GRat IndiTrade: Parabolic SAR
Trading Systems

GRat IndiTrade: Parabolic SAR

30 January 2023, 15:52
Ivan Titov
Ivan Titov
0
334

GRat IndiTrade example: Parabolic SAR

Attached are templates with settings for all strategies, described in Learn how to design a trading system by Parabolic SAR. But unlike the originals, which only display messages on the chart, these strategies can automatically trade in MT5, in MT4 (using GRat_OrderImport (MT4)) and on crypto exchanges (using GRat_BinanceImport , GRat BybitImport or GRat_Crypto). Just install GRat IndiTrade and apply the appropriate template to the desired chart.

Trading Signals

ParabolicSAR - combined Uptrend and Downtrend:

  • SAR value < the price low --> buy signal
  • SAR value > the price high --> sell signal


To exclude consecutive entries in the same direction:

Position Management

Positions are closed at opposite signals:

ParabolicSAR_TS - closing conditions were added to the previous strategy (ParabolicSAR) to implement a trailing stop by SAR value:

  • Bid <=  SAR value --> close long
  • Ask >=  SAR value --> close short


Files:
ParabolicSAR.ZIP  4 kb
#indicators, GoldRat, ATS, GRat IndiTrade, no coding