GRat IndiTrade: Envelopes

Attached are templates with settings for all strategies, described in Learn how to design a trading system by Envelopes. But unlike the originals, which only display messages on the chart, these strategies can automatically trade in MT5, in MT4 (using GRat_OrderImport (MT4)) and on crypto exchanges (using GRat_BinanceImport or GRat_Crypto). Just install GRat IndiTrade and apply the appropriate template to the desired chart.

EnvelopesTrend - combined Uptrend and Downtrend:

The closing price crosses the Upper band up --> buy signal

crosses the --> buy signal The closing price crosses the Lower band down --> sell signal





EnvelopesSideways - combined Long and Short:

The closing price touches the Lower band --> buy signal

--> buy signal The closing price touches the Upper band --> sell signal





Note: the settings above use the current (not yet formed) bar which could give some false entries. If you want to use the last closed bar, just change the bar number from 0 to 1 in all comparisons.

To exclude consecutive entries in the same direction:

Position Management

