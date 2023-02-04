GRat IndiTrade: Ichimoku

Attached are templates with settings for all strategies, described in Learn how to design a trading system by Ichimoku. But unlike the originals, which only display messages on the chart, these strategies can automatically trade in MT5, in MT4 (using GRat_OrderImport (MT4)) and on crypto exchanges (using GRat_BinanceImport or GRat_Crypto). Just install GRat IndiTrade and apply the appropriate template to the desired chart.

IchimokuTrendIdentifier:

Closing price > Senkou Span A and Closing price > Senkou Span B --> buy signal

--> buy signal Closing price < Senkou Span A and Closing price < Senkou Span B --> sell signal





IchimokuTrendStrength:

Senkou Span A > previous Senkou Span A and Senkou Span A > Senkou Span B --> buy signal

--> buy signal Senkou Span A < previous Senkou Span A and Senkou Span A < Senkou Span B --> sell signal

IchimokuPriceKi:

Closing price > Kijun-sen --> buy signal

--> buy signal Closing price < Kijun-sen --> sell signal





IchimokuTenKi:

Tenkan-sen > Kijun-sen --> buy signal

--> buy signal Tenkan-sen < Kijun-sen --> sell signal





There should be only one open position at any time:

Note. To make trading signals stronger you can combine open conditions of any strategies above.

Position Management