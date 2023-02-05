GRat IndiTrade: PriceChannel_Signal_v2

GRat IndiTrade example: PriceChannel_Signal_v2
Attached are templates of improved strategy based on custom PriceChannel_Signal_v2 indicator. It can automatically trade in MT5, in MT4 (using GRat_OrderImport (MT4)) and on crypto exchanges (using GRat_BinanceImport or GRat_Crypto). Just install the indicator in Indicators folder, then install GRat IndiTrade and apply the appropriate template to the desired chart.
Trading Signals
- UpTrend Signal or UpTrend Re-Entry --> buy signal
- DnTrend Signal or DnTrend Re-Entry --> sell signal
PriceChannel_Signal_v2_X - on Exit signal it also trades in opposite direction. So, in addition to comparisons above:
- .. or DnTrend Exit --> buy signal
- .. or UpTrend Exit --> sell signal
PriceChannel_Signal_v2_0. The settings above use values from the last closed bar (on a new bar). To use values from the current bar (at every tick) just change everywhere the bar number from 1 to 0.
The default lot size is fixed, but you can set the risk of loss as a percentage of the balance instead:
There can be many positions in both directions at the same time, but be sure to open only 1 trade per bar:
Position Management
- UpTrend Exit --> close long
- DnTrend Exit --> close short
Positions are closed at opposite signals:
In addition you can add Breakeven and Trailing-Stop in your strategy to improve the results: