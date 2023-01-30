GRat IndiTrade: Parabolic SAR

Attached are templates with settings for all strategies, described in Learn how to design a trading system by Parabolic SAR. But unlike the originals, which only display messages on the chart, these strategies can automatically trade in MT5, in MT4 (using GRat_OrderImport (MT4)) and on crypto exchanges (using GRat_BinanceImport , GRat BybitImport or GRat_Crypto). Just install GRat IndiTrade and apply the appropriate template to the desired chart.

Trading Signals



ParabolicSAR - combined Uptrend and Downtrend: SAR value < the price low --> buy signal

--> buy signal SAR value > the price high --> sell signal

To exclude consecutive entries in the same direction: Position Management

Positions are closed at opposite signals:

ParabolicSAR_TS - closing conditions were added to the previous strategy (ParabolicSAR) to implement a trailing stop by SAR value:

Bid <= SAR value --> close long

--> close long Ask >= SAR value --> close short



