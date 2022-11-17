Trader Assistance
- Utilities
-
- Version: 1.20
- Updated: 22 November 2022
- Activations: 5
It can help with manual traders.
EA have following features with risk management.
- Sell
- Buy
- Close sell
- Close buy
- Close all
Manual Trade Panel EA MT5 Installation
In order to buy Manual Trade Panel EA MT4/5 from MQL5.com Market you need to have a MQL5 community account. If you don’t have one, you can register here: https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_register.
1. First make sure that you have the necessary funds required for your purchase in your MQL5 account, it's always easier to pay with your MQL5 balance, than using a credit card during the buying procedure.
2. Find Price Action Trade Panel EA MT4/5 in the MQL5.com website and open its product page.
3. Click the Buy or Rent button to continue with your purchase.
User didn't leave any comment to the rating