GRat IndiTrade: Ichimoku

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GRat IndiTrade example: Ichimoku
Attached are templates with settings for all strategies, described in Learn how to design a trading system by Ichimoku. But unlike the originals, which only display messages on the chart, these strategies can automatically trade in MT5, in MT4 (using GRat_OrderImport (MT4)) and on crypto exchanges (using GRat_BinanceImport or GRat_Crypto). Just install GRat IndiTrade and apply the appropriate template to the desired chart.
Trading Signals
IchimokuTrendIdentifier:
- Closing price > Senkou Span A and Closing price > Senkou Span B --> buy signal
- Closing price < Senkou Span A and Closing price < Senkou Span B --> sell signal
IchimokuTrendStrength:
- Senkou Span A > previous Senkou Span A and Senkou Span A > Senkou Span B --> buy signal
- Senkou Span A < previous Senkou Span A and Senkou Span A < Senkou Span B --> sell signal
IchimokuPriceKi:
- Closing price > Kijun-sen --> buy signal
- Closing price < Kijun-sen --> sell signal
IchimokuTenKi:
- Tenkan-sen > Kijun-sen --> buy signal
- Tenkan-sen < Kijun-sen --> sell signal
There should be only one open position at any time:
Note. To make trading signals stronger you can combine open conditions of any strategies above.
Position Management
Positions are closed at opposite signals:
Files:
Ichimoku.ZIP 10 kb