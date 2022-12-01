Magic Trend





This MT5 indicator is a Moving Average with 3 signal colors. The 3 input parameters on this Indicator give you a chance to set any Moving Average of choice.

A combination of 2 different exponential moving averages, relative strength index, commodity channel index, and William's percent range provide the signals.





White color = Null/No/Exit Signal

Green color = Buy Signal

Red color = Sell Signal





Point To Note: Confirm the color change only after the current candle closes to avoid false signals.





Point To Note: Using lower timeframes causes a lot of price fluctuations.





Point To Note: This indicator works across all markets and on any timeframe.





Recommended Timeframes: 1 hour (for directional bias), 5 mins (scalping entry and exit confirmations)





Recommended Symbols: Nas100, US500, US30, Gold, BTCUSD, and all GBP Currency pairs.



