SuperTrend simple MT5

A super-trend indicator is plotted on either above or below the closing price to signal a buy or sell. The indicator changes colour, based on whether or not you should be buying.

If the super-trend indicator moves below the closing price, the indicator turns green, and it signals an entry point or points to buy. If a super-trend closes above, then the indicator shows a sell signal in red.

You will also note that at the point where buy or sell signal is generated is the crossover point. At the point say, buy signal is made and the indicator turns green you will see, on hovering the cursor at this point, the closing price is higher than indicator value. Similarly, when a sell signal is generated, and the indicator turns red, the closing price will be seen lower than the indicator value.



