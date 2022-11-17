Trader Assistance

It can help with manual traders.

EA have following features with risk management.

  1. Sell
  2. Buy
  3. Close sell
  4. Close buy
  5. Close all

Manual Trade Panel EA MT5 Installation

In order to buy Manual Trade Panel EA MT4/5 from MQL5.com Market you need to have a MQL5 community account. If you don’t have one, you can register here: https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_register.

1. First make sure that you have the necessary funds required for your purchase in your MQL5 account, it's always easier to pay with your MQL5 balance, than using a credit card during the buying procedure. 

2. Find Price Action Trade Panel EA MT4/5 in the MQL5.com website and open its product page. 

3. Click the Buy or Rent button to continue with your purchase.



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News filter, equity guard & session control for all your EAs — one tool, full protection — Free Demo | Latest Updates v26 (August 2026) is the biggest update ever: the EA now protects your entire account — every chart, no helper needed — and the indicator gives any chart its own protection rules (news, loss limits, trading times and more). Existing setups keep working unchanged until you switch; the legacy Chart-Group mode is removed with v27. Versions are now year.month (26.08 = August 2026). U
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Supply and demand zones are at the heart of   supply and demand trading . These zones are areas that show  liquidity at a specific price.  The supply zone is also called the distribution zone, while the demand zone is called the accumulation zone.   Our indicator automatically draw supply and demand zones in Metatrader 5. It give opportunity to understand trading zone and avoiding risk.
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katuushig
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katuushig 2022.11.22 12:36 
 

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