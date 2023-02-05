GRat IndiTrade: PriceChannel_Signal_v2

Attached are templates of improved strategy based on custom PriceChannel_Signal_v2 indicator. It can automatically trade in MT5, in MT4 (using GRat_OrderImport (MT4)) and on crypto exchanges (using GRat_BinanceImport or GRat_Crypto). Just install the indicator in Indicators folder, then install GRat IndiTrade and apply the appropriate template to the desired chart.

PriceChannel_Signal_v2:



UpTrend Signal or UpTrend Re-Entry --> buy signal

--> buy signal DnTrend Signal or Dn Trend Re-Entry --> sell signal





PriceChannel_Signal_v2_X - on Exit signal it also trades in opposite direction. So, in addition to comparisons above:

.. or Dn Trend Exit --> buy signal

--> buy signal .. or Up Trend Exit --> sell signal





PriceChannel_Signal_v2_0. The settings above use values from the last closed bar (on a new bar). To use values from the current bar (at every tick) just change everywhere the bar number from 1 to 0.

The default lot size is fixed, but you can set the risk of loss as a percentage of the balance instead:

There can be many positions in both directions at the same time, but be sure to open only 1 trade per bar:





Position Management

UpTrend Exit --> close long

--> close long Dn Trend Exit --> close short





Positions are closed at opposite signals: