the day (to min)
- MaxOpenTrades – max number of open trades at the same time.