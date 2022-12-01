Magic Trend

3.67
  • Indicators
  • Arnold Kurapa
    Arnold Kurapa

    Arnold Kurapa

    • Trader and Computer Programmer at  MenoraFx
    • Zimbabwe
    • 4069
    4 (5)
    Arnold Kurapa is a Zimbabwean forex trader and computer programmer. Started his trading career in 2019. He is the founder of MenoraFx Trading group. He was introduced to computer programming as an elective course at Cyprus International University in Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC). His
    3 products 1 signal
  • Version: 1.0
Magic Trend 

This MT5 indicator is a Moving Average with 3 signal colors. The 3 input parameters on this Indicator give you a chance to set any Moving Average of choice.
A combination of 2 different exponential moving averages, relative strength index, commodity channel index, and William's percent range provide the signals.

White color = Null/No/Exit Signal
Green color = Buy Signal
Red color = Sell Signal

Point To Note: Confirm the color change only after the current candle closes to avoid false signals.

Point To Note: Using lower timeframes causes a lot of price fluctuations.

Point To Note: This indicator works across all markets and on any timeframe.

Recommended Timeframes: 1 hour (for directional bias), 5 mins (scalping entry and exit confirmations)

Recommended Symbols: Nas100, US500, US30, Gold, BTCUSD, and all GBP Currency pairs.

Reviews 3
IMSMARINHO
14
IMSMARINHO 2023.06.20 04:14 
 

fazendo teste e gostando muito teria como Arnold Kurapa, você colocar uma alerta assim que mudar de cor ?

fenix trading
254
fenix trading 2023.01.01 19:31 
 

Me gusta mucho gracias

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Menora Indicator
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4.5 (2)
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Menora (All In One) Indicator. This is the advanced and premium indicator for the Magic Trend, a free indicator.  It has 3 output signals driven by different market conditions. This indicator has a double function of working as an indicator and utility at the same time. Specifications  1]  3 output signals a) Slow Moving Average with color change - The MA has a non-repaint color change, which makes it perfect for entry signals. b) Fast Moving Average (the original Magic Trend line) - Gives a
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Trade Aid MT5
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Right here, is the utility tool to help traders with opening, managing, and closing multiple trading positions at the same time. This Utility tool does not work on strategy tester. To test this utility, follow the blog link below to download the demo version. https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/751097 Specifications. 1) User-friendly - No complications and any trader can find it easy to use.                          - A simple click on a button is all it takes to perform the desired task. 2) Doe
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IMSMARINHO
14
IMSMARINHO 2023.06.20 04:14 
 

fazendo teste e gostando muito teria como Arnold Kurapa, você colocar uma alerta assim que mudar de cor ?

Arnold Kurapa
4069
Reply from developer Arnold Kurapa 2023.06.21 22:49
Obrigado pela revisão. Infelizmente, este ainda não possui alertas. No entanto, confira meu outro indicador no link que enviei para sua caixa de entrada. Este indicador é uma atualização deste e possui alertas. https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/91511?source=External
7Biblo7Induc7
385
7Biblo7Induc7 2023.04.17 15:03 
 

Very good indicator!

Arnold Kurapa
4069
Reply from developer Arnold Kurapa 2023.04.17 17:17
Thank you for the review.
fenix trading
254
fenix trading 2023.01.01 19:31 
 

Me gusta mucho gracias

Arnold Kurapa
4069
Reply from developer Arnold Kurapa 2023.01.01 23:47
de nada
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