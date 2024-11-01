NFP Killer EA

Nonfarm Payrolls Expert advisor is a fully automated EA that can only be used to trade fundamentals and specifically NFP news releases. A nonfarm payrolls EA is a type of EA that is specifically designed to trade based on the nonfarm payrolls data releases. It is suitable for both beginners and experienced traders. 

INSTRUCTIONS 
* User should only active this expert advisor when expecting NFP NEWS release. 
* During this event the market is volatile and If it happens for whatever reason the market is not volatile within a period of 60 seconds, the user should close the trade/s manually.
* The user should use the economic calendar to get the NFP news release time and subtract 2 seconds from news release time. 
* The user can plug the expert advisor few hours or minutes before the news release time however what is more important is that, the expert advisor should. be active 10 seconds before the news release time and let it run for  one minute during the event.
* Since this expert advisor is trading a very high volatile market, I highly recommend ECN/low spread account (Ideally less that 30 spread).


EXPERT ADVISOR INPUTS

Trade NFP                   true.

Activate TP                true, then set your target below else don't set the target.

Active trailing stop    true, then set the inputs below.

Number of positions  min : 2 and max : 30

Magic number            Different magic numbers for each chart.

NFP release time       If the event is at 16:30:00 then put 16:29:58 instead.
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