Trade Aid MT5

  • Utilities
  • Arnold Kurapa
    Arnold Kurapa

    Arnold Kurapa

    • Trader and Computer Programmer at  MenoraFx
    • Zimbabwe
    • 4069
    4 (5)
    Arnold Kurapa is a Zimbabwean forex trader and computer programmer. Started his trading career in 2019. He is the founder of MenoraFx Trading group. He was introduced to computer programming as an elective course at Cyprus International University in Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC). His
    3 products 1 signal
  • Version: 1.0

Right here, is the utility tool to help traders with opening, managing, and closing multiple trading positions at the same time.

This Utility tool does not work on strategy tester. To test this utility, follow the blog link below to download the demo version.

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/751097


Specifications.

1) User-friendly - No complications and any trader can find it easy to use.

                         - A simple click on a button is all it takes to perform the desired task.

2) Does not affect your chart analysis - Clean and simple.

                                                         - Presentable (uses the least space on the chart).

                                                         - The buttons are transparent (you can see all candlesticks on the buttons).

3) Faster Execution - Once you have set your SL and TP on the input parameters, You will open as many positions with the same levels.

                                  (no need to set other SL or TP levels again, this can save you time).

4) Risk Management - The maximum number of open positions is set to avoid overtrading.

                               - The lot size is calculated automatically based on the account balance.

                               (Account equity can be affected by fundamentals and reversals, the profits are not guaranteed until the position is

                                   closed and secured. Thus, calculating risk using the account balance instead of the account equity is advisable).

5) Profits Security - Automatic break-even and button-click break-even.

                            - Partial close function.

6) One-click close - Close all winning trades.

                           - Close all losing trades.

                           - Close all buy positions.

                           - Close all sell positions.

                           - Close all open positions.


Click the link below for more details about the Trade Aid Utility.

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/751097






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Seconds Chart is a unique tool for creating second-based charts in MetaTrader 5 . With Seconds Chart , you can construct charts with timeframes set in seconds, providing unparalleled flexibility and precision in analysis that is unavailable with standard minute or hourly charts. For example, the S15 timeframe indicates a chart with candles lasting 15 seconds. You can use any indicators and Expert Advisors that support custom symbols. Working with them is just as convenient as on standard charts.
Quant AI Agents
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Utilities
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
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Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
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Shaoping Kuang
3.67 (3)
Utilities
Features   With MT5 to Interactive Brokers(IB) Trader, you can: 1. Load chart data from IB to MT5, and Analyze with all standard or customer Indicators. 2. Place Orders to IB Account Directly in MT5. 3. Make your Own EAs upon IB Securities by only making minus changes of the trading function. Usage 1) Installation Copy the "Mt5ToIBTraderEn.ex4" and sample files to [MT5 Data Folder]->MQL5->Experts.  2)  MT5 Settings Add the IP Address to the MT5 Allowed URLs in 'Tools->Options->Expert Adviso
Trade Command Center
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Utilities
Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account ; Official Information Official channel Seller profile Trade Command Center — Professional Trade Execution & Real-Time Risk Guard Panel Trade Command Center is a high-performance visual trade execution, lot size calculator, and risk management utility for MetaTrader 5. It is engineered specifically for manual traders requiring strict risk enforcement, capital protection, a
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
Utilities
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
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Lukas Roth
4.87 (31)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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