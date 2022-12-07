Price Action Entry Alerts

5

This indicator screens every bar for buying or selling pressure and identifies 4 types of candle patterns with the highest volume. These candles are then filtered using several linear filters to show Buy or Sell signals. Signals work best, in conjunction with higher time frame direction and when traded during high volume hours. All filters are customizable and work independently. Can view signals of a single direction with the click of a button.

This indicator also comes loaded with the most important price action and smart money concepts that can assist in your decision making process. Signals and trading education all in one tool.

Features:

  • Signals do not repaint.
  • Identifies Engulfing candles, Rejection candles, Expanded range candles and Pinbars.
  • Shows multiple Entries, Stoploss and multiple Take profit levels for each valid signal.
  • Filter by high volume sessions.
  • Filter by Support/Resistance levels & Candle structure.
  • Filter by MACD histogram.
  • ICT Buy side & Sell side liquidity levels (Asian Raid/London Raid/Judas swing).
  • Clean space or gap detection.
  • Identifies Stop hunt levels.
  • Automatic drawing of Support/Resistance levels based on pure price action.
  • Previous day high & previous day low levels.
  • Chart levels for psychological numbers and whole, half and quarter points.
  • Shows price crossovers and pullbacks based on dynamic moving averages.
  • Daily open price.
  • Identifies HH, HL, LL and LH points.
  • Inbuilt candle countdown and symbol spread.
  • Inbuilt profit & loss info panel.

Private Mentorship Group access.

The only indicator that includes Education, Daily Analysis and Support (in English only).

      WARNING!!!

      1. DO NOT purchase if you cannot or do not want to read the user manual. User manual available only in English.
      2. Before you purchase, test the FREE VERSION on strategy tester and familiarize yourself with each setting and how they work.
      3. I strongly recommend renting for 1 month and testing extensively to see if it's the right fit for your style of trading.
      4. You MUST test this tool on a demo account for 2-3 weeks before using on a live account.
      IMPORTANT!!!
      1. After purchase, please private message in mql5 for the User Manual, my Free Trade Plan and access to the Private Mentorship Group.
      2. The entry signals of this indicator are based only on VOLUME and CANDLE PATTERNS, hence they can be used with almost any logical trading system or trade plan.
      3. Do not attempt to trade this indicator without a clear trade plan.
      4. I am a Supply/Demand trader. The way I use this indicator is mentioned in my trade plan. Supply/Demand zones MUST be drawn manually. 
      5. I use default settings with m15/m30 signals. If you wish to use signals for a different timeframe, you must change and test settings that suite your instrument and timeframe.

      This tool is the perfect partner to the Smart Keys Sniper Entry trade manager.

      https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/99463

      I also recommend these trade managers.

      https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88878

      https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90401


      Reviews 4
      fxgump
      183
      fxgump 2025.03.24 15:03 
       

      This indicator is very useful and I use it everyday. The user manual is very insightful and Steve is very helpful. I use this indicator while following Steve's daily streams. These daily streams are awesome. Steve explains in real time how he trades and tells you when to place trades allowing you to earn while you learn. Strongly recommend to subscribe to your his youtube channel (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfaqJPXk-OYVCvlDT7tCpLw/videos) and telegram channel (https://t.me/PriceActionEntriesGold)

      tiagodbc
      47
      tiagodbc 2023.05.26 20:50 
       

      Works like a charm if you properly stick to the trading rules. This takes time and is not a short journey. Steve is very helpful from the beginning on to teach how the indicator works exactly and which concepts, criteria, Risk and Money management you need to have to successfully use the indicator.

      FX167
      206
      FX167 2023.05.12 15:44 
       

      Clear entries based on a clear strategy, primarely on xauusd, on either the m15 or the m30 timeframe. The indicator manual comes with loads of examples but beyond that customer support is excellent. Right after purchase Stephen sheduled a free zoom call with me to go over the indicator and strategy, where the agenda of the call was itemized into detail. Very structured. Other product vendors can learn from that approach. I really feel Steve is not yet another one of those vendors that is only out to make a quick buck off the back of confused traders, but a developer that actually wants to see you succeed and that has been through the same things and the same horrors the average aspiring trader goes through. Scams, going from course to course, signal services. Steve has been there. That is not to say all signal services are bad, more so it is to say, why be dependant on somebody else for the rest of your trading career? Highly recommended.

      Recommended products
      Market Structure Zig Zag
      Lesedi Oliver Seilane
      4.66 (29)
      Indicators
      Free Market structure zig zag to assist in price action trading the screenshots describe how to use and how to spot patterns new version comes with alerts, email alert and  push notification alert can be used on all pairs  can be used on all timeframes  you can add additional confirmation indicators the indicator shows you your higher high and low highs as well as your lower lows and lower highs  the indication makes price action analysis easier to spot.
      FREE
      Pivot Point Breakout and Reversal
      Dmitriy Rybakov
      Experts
      Pivot Point Breakout & Reversal is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for intraday trading on the M15 timeframe . The EA trades breakouts of the Central Pivot Range (CPR) as well as reversals from support and resistance levels (R2, R1, S1, S2). Only one order of each type can be opened simultaneously. All orders are opened with StopLoss and TakeProfit. The order volume can be either fixed or variable . The EA implements various tactics of the full and partial order closure to decreas
      LordAutoFibonnaci
      Igor Pereira Calil
      5 (2)
      Indicators
      Lord Auto Fibonnaci is a free indicator for Meta Trader, in order to show the most famous chart in the financial market known as "Fibonnaci". As we can see in the images below, the fibonnaci table will automatically analyze the graph for you, with trend factors through percentage, almost infallible use, you can always work when the percentage is low or high, start shopping and sales on time, great for analyzing entries! In the images below we can see an example in gold in H4, where we are at
      FREE
      Gap Up Hunter
      You Long Guo
      Indicators
      Reasonable Indicators, Reasonable Prices 1. Core Functions   Multi-Period Resonance : Uses   13, 34, 55   period KDJ for signal filtering.   Gap Up Capture : Identifies   Gap Up   patterns for strong start entries.   Reversal Warning : Predicts tops/bottoms using   J-value   sensitivity. 2. Signal Description   Buy Signal 1: UP (Gap Up) Displays white   “UP”   text. Indicates a   Gap Up   bullish candle above   MA5 . Shows strong   bullish power , suitable for   trend following .
      FREE
      Gravity timing Indicator
      Mohamed Kamel Touati
      4.83 (6)
      Indicators
      Gravity Timing Indicator  -GTI-   GTI indicator   is the easiest and most accurate indicator  so far.it uses support and resistance in a gravity way  .Working on it is so easy,  it consists of 7 lines, the most powerful of which are the lowest and the highest lines , so when the indicator rebounds , it is the best time to enter.   it works on all pairs with no excaption  for time frame , i prefer small time frames like 5 minutes and 15 minutes for scalping .
      FREE
      Auto Fibonachi Levels
      Semion Tremsin
      Indicators
      Simply drop the indicator to the chart and Fibonacci levels will be shown automatically! The indicator is developed for automatic drawing of Fibonacci levels on the chart. It provides the abilities to: Select the standard Fibo levels to be shown Add custom levels Draw the indicator on the timeframes other than the current one. For example, the indicator is calculated on the weekly period (W1) and is displayed on the monthly period (MN1) Select the timeframes the indicator will be available on Ca
      VR Cub
      Vladimir Pastushak
      Indicators
      VR Cub is an indicator for getting high-quality entry points. The indicator was developed to facilitate mathematical calculations and simplify the search for entry points into a position. The trading strategy for which the indicator was written has been proving its effectiveness for many years. The simplicity of the trading strategy is its great advantage, which allows even novice traders to successfully trade with it. VR Cub calculates position opening points and Take Profit and Stop Loss targe
      Forex Sniper Indicator
      Elias Mtwenge
      Indicators
      Dear Trader It is my pleasure to introduce to you my tool called the " Forex Sniper Indicator" . The major aim of this tool is to help serious traders and investors in all type of Financial Markets to catch price next movement right at the moment the price direction is about to change. This tool can be used to snipe the price direction in both down trend, uptrend and ranging markets. This tool can be used as the stand alone tool though it may be combined with other tools as well. My goal is to h
      FiboPlusWaveRunner
      Sergey Malysh
      3.29 (7)
      Experts
      Expert. Automatic and manual trading. Ready-made trading system based on Elliott waves and Fibonacci retracement levels . It is simple and affordable. Display of the marking of Elliott waves (main or alternative option) on the chart Construction of horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, a channel Superposition of Fibonacci levels on waves 1, 3, 5, A Alert system (on-screen, E-Mail, Push notifications) visual panel for opening orders in manual trading visual panel for setting up automat
      Supply Demand new Strategy
      Mohamed yehia Osman
      Indicators
      This is a new strategy for SUPPLY DEMAND areas It is based on a calculation using the tick volume to detect the big price action in market for both bear /bull actions this smart volume action candles are used to determine the supply and demand areas prices in between main supply and demand lines indicate sideway market  up arrows will be shown when prices moves above the main supply and the secondary supply lines Down arrows will be shown when prices moves below the main demand and the secondary
      LT Automated Fibonacci Retracement Indicator
      Eko Baskoro
      Indicators
      Fibonacci Retracement object is an object that has been provided by metatrader 4 platform. But  Fibonacci Retracement  object doesn't automated adjust the chart. You have to put and manage it manually to the chart. Because of that, this indicator was created. If you like using filbonacci retracement indicator, highly recommended to use Automated Fibonacci Retracement Indicator if you want to get better result in here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/95515 LT Automated Fibonacci Retraceme
      FREE
      Asteroid
      Evgeniy Zhdan
      Experts
      The basis of the work of the adviser is to use the change in trend strength to determine the optimal entry points to the market. The logic of the advisor’s work combines two strategies: control of price consolidation and its “explosion” and control of the trend end to work in the channel. The EA does NOT use dangerous trading methods. Each trade has a stop loss and take profit. Recommended trading tools (5m): EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD. Settings: MaxRisk - Value for calculating the tradi
      Fibonacci Wave Bands
      Luc Michael Botes
      Indicators
      Fibonacci Wave Bands Indicator The Fibonacci Wave Bands indicator utilizes Fibonacci ratios to create dynamic bands around a central moving average. These bands are derived from key Fibonacci ratios (typically 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%) and adapt to market volatility, offering insights into potential support and resistance zones. Key Features: Fibonacci Levels: The indicator plots multiple bands above and below a central moving average based on Fibonacci ratios. Dynamic Support and Resistance: Bands ser
      Hermes Gold PRO
      Igor Pereira Calil
      Experts
      The HERMES specialist is a robot for Meta Trader with the objective of working with the robot's own trends and strategies. GET HERMES GOLD PRO FREE INSTALLED AND OPERATING ON YOUR ACCOUNT, ASK ME PRIVATE MESSAGE. TIMEFRAME USAGE RECOMMENDATION: H1 HERMES was developed to work on the American metal XAUUSD (GOLD). HERMES is a long-term Expert in assertive SCALPING, and so, he can stay 1,2,3 days without trading, depending on the value of his "risk (configuration", but, don't worry about that, re
      Roman Asset Management ACC Multiplayer
      Roman Golovatii
      Experts
      F ully automated Expert Advisor using the  advanced   algorithm for trading the EURUSD Designed for profit in a short period of time and big profit in a long run. Prefers EURUSD 1H. Principle of operation The SELL and BUY orders are opened (depending on the parameters set), guided by signals and the market situation.     Recommended parameter: Use an ECN broker account. minimum deposit of 100$ USD. use it in H1 time frame recommended symbol is EURUSD input parameter: TrendType                 
      Diamond Trend
      Segundo Calvo Munoz
      Indicators
      Indicator which identifies Trend and also buy/sell opportunities. Use for entries aligned to the Trend.  Although Diamond Trend is very accurate identifying entry points, it is always recommended to use a support indicator in order to reconfirm the operation. Remind to look for those Assets and Timeframes which best fit to your trader behavior/need... Valid for Scalping and Long Term operations. Please, set up a Bars Chart to be able to visualize the indicator properly...  ...And remind to give
      TradeLogicPro Long Term Trading
      Matsuba Andrew Makwela
      Experts
      TradeLogic Pro – The Advanced MT4 EA for Long Term Investing TradeLogic Pro   is an advanced   MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor (EA)   designed to harness the power of price imbalances in the forex trading markets. Whether you’re a beginner or a professional trader,   TradeLogic Pro   uses sophisticated market analysis to identify high-potential entry points, allowing you to trade smarter and more efficiently. How Does TradeLogic Pro Work? At the core of   TradeLogic Pro   is its ability to   detect
      Antabod Gamechanger
      Rev Anthony Olusegun Aboderin
      Indicators
      *Antabod GameChanger Indicator – Transform Your Trading!*   Are you tired of chasing trends too late or second-guessing your trades? The *Antabod GameChanger Indicator* is here to *revolutionize your trading strategy* and give you the edge you need in the markets!   Why Choose GameChanger? *Accurate Trend Detection* – GameChanger identifies trend reversals with *pinpoint accuracy*, ensuring you enter and exit trades at the optimal time.   *Clear Buy & Sell Signals* – No more guesswork! T
      Gold Crazy EA MT4
      Nguyen Nghiem Duy
      Experts
      Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
      Fibonacci SR Indicator
      Martin Eshleman
      5 (1)
      Indicators
      Fibonacci SR Indicator This indicator creates support and resistance lines. This indicator is based on Fibonacci Retracement and Extension levels. It will consider many combinations of the Fibonacci levels and draw support/resistance lines based on these. This indicator uses tops and bottoms drawn by the ZigZag indicator in its calculations. The ZigZag can also be drawn on the chart, if necessary. The indicator considers many combinations of past reversal points and Fibonacci ratio levels, and w
      FREE
      Free automatic fibonacci
      Tonny Obare
      4.68 (50)
      Indicators
      Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
      FREE
      Fibo Eagle EA
      Almaquio Ferreira De Souza Junior
      Experts
      Fibo Eagle EA for MT4 - Fibonacci-Based Grid Trading Expert Advisor Overview FiboEagleEA is a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for traders who want an automated trading system powered by the Fibonacci sequence. This EA integrates grid trading principles with advanced money management tools, delivering a blend of precision, adaptability, and profitability potential. Whether you're new to trading or a seasoned professional, FiboEagleEA adjusts to various market conditions, making it a ve
      YFX Wing Patterns
      Richard Yancy
      Indicators
      The Wing Patterns indicator scans for many different kinds of Patterns using an XABCD structure. The term Wing Pattern is used to refer to all types of patterns based on a general XABCD structure, which is plotted in an alternate high-low extreme form. In other words, assume that point X is started at a low point on the chart. The point A is plotted at the next highest point within a certain number of bars. This certain number of bars is called the depth level. In this example, point B would be
      Forex Beast Indicator
      Elias Mtwenge
      Indicators
      EARLY REMINDER: The Starting price is 65 price will rise soon up to 365$ and then 750$ after first 10 copies of sales. Grab this offer now! Introduction Hello, traders! Welcome to the demonstration of the Forex Beast Indicator , a comprehensive tool designed to assist aspiring traders in navigating the complexities of the forex market. This indicator incorporates seven essential components to provide a well-rounded trading experience: Moving Averages Colored Zones Support and Resistance Levels
      Quantum Smart Signals
      Shaaban Riad
      Indicators
      Quantum Falcon Signal Free is a smart visual trading indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for Forex and Gold traders. The indicator combines: • Trend analysis • RSI momentum confirmation • MACD momentum filtering • ATR volatility filtering • Higher timeframe confirmation • Smart exit signal detection Main Features: • Smart Buy and Sell signals • Exit Buy / Exit Sell alerts • Real-time dashboard on chart • Professional candle arrows • Multi-timeframe trend confirmation • ATR market volatility filt
      FREE
      BBMA Grid Combination
      Kahfi Pangariduwan
      5 (1)
      Experts
      BBMAGC   BBMAGC  is an automatic trading system with a work strategy obtained from famous BBMA indicator combine with advance grid system . This EA use dangerous trading systems like martingale and grid so please understand the risk before using this EA Time Frame: H1 Symbol: best result on EUR/USD, GBPUSD, GBPCAD VPS recommended 4/5 digit broker Min Deposit 1000$ Low spread always better Since you using Grid system, always trade using money that you are willing to lose. When you use an expert a
      Fibo Sequence
      Mhd Amran Bin Lop
      Experts
      Fibo Sequence EA The EA Strategy: This EA strategy is based on Fibonacci Sequence number Calculations to produce it's own signals and trade automatically. It was built for those traders who loves and trust Fibonacci Levels. In finance, Fibonacci level is a method of technical analysis for determining support and resistance levels. They are named after their use of the Fibonacci sequence.  Fibonacci is based on the idea that markets will retrace a predictable portion of a move, after which they
      ForexAurum Fibonacci
      Marouane Majid
      Indicators
      ForexAurum Fibonacci indicator is a useful tool for traders who are using Fibonacci combined with the ZigZag indicators. It uses the real-time calculation of the levels for all the timeframes and displays the results for you. In addition, you can setup RSI, ADX and Stochastic indicators to confirm entries. How to use it Just drag and drop the indicator on an 1 minute chart of any symbol. Then you can switch to a higher timeframe at anytime after the initialization. Recommendation Always drag a
      Afidealn
      Dmitriy Kashevich
      Indicators
      Afidealn - The indicator is designed for binary options! Arrow indicator Afidealn will show the best results on the periods: M1 M5 M15 no more! Put the blue arrow up Put the red arrow down The signal appears on the current candle with a delay of 10-15 seconds, Afidealn works on several indicators because of this, such a signal delay. Multicurrency! Works on different currency pairs, the result was excellent, Also, the recommendations indicator is very sensitive to news. It is not recom
      WH AutoFib EA MT4
      Wissam Hussein
      Experts
      AutoFib EA is a cutting-edge expert advisor designed to harness the power of Fibonacci retracement and extension levels for automated trading. Whether you're a novice or an experienced trader, AutoFib EA empowers your trading strategy with precision and efficiency. Test   The EA Before Risking Real Money.  Adjust the setting based on your testing   results. Questions ? feel free to   ask.   Key Features: Automated Trading:   Open buy and sell orders seamlessly based on Fibonacci levels, minimizi
      FREE
      Buyers of this product also purchase
      SR Liquidity
      Oleg Rodin
      5 (1)
      Indicators
      SR Liquidity is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that driv
      Neuro Poseidon MT4
      Daria Rezueva
      4.8 (45)
      Indicators
      Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for all
      M1 Sniper
      Oleg Rodin
      5 (27)
      Indicators
      M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
      BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
      Garry James Goodchild
      Indicators
      BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
      Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
      Genki Andou
      5 (3)
      Indicators
      KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
      IQ Gold Gann Levels
      INTRAQUOTES
      5 (5)
      Indicators
      Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
      Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
      Shengzu Zhong
      5 (2)
      Indicators
      Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
      Automated Actual Support Resistance A2SR
      Yohana Parmi
      4.85 (62)
      Indicators
      A. What is A2SR ?   * It's a leading technical indicator (no repaint, no lagging). -- Guidance : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog .. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140111 A2SR has a special technique in determining the levels of Support ( demand ) and Resistance ( supply ) . Unlike the ordinary way that we seen on the net, A2SR has a original concept in determining actual SR levels.
      Smart Market Structure Toolkit mt4
      Garry James Goodchild
      Indicators
      Built-in multi-symbol scanner — traffic-light grid for up to 30 pairs across four timeframes. No separate scanner file required. BUY, SELL, WAIT cells with confluence score and recent structure event. Full alignment with AI Trade Idea — current chart cell reads live engine data so scanner, dashboard, and AI panel always show the same verdict, score, and reason. Per-cell explain popup — four-section breakdown of what is happening, how the score was built, what to look for, and what to watch out
      Currency Strength Exotics
      Bernhard Schweigert
      4.88 (33)
      Indicators
      CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
      Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
      Bernhard Schweigert
      4.8 (104)
      Indicators
      Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you can watch
      GOLD Impulse with Alert
      Bernhard Schweigert
      4.67 (12)
      Indicators
      This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
      Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
      Guang Jun Huang
      Indicators
      Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
      Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
      Bernhard Schweigert
      4.43 (7)
      Indicators
      Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
      Currency Strength Wizard
      Oleg Rodin
      4.85 (60)
      Indicators
      Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
      Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
      Bernhard Schweigert
      4.81 (21)
      Indicators
      Trading Special – 30% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for your pers
      Cycle Sniper
      Elmira Memish
      4.39 (36)
      Indicators
      Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
      Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      4.96 (26)
      Indicators
      Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years, Quantum Breakout PRO is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout box. I
      Neo Wave PRO
      Nikolay Raykov
      5 (1)
      Indicators
      Price & Time Market Structure Indicator A professional market structure tool that analyzes waves through both price and time — not price alone. Main Description NeoWave PRO is a professional market structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want to move beyond traditional one-dimensional wave tools such as ZigZag, swing indicators, and basic high/low systems. Most wave indicators analyze only one thing: Price. But a real market wave is not only a price movement. A true wave de
      PZ Trend Trading
      PZ TRADING SLU
      4.8 (5)
      Indicators
      Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whips
      Owl smart levels
      Sergey Ermolov
      4.26 (38)
      Indicators
      When trading with the trend, the main difficulty is not finding a level, but understanding where an entry is actually valid. Price often reacts to levels but fails to follow through — which leads to false entries or missed moves. Owl Smart Levels does not just show levels , but zones formed based on market structure and pullbacks. This allows you to evaluate entry points differently and avoid a portion of false signals. What is included in the Owl Smart Levels system? Owl Smart Levels is not ju
      MTF Supply Demand Zones
      Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
      4.82 (22)
      Indicators
      Next Generation Of Automated Supply And Demand Zones. New and Innovative Algorithm that Works At Any Chart. All Zones Are Being Created Dynamically According To Price Action Of The Market. AMAZING OFFER --> Activations from 5 to 20 for "MTF Supply Demand Zones" and "Automated Trendlines" If you get the MTF Supply Demand Zones you can join the " Trade Like Me " Video Series. It contains 14 Live Sessions where  i am placing trades on Forex, Stocks, Indices and Metals. You will be able to see ho
      AW Candle Patterns MT4
      AW Trading Software Limited
      Indicators
      The AW Candle Patterns indicator is a combination of an advanced trend indicator combined with a powerful candle pattern scanner. It is a useful tool for recognizing and highlighting the thirty most reliable candlestick patterns. In addition, it is a current trend analyzer based on colored bars with a   plug-in multi-timeframe trend panel that can be resized and positioned. A unique ability to adjust the display of patterns depending on the trend filtering. Advantages: Easily identifies candle p
      Congestioni
      Stefano Frisetti
      5 (1)
      Indicators
      This indicator is very usefull to TRADE Trading Ranges and helps identify the following TREND. Every Trader knows that any market stay 80% of the time in trading ranges and only 20% of the time in TREND; this indicator has been built to help traders trade trading ranges. Now instead of waiting for the next TREND, You can SWING TRADE on trading ranges with this simple yet very effective indicator. TRADING with CONGESTIONI INDICATOR: The CONGESTIONI Indicator identify a new trading range and ale
      ATC AlgoZone Indicator
      Ameur Boudenne
      5 (2)
      Indicators
      Algo Trading Indicaor  With this indicator , you’ll have zones and trends that hight probability the price will reverse from it. so will gives you all the help that you need  MT5 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170028 MT4 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88034 Why should you join us !?  1-This indicator is logical since it’s working in previous days movement , to predict the future movements. 2-Algo trading indicator will hel
      Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
      Ramzi Abuwarda
      Indicators
      Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
      All in One Trade
      Alexey Minkov
      4.5 (28)
      Indicators
      All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) – Since 2015. The All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) determines daily targets for EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURCAD, EURAUD, AUDJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, AUDUSD, and USDJPY. All other modules work with any trading instruments. The indicator includes various features, such as Double Channel trend direction, Price channel, MA Bands, Fibo levels, Climax Bar detection, and others. The AOTI indicator is based on several trading strategies, and
      ECM Channel MT4
      Paulo Rocha
      Indicators
      ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
      Finesia Sniper
      Robby Suhendrawan
      Indicators
      Finesia Scalper - High Probability & Non-Repainting System Discounted   Price   !!     Secure the Lowest Price Today. Next The price will increase to   250 USD . Are you looking for a powerful, high-probability trading indicator that removes the guesswork from your chart? Finesia Scalper is a professional-grade, 100% non-repainting trading tool designed to provide you with ultimate precision. Built on a proven algorithm, this indicator seamlessly combines three highly effective trading methodolo
      Supreme Commander
      Ramon Sobrevals Arce
      4.13 (8)
      Indicators
      The indicator of the indicators. The Most Powerful Technique to Determine Forex Trend Strength in 2023. We have perfected Supreme Commander that it calculates an average of the selected indicators (up to 16) and the selected timeframe (all) with the result of a single trend that indicates the potential of buying and selling.  It includes the following indicators: Accelerator/Decelerator oscillator Average Directional Movement Index Awesome oscillator; Bulls and Bears  Commodity Channel Index; De
      More from author
      Smart Key Trade Manager
      Stephen Sanjeeve Sahayam
      Utilities
      Most retail traders cannot manage risk and blow accounts by over risking or over trading. This tool fully automates drawdown and risk management, leaving a trader to only focus on their entries. It is the first and only trade manager that uses price action with its Aggressive Risk Control feature to automatically close partial positions when price goes against the trade. This ensures that losses are always kept smaller than wins. Can be used with any entry method and with any trading style; sc
      Breakout Order Manager
      Stephen Sanjeeve Sahayam
      Utilities
      Most retail traders cannot manage risk and blow accounts by over risking or over trading. This tool fully automates drawdown and risk management, leaving a trader to only focus on their entries. It  is ideal for trading Breakouts or Pullbacks. It uses the previously closed candle height to calculate risk by placing the Stoploss above the high in a sell trade or below the low in a buy trade. Stoploss placement is customizable by timeframe. When in drawdown; it manages risk by automatically closi
      Smart Keys Sniper Entry
      Stephen Sanjeeve Sahayam
      Utilities
      This 2 in 1 trade manager is ideal for trading candle breakouts. It can cost average a trade by placing additional limit orders on pullbacks. This ensures you get the best price on all your positions and a higher RR on your wins. Risk is calculated by the most recently closed candle height. The trade assistant buttons help manage all manually placed orders. Use it with any entry method; price action or indicators and for any trading style; scalping, intraday or swing trading. Features: Trade ca
      CopyIQ
      Stephen Sanjeeve Sahayam
      Utilities
      CopyIQ mirrors your trades between MetaTrader 5 terminals running on the same Windows PC - one source account feeding as many receiver accounts as you need. Everything happens locally on the one machine: no VPS, no DLLs, and no internet link between terminals to lag or break. A trade on your source account reaches every receiver in milliseconds. CopyIQ was built by studying where other local copiers let traders down - copies that arrive late, lot sizes that ignore the receiving account, symbols
      GoldSeekIQ
      Stephen Sanjeeve Sahayam
      Utilities
      Most Gold robots chase price, trading breakouts mid-journey or when the move is exhausted. GoldSeekIQ does the exact opposite. It is a precision pullback engine that waits for institutional liquidity to be swept, then places pending orders at optimal retracement levels. The result? Straight out of the gate, your Risk-to-Reward ratio is structurally higher than most systems on the market. This isn't another blind set-and-forget robot. It's a precision tool that shows its work - and puts you in t
      Filter:
      fxgump
      183
      fxgump 2025.03.24 15:03 
       

      This indicator is very useful and I use it everyday. The user manual is very insightful and Steve is very helpful. I use this indicator while following Steve's daily streams. These daily streams are awesome. Steve explains in real time how he trades and tells you when to place trades allowing you to earn while you learn. Strongly recommend to subscribe to your his youtube channel (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfaqJPXk-OYVCvlDT7tCpLw/videos) and telegram channel (https://t.me/PriceActionEntriesGold)

      Stephen Sanjeeve Sahayam
      1422
      Reply from developer Stephen Sanjeeve Sahayam 2025.03.24 16:42
      Thanks very much for your review and shout out of the youtube channel. I'm glad to be able to play a small part in your trading journey. I look forward to seeing you thrive in this path you've chosen. Always here to help.
      vincenzo1964
      1215
      vincenzo1964 2024.03.28 07:40 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      Stephen Sanjeeve Sahayam
      1422
      Reply from developer Stephen Sanjeeve Sahayam 2024.03.28 09:41
      Thank you for your purchase. Kindly private message me in mql5.
      tiagodbc
      47
      tiagodbc 2023.05.26 20:50 
       

      Works like a charm if you properly stick to the trading rules. This takes time and is not a short journey. Steve is very helpful from the beginning on to teach how the indicator works exactly and which concepts, criteria, Risk and Money management you need to have to successfully use the indicator.

      Stephen Sanjeeve Sahayam
      1422
      Reply from developer Stephen Sanjeeve Sahayam 2023.05.26 21:02
      Thanks very much for your honest review. I'm glad I can assist you on your journey.
      FX167
      206
      FX167 2023.05.12 15:44 
       

      Clear entries based on a clear strategy, primarely on xauusd, on either the m15 or the m30 timeframe. The indicator manual comes with loads of examples but beyond that customer support is excellent. Right after purchase Stephen sheduled a free zoom call with me to go over the indicator and strategy, where the agenda of the call was itemized into detail. Very structured. Other product vendors can learn from that approach. I really feel Steve is not yet another one of those vendors that is only out to make a quick buck off the back of confused traders, but a developer that actually wants to see you succeed and that has been through the same things and the same horrors the average aspiring trader goes through. Scams, going from course to course, signal services. Steve has been there. That is not to say all signal services are bad, more so it is to say, why be dependant on somebody else for the rest of your trading career? Highly recommended.

      Stephen Sanjeeve Sahayam
      1422
      Reply from developer Stephen Sanjeeve Sahayam 2023.05.12 16:24
      Thanks very much for this honest review. I'm glad our paths crossed. Dont hesitate to ask any questions. All the very best on your journey.
      Reply to review