GRat IndiTrade: Fractals

Attached are templates with settings for all strategies, described in Learn how to design a trading system by Fractals. But unlike the originals, which only display messages on the chart, these strategies can automatically trade in MT5, in MT4 (using GRat_OrderImport (MT4)) and on crypto exchanges (using GRat_BinanceImport or GRat_Crypto). Just install GRat IndiTrade and apply the appropriate template to the desired chart.

Fractals - buy on the Fractals' low, sell on the Fractals' high:

Lower arrow generated --> buy signal

--> buy signal Upper arrow generated --> sell signal





Fractals_MA - add the position of the price and the moving average in addition to previous comparison:

The closing price > MA and the Fractals Lower arrow generated --> buy signal

Lower arrow generated --> buy signal The closing price < MA and the Fractals Higher arrow generated --> sell signal





Fractals_Alligator - add the position of the price and the Alligator's lips, teeth and jaws in addition to the 1st comparison:

The lips > the teeth and the jaws, the teeth > the jaws, the closing price > the teeth, and the Fractals Lower arrow generated --> buy signal

--> buy signal The lips < the teeth and the jaws, the teeth < the jaws, the closing price < the teeth, and the Fractals Higher arrow generated --> sell signal





Note. The settings above use only closed bars, because data on the current (not yet formed) bar gives a lot of false entries. However, if you want to use the current bar, just change the bar number from 3 to 2 in the 1st (Fractals) comparison and from 1 to 0 in other comparisons.

To exclude consecutive entries in the same direction:

Position Management

