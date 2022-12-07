Price Action Entry Alerts

This indicator screens every bar for buying or selling pressure and identifies 4 types of candle patterns with the highest volume. These candles are then filtered using several linear filters to show Buy or Sell signals. Signals work best, in conjunction with higher time frame direction and when traded during high volume hours. All filters are customizable and work independently. Can view signals of a single direction with the click of a button.

This indicator also comes loaded with the most important price action and smart money concepts that can assist in your decision making process. Signals and trading education all in one tool.

Features:

Signals do not repaint.

Identifies Engulfing candles, Rejection candles, Expanded range candles and Pinbars.

Shows multiple Entries, Stoploss and multiple Take profit levels for each valid signal.

Filter by high volume sessions.

Filter by Support/Resistance levels & Candle structure.

Filter by MACD histogram.

ICT Buy side & Sell side liquidity levels (Asian Raid/London Raid/Judas swing).

Clean space or gap detection.

Identifies Stop hunt levels.

Automatic drawing of Support/Resistance levels based on pure price action.

Previous day high & previous day low levels.

Chart levels for psychological numbers and whole, half and quarter points.

Shows price crossovers and pullbacks based on dynamic moving averages.

Daily open price.

Identifies HH, HL, LL and LH points.

Inbuilt candle countdown and symbol spread.

Inbuilt profit & loss info panel.

Private Mentorship Group access. The only indicator that includes Education, Daily Analysis and Support (in English only).



WARNING!!! DO NOT purchase if you cannot or do not want to read the user manual. User manual available only in English. Before you purchase, test the FREE VERSION on strategy tester and familiarize yourself with each setting and how they work. I strongly recommend renting for 1 month and testing extensively to see if it's the right fit for your style of trading. You MUST test this tool on a demo account for 2-3 weeks before using on a live account.

IMPORTANT!!! After purchase, please private message in mql5 for the User Manual, my Free Trade Plan and access to the Private Mentorship Group. The entry signals of this indicator are based only on VOLUME and CANDLE PATTERNS, hence they can be used with almost any logical trading system or trade plan. Do not attempt to trade this indicator without a clear trade plan. I am a Supply/Demand trader. The way I use this indicator is mentioned in my trade plan. Supply/Demand zones MUST be drawn manually. I use default settings with m15/m30 signals. If you wish to use signals for a different timeframe, you must change and test settings that suite your instrument and timeframe.

This tool is the perfect partner to the Smart Keys Sniper Entry trade manager.

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/99463

I also recommend these trade managers.

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88878



https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90401



