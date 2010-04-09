ForexCloud

ForexCloud create trades when a particular combination between different indicators is satisfied. It doesn’t use Martingale, but we can say almost the opposite: the EA close 50% of the trade, then the 50% of the remaining and so on, or if the sum of the open trades reach a particular value. The EA has been tested on different currency pairs (EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCHF, AUDCAD) for the period 2012-2022. The default settings are made for the AUDUSD, I can stress enough to say "find the best values with the strategy tester".

DETAILS

  • It can trade all instruments simultaneously. Simply attach the EA to the charts of the required currency pairs.
  • You can trade manually at the same time.
  • It is recommended to use the strategy tester to find the settings that better suits you.

CONDITIONS

  • Time frame: the robot was created for 5M.

PARAMETERS

  • Lot_Size – It is a set value.
  • Rsi_long – higher value of the RSI indicator
  • Rsi_short - lower value of the RSI indicator
  • First_sell – value, in pips, when the first trade will close
  • Second_sell – value, in pips, when the second trade will close
  • Third_sell – value, in pips, when the third trade will close
  • Forth_sell – value, in pips, when the forth trade will close
  • Opentrades – if the sum of  all the open trades is above this number, all the trades will be close
  • MagicNumber – must be different between currencies
  • MM_PositionSizing – It is Balance/Posizioning size (if you have $1000 and it is set at 100000 , the lot size will be 0.01)
  • TOD_From_Hour - time of the day (from hour)
  • TOD_From_Min - time of the day (from min)
  • TOD_To_Hour - time of the day (to hour)
  • TOD_To_Min -  time of the day (to min)
  • MaxOpenTrades – max number of open trades at the same time.


BollingerCandles
Mario Cocurullo
Experts
BollingerCandles create trades when a particular combination of Bollinger signals are satisfied. NO Martingale. The EA has been tested on different currency pairs (EURUSD, NZDUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD) for the period 2015-2022. DETAILS It can trade all instruments simultaneously. Simply attach the EA to the charts of the required currency pairs. You can trade manually at the same time. It is recommended to use the strategy tester to find the settings that better suits you. CONDITIONS Time frame: the r
