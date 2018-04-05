Range Break Scalper

Range Break Scalper is a forex robot designed to trade breakouts of predefined price ranges. The robot has several input parameters including Auto Lot Size, Max Auto Lots, Risk % of the account, Lot size, SL in range percentage, Target in range percentage, Allow Trailing stop, Trailing points, Range start time(Hours), Range start time(Minutes), Range duration(Hours), Range duration(Minutes), Range close time(Hours) and Range close time(Minutes).

The Auto Lot Size parameter allows users to choose between a fixed lot size or a lot size based on the account size and the specified risk percentage. The Max Auto Lots parameter sets the maximum lot size the EA can open when the Auto Lot Size input is set to true. The SL in range percentage and Target in range percentage parameters are used to set the stop loss and take profit levels based on the percentage of the range.

The Allow Trailing stop parameter enables the EA to shift the stop loss once the account is in profit to secure the profit or reduce the risk. The Range start time and Range duration parameters are used to calculate the trading range, while the Range close time parameter determines when the EA will close all positions and stop trading for the day.

Users are advised to back test the EA on a demo account before purchasing it. The EA has been tested on USDJPY, EURUSD, and GBPUSD during specific time frames, and users are encouraged to back test any pair that is not mentioned if they wish to trade it.

RANGE HOURS

USDJPY : Range start = 02:00. Range Duration = 02:00. Range close 19:00

USDJPY : Range start = 09:00. Range Duration = 01:30. Range close 19:00

EURUSD : Range start = 08:30. Range Duration = 01:00. Range close 19:00

GBPUSD : Range start = 10:00. Range Duration = 02:00. Range close 19:00

DAX : Range start = 10:00. Range Duration = 01:00. Range close 19:00

NAS100: Range start = 14:30. Range Duration = 02:00. Range close 18:00


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