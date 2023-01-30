GRat IndiTrade: Parabolic SAR

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GRat IndiTrade example: Parabolic SAR
Attached are templates with settings for all strategies, described in Learn how to design a trading system by Parabolic SAR. But unlike the originals, which only display messages on the chart, these strategies can automatically trade in MT5, in MT4 (using GRat_OrderImport (MT4)) and on crypto exchanges (using GRat_BinanceImport , GRat BybitImport or GRat_Crypto). Just install GRat IndiTrade and apply the appropriate template to the desired chart.
Trading Signals
ParabolicSAR - combined Uptrend and Downtrend:
- SAR value < the price low --> buy signal
- SAR value > the price high --> sell signal
To exclude consecutive entries in the same direction:
Position Management
Positions are closed at opposite signals:
ParabolicSAR_TS - closing conditions were added to the previous strategy (ParabolicSAR) to implement a trailing stop by SAR value:
- Bid <= SAR value --> close long
- Ask >= SAR value --> close short
Files:
ParabolicSAR.ZIP 4 kb