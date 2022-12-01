Magic Trend
- Indicators
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Arnold KurapaArnold Kurapa is a Zimbabwean forex trader and computer programmer. Started his trading career in 2019. He is the founder of MenoraFx Trading group. He was introduced to computer programming as an elective course at Cyprus International University in Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC). His
- Version: 1.0
Magic Trend
This MT5 indicator is a Moving Average with 3 signal colors. The 3 input parameters on this Indicator give you a chance to set any Moving Average of choice.
A combination of 2 different exponential moving averages, relative strength index, commodity channel index, and William's percent range provide the signals.
White color = Null/No/Exit Signal
Green color = Buy Signal
Red color = Sell Signal
Point To Note: Confirm the color change only after the current candle closes to avoid false signals.
Point To Note: Using lower timeframes causes a lot of price fluctuations.
Point To Note: This indicator works across all markets and on any timeframe.
Recommended Timeframes: 1 hour (for directional bias), 5 mins (scalping entry and exit confirmations)
Recommended Symbols: Nas100, US500, US30, Gold, BTCUSD, and all GBP Currency pairs.
fazendo teste e gostando muito teria como Arnold Kurapa, você colocar uma alerta assim que mudar de cor ?