GRat IndiTrade: Bollinger Bands

Attached are templates with settings for all strategies (even more), described in Learn how to design a trading system by Bollinger Bands. But unlike the originals, which only display messages on the chart, these strategies can automatically trade in MT5, in MT4 (using GRat_OrderImport (MT4)) and on crypto exchanges (using GRat_BinanceImport or GRat_Crypto). Just install GRat IndiTrade and apply the appropriate template to the desired chart.

BBTrend - combined Uptrend and Downtrend:

Ask >= Middle line and Ask < Upper band --> buy signal

--> buy signal Bid <= Middle line and Bid < Lower band --> sell signal

Note: if the current price is near the Upper/Lower band for a long time, it will generate too many signals. To reduce their number, you can add some offset from the Upper/Lower band to the Middle line to the 2nd comparison:

or you can make it wait for a rollback beyond the Middle line and its re-crossing:





There should be only one open position at any time:





BBSideways - combined Long and Short:

Ask touches the Lower band --> buy signal

--> buy signal Bid touches the Upper band --> sell signal





To exclude consecutive entries in the same direction:

Position Management



BBTrend - combined Uptrend and Downtrend close: Bid > Upper band --> close long

--> close long Ask < Lower band --> close short