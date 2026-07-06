GoldSeekIQ
- Utilities
-
Stephen Sanjeeve SahayamWelcome, and thanks for stopping by.
- Version: 3.0
- Activations: 20
Recommended before purchase
Download (zip) the Complete User Guide & Trading Manual Here
https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/772223
Live signal
Key Features:
• Institutional Liquidity Mapping: Automatically detects High-Liquidity Candles (HLCs), Big Round Numbers (BRNs), and HTF EMAs - the exact levels where smart money operates.
• Supply/Demand zones: Maps W1, D1 and H4 zones and lets you curate them.
• The Pullback Advantage: Auto-places pending orders at optimal retracement levels instead of market entries, locking in better Risk-to-Reward ratios instantly.
• Six H4 Reversal Patterns: Flags institutional reversals, spearheaded by the powerful Failure Swing (FS) dot aligned with the weekly trend.
• The "Money Recipe" Setup: Built specifically to trade Failure Swings at HLCs. Wait for a Failure Swing dot. Locate the nearest S-HLC for a sell, or D-HLC for a buy. Then double-click a large M30 candle — a strong bear candle or one with a massive top wick inside that S-HLC for sells, or a strong bull candle / massive bottom wick inside the D-HLC for buys. The EA instantly places pending pullback orders at optimal retracement levels and manages the trade. This setup consistently delivers exceptional Risk-to-Reward ratios.
• 100% Price Action, Zero Lagging Indicators: Every engine inside GoldSeekIQ - H4 reversal detection, supply/demand zone mapping, HLC detection, and entry signals - are built purely on price action concepts; Supply & Demand, Support & Resistance, Liquidity Sweeps, Failure Swings, CHoCH, BoS, false breakouts, candle patterns and more.
• Hybrid Trading Engine: Seamlessly switch between manual bar-selection (double-click your candle, hit BUY/SELL), full auto-execution for top-tier setups, or use it as a universal trade manager for your own MT5 positions.
• Complete Trade Management: Built-in partial profits, swing-point stop-losses, breakeven, and trailing stops.
• Performance Analytics: Auto-generates a monthly HTML/CSV dashboard breaking down win rate, strength distribution, and session performance. Think of it as intelligent auto journaling for every trade.