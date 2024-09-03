Auto trading on candlestick patterns without coding: Pin Bar and Inside Bar

These are ready-made templates with strategy settings for GRat IndiTrade based on Pin Bar and Inside Bar, with an exit by trailing stop or an opposite signal. These strategies can automatically trade in MT5, in MT4 (using GRat OrderImport (MT4)) and on crypto exchanges (using GRat BinanceImport, GRat BybitImport or GRat Crypto). Just install GRat IndiTrade and apply to the required chart with the D1 timeframe (recommended) the needed template from the Pattern2.zip file below.

Pin Bar



Candle body is no more than 30% of the candle size.

Buy: lower shadow of the candle is no less than 60% of the candle size.

Sell: upper shadow of the candle is no less than 60% of the candle size.





We set a trailing stop of 200 points:





Closing a position on an opposite signal is set by default.





Inside Bar



The closed candle must be within the range of the previous one - a sign of the beginning of a flat. One of its borders can coincide with the corresponding border of the previous one (but not both at once), i.e. its size must be smaller than the previous one.

Buy: a stop order is placed for breaking through the High of the previous candle.

Sell: a stop order is placed for breaking through the Low of the previous candle.





We remove closing a position on an opposite signal. When one of the orders is activated, the opposite one should be deleted:



