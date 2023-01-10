BollingerCandles
- Experts
- Mario Cocurullo
- Version: 1.2
- Activations: 5
BollingerCandles create trades when a particular combination of Bollinger signals are satisfied.
NO Martingale.
The EA has been tested on different currency pairs (EURUSD, NZDUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD) for the period 2015-2022.
DETAILS
- It can trade all instruments simultaneously. Simply attach the EA to the charts of the required currency pairs.
- You can trade manually at the same time.
- It is recommended to use the strategy tester to find the settings that better suits you.
CONDITIONS
- Time frame: the robot was created for H1.
PARAMETERS
- Period1 – Bollinger period.
- Deviation – Bollinger deviation
- TP_points - Take profit
- SL_points – Stop Loss
- Band Shift – Bollinger Band shift
- MagicNumber – must be different between currencies
- TOD_From_Hour - time of the day (from hour)
- TOD_To_Hour - time of the day (to hour)
- MM_PositionSizing – It is Balance/Posizioning size (if you have $1000 and it is set at 100000 , the lot size will be 0.01)
- TradeMonday
- TradeTuesday
- TradeWednesday
- TradeThursday
- TradeFriday
- MAxLongTrades - Max number of Buys
- MaxShortTrades - Max numbers of Sells