TWAP Institional

TWAP Institutional

Trade like a desk, not like a gambler: institutional-grade execution with a hard broker-side stop and a fixed, pre-defined risk on every single trade.





TWAP Institutional brings the discipline of an institutional execution desk to your MT5 account. No hidden exposure, no hope-and-pray exits: every trade is placed with a real broker-side stop-loss and a dollar risk that is fixed BEFORE the position opens.





WHY TRADERS CHOOSE IT





- FIXED RISK PER TRADE. A proprietary volatility model defines the stop distance, and the dynamic position sizer computes the exact lot so a full stop-out costs a fixed percent of balance (default 1%). Your risk stays constant while your lot grows with the account.





- SMART TRADE MANAGEMENT. Once a trade moves in your favor, the EA locks the stop at breakeven and hands the position to an adaptive volatility trail that widens in fast markets - designed to hold trend legs instead of getting shaken out by noise.





- INSTITUTIONAL ENTRY FILTERING. A weighted multi-timeframe confluence model (7 timeframes, M5 to W1) plus trend-strength and session filters keep the EA out of chop, dead hours and pre-weekend risk. If market data is incomplete, it simply does not trade.





- SET-AND-FORGET SAFETY NET. Daily loss stop, losing-streak cooldown, spread filter, margin buffer, and full state recovery after a restart - the EA re-arms its stops from the broker's own resting orders.





- TRANSPARENT BY DESIGN. An optional averaging recovery engine with strict volume caps is included for advanced users; the default configuration trades ONE position at a time with a hard stop. You always know your worst planned loss before the trade opens.





QUICK START

- XAUUSD H1, default settings, deposit from $1,000 ($5,000+ recommended for fully proportional sizing).

- Low-spread broker + VPS recommended. Unique magic number per chart.





RISK NOTE

Trading leveraged products involves substantial risk. The optional recovery engine averages into positions and must be used with care. Always test on a demo first. Past results do not guarantee future performance.



