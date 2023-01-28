GRat IndiTrade: Fractals

GRat IndiTrade example: Fractals
Attached are templates with settings for all strategies, described in Learn how to design a trading system by Fractals. But unlike the originals, which only display messages on the chart, these strategies can automatically trade in MT5, in MT4 (using GRat_OrderImport (MT4)) and on crypto exchanges (using GRat_BinanceImport or GRat_Crypto). Just install GRat IndiTrade and apply the appropriate template to the desired chart.
Trading Signals
Fractals - buy on the Fractals' low, sell on the Fractals' high:
- Lower arrow generated --> buy signal
- Upper arrow generated --> sell signal
Fractals_MA - add the position of the price and the moving average in addition to previous comparison:
- The closing price > MA and the Fractals Lower arrow generated --> buy signal
- The closing price < MA and the Fractals Higher arrow generated --> sell signal
Fractals_Alligator - add the position of the price and the Alligator's lips, teeth and jaws in addition to the 1st comparison:
- The lips > the teeth and the jaws, the teeth > the jaws, the closing price > the teeth, and the Fractals Lower arrow generated --> buy signal
- The lips < the teeth and the jaws, the teeth < the jaws, the closing price < the teeth, and the Fractals Higher arrow generated --> sell signal
Note. The settings above use only closed bars, because data on the current (not yet formed) bar gives a lot of false entries. However, if you want to use the current bar, just change the bar number from 3 to 2 in the 1st (Fractals) comparison and from 1 to 0 in other comparisons.
To exclude consecutive entries in the same direction:
Position Management
Positions are closed at opposite signals: