NFP Killer EA MT4

1
Nonfarm Payrolls Expert advisor is a fully automated EA that can only be used to trade fundamentals and specifically NFP news releases. A nonfarm payrolls EA is a type of EA that is specifically designed to trade based on the nonfarm payrolls data releases. It is suitable for both beginners and experienced traders. 

INSTRUCTIONS 
* User should only active this expert advisor when expecting NFP NEWS release. 
* During this event the market is volatile and If it happens for whatever reason the market is not volatile within a period of 60 seconds, the user should close the trade/s manually.
* The user should use the economic calendar to get the NFP news release time and subtract 2 seconds from news release time. 
* The user can plug the expert advisor few hours or minutes before the news release time however what is more important is that, the expert advisor should. be active 10 seconds before the news release time and let it run for  one minute during the event.
* Since this expert advisor is trading a very high volatile market, I highly recommend ECN/low spread account (Ideally less that 30 spread).


EXPERT ADVISOR INPUTS

Trade NFP                   true.

Activate TP                true, then set your target below else don't set the target.

Active trailing stop    true, then set the inputs below.

Number of positions  min : 1 and max : 6

Magic number            Different magic numbers for each chart.

NFP release time       If the event is at 16:30:00 then put 16:29:58 instead.


Recommended products
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Experts
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Trends EA Only one order at a time
Bo Xu
Experts
趋势EA“缔造者”4.1.8版本最新产品，联系方式qq398867673 ，微信15940404448，（qq不经常登录，电话微信均可）都是实名认证的。国内按授权开户数量限制、授权交易仓位限制、授权使用时间限制为参考依据定价，不管您是大资金还是小资金都有相应的权限价格。黄金缔造者经过多次更新现在的交易获利能力有目共睹如图。 购买须知： 1.提供所想要授权账号，用于写入EA授权； 2.报备账户资金额度以及所想使用的时间（半年起），用于写入EA授权； 3.添加微信，有一个简单的培训； 4.本产品只适合XAUUSD的交易； 5.产品为趋势类EA，所以震荡行情会小亏，属于正常，趋势行情大赚。 （注：交易一定是有亏有赚，主要看盈亏比例，我们不会说“放心用单单都赢利”这种骗人的话）。 虽然在官网售卖，但我们有修改权限的权力，有人不相信可以联系我们，先给你写一个简单的EA都是可以的，也可以你购买产品后，额外为你写一个你自己的策略EA，算是赠送。定价高低自有意义，我们只会给最好的产品，定最合适的价格。本产品为mt4使用 EA介绍： 1.EA没有任何参数，所有的算法我们全部封存在EA里了，使用简单；
Aussie Precision MT4
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
Added the ability to change the Lost size and make the EA the Lowest Price possible. If you buy it you will get support and future updates. Please support its evolution. This EA is plug-and-play. Aussie Precision is a time-sensitive Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, specifically designed for the AUD/USD currency pair. It is built to execute trades at predefined, controlled moments and is ideal for traders looking to automate high-precision entries based on timing. All time-based actions are align
PreSeQ1EA
Muhammad Razak Bin Md Yassin
Experts
! Disclaimer: Trade by your own Risk! 1. PreSeQ1 EA is an automated sequence trading Expert Advisor designed to manage trades using a smart pending-order recovery system. 2. You can start trades manually (Semi-Auto) or fully automatically based on the built-in Volume indicator candle direction. 3. The EA controls risk by closing all positions when a predefined profit target is reached and supports time-based trading sessions for better control. Semi-Auto trade is flexible you can use any strat
Matrix Arrow EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (8)
Experts
Matrix Arrow EA MT4 is a unique expert advisor that can trade the Matrix Arrow Indicator's MT4 signals with a trade panel on the chart, manually or 100% automatically.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard indicators, which are: Average Directional Movement Index (ADX), Commodity Channel Index (CCI), Classic Heiken Ashi candles, Moving Average, Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), Relative
Primer Scalper EA
Chathusanka Yamasinghe
Experts
Primer Scalper I'm not a Professional product developer. But my EA works Really great. Sometimes this EA might not properly work on strategy testers. So don't rely on strategy tester results. No News filter added to this free version. Check Signals- https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/483091 (Subscribe to Signals for Best Results) General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 100 USD, the recommended timeframe is 1h. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast V
Unlimited Pip Gainer MT4
Geethika Rasnayake Mudiyanselage
Experts
The special price of $299 is available for the first 10 buyers only. After the first 10 sales, the price will increase by $100.  The final price for Unlimited Pip Gainer EA will be $3000 Please send me a private message after purchasing the Robot. NEXT PRICE : $399 Attention! Expert does not trade often, keep this in mind before buying! Don't wait for a trades every day! The trades are rare! Ready to start profiting in dollars completely automatically? Increased Efficiency and Accuracy Unlimi
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
Experts
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
Sentalis Master Key PRO EA
Gary Clifford Townsend
Experts
Sentalis Master Key PRO EA is an advanced system that uses a complex algorithim that factors in over six built in custom indicators. It can be as easy or as complex as you the trader chose it to be. Sentalis Master Key EA is a result of   hundreds of hours of Forward Testing   on   all the Major Pairs   (GBPUSD; EURUSD; AUDUSD; USDJPY; USDCAD; USDCHF, and EURGBP. It is a fully automated and configurable , multi-currency Expert Advisor that   factors in real-time price trend ,   market strength
Harvest GOLD
Sayan Vandenhout
Experts
Harvest GOLD USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $30000
BreakthroughEA
Li Peng Fang
Experts
This EA is a breakthrough EA. When the monitoring market changes rapidly, fluctuates rapidly in one direction, and exceeds the set threshold, the EA will quickly place an order and quickly adopt a mobile stop loss strategy to complete capital preservation and profitability. Advantages of this EA: 1. The transaction is very fast to the closing of the position, and it is never procrastinated. 2. After the transaction, the accuracy rate is very high. 3. Place an order with compound interest, and th
Grid Under Control
Hassane Zibara
Experts
grid under control is an EA that opens an orders buy or sell or both, if the market moves an adverse move the EA will open new trade if the first trade is to buy the EA will open buy or if the first trade is to sell the EA will open sell after trade step as you insert in parameters take a look for the pictures and controller the EA is very simple and easy to use try it for free.
Benj hybrid EA mararm
Benjamin Allip
Experts
BENJ HYBRID EA (Martingale Arm) Your Professional Trading Cockpit: Mapped ATR • Dual-Limit Logic • Daily P&L Guard Important notice: After purchase, please contact via Telegram @CryptomanPh for installation guide and setting, and updated version (for lifetime purchase only). Why Traders Choose BENJ HYBRID EA BENJ HYBRID EA is more than a simple trading robot—it’s a complete execution, analytics, and risk management system . Built for serious traders, this EA blends institutional-grade autom
Smart Breakout EA
Arvin Arce Gatus -
Experts
Type:  Expert Advisor (EA) - Unlimited for MetaTrader 4 Account Strategy:  The system does Not use Grid, does Not use Martingale and other risky strategies. FAA ABC Breakout EA is a fully automated based on latest support and resistance levels breakouts.  Timeframe:  From M1 to H1. M5 is a healthy choice  Symbols To Trade:  Any Forex pair, BEST in EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and XAUUSD...  Features:  Automatically calculates and draws zigzag line for latest support and resistance on your chart.
HFT King Ea
Ram Klein Caputol
Experts
Introducing HFT KING EA - The Ultimate HFT KING of Trading! This fully automated high frequency trading system is designed to revolutionize your trading experience with its advanced algorithm and state-of-the-art features. HFT King utilizes a unique combination of technical analysis, artificial intelligence, high frequency trading and machine learning to provide traders with reliable and profitable trading signals. HFT King cutting-edge technology is highly effective in identifying trading opp
The Gold Titan
Viktoriia Liubchak
Experts
The Gold Titan is an automated trading advisor for the MetaTrader platform, developed specifically for the XAU/USD (gold) instrument. It analyzes market data and executes trades based on predefined parameters, supporting traders in their decision-making process. Key Features: • Optimized for XAU/USD Designed with the volatility of gold in mind, making it suitable for trading the gold/US dollar pair. • Combined Market Analysis Uses a mix of technical indicators, price action patterns, and volume
US30 Evening Breakout MT4
Koen Arnold Terpstra
Experts
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/130989?source=Site+Profile  MT5 Version Trading US30, one of the most traded Indexes in the market, demands patience, a strategy and good risk management. US30 Evening Breakout seamlessly integrates these elements into a sophisticated system . The robot is thoroughly tested from 2019 until now. With 0.01 lotsize it has never exceeded 6% ($600) Drawdown on a $10.000 dollar account. (This is different from other brokers, there are also brokers where 0.01 lot
Averaging StopLoss EA
Takahiro Kumano
Experts
Welcome to the official BookSound EA page. This Expert Advisor (EA) is fully automated by my proprietary Averaging EA with a Hard Stop-Loss. 【Key Feature: Hard Stop-Loss】 Unlike many averaging EAs, this system includes a clear Hard Stop-Loss. Over 20 years of backtesting (from 2006 to 2025), the stop-loss was hit only 5 times. It achieved a full recovery each time and has demonstrated consistent long-term growth.  【20-Year Backtest (2006-2025 / TDS 99.9%)】 • Stop-Loss Hits: 5 times • Recovery
GridTrailX
Mykola Pavliuchenko
Experts
GridTrailX — a fully automated grid advisor with intelligent trailing. It independently opens trades using built-in algorithms and builds a grid of orders, managing positions with a flexible closing system. The EA does not copy external signals but operates based on its own unique logic, allowing it to adapt to various market conditions. Main Parameters LOTS — starting lot for the first trade MAX TRADERS — maximum number of orders in the grid (default: 50) The advisor uses a grid strategy. With
Range Break Scalper EA
Matong Maphango
Experts
Range Break Scalper is a forex robot designed to trade breakouts of predefined price ranges. The robot has several input parameters including Auto Lot Size, Max Auto Lots, Risk % of the account, Lot size, SL in range percentage, Target in range percentage, Allow Trailing stop, Trailing points, Range start time(Hours), Range start time(Minutes), Range duration(Hours), Range duration(Minutes), Range close time(Hours) and Range close time(Minutes). The Auto Lot Size parameter allows users to choose
Brexit Breakout GbpUsd H1
Marek Kupka
Experts
Brexit Breakout (GBPUSD H1) This EA has been developed for GBPUSD H1.  Everything is tested for H1 timeframe . Strategy is based on breakout of the This Bar Open indicator after some time of consolidation. It will very well works on these times, when the pound is moving. It uses Stop pending orders with  FIXED Stop Loss and Take Profit . It also uses PROFIT TRAILING to catch from the moves as much as possible. At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust
Prof Engine
Dmitriy Sapegin
Experts
The trading strategy is a "grid" technology with elements of martingale.  The robot is designed for drawdowns of 700-800 points without a rollback. The main currency pairs, such as EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, AUDUSD, and USDCAD, are suitable for trading.  General settings Allow trading on Sell - Allow | Disallow opening Sell orders and placing SellStop pending orders. Allow opening the first order - Allow | deny the bot to open the first Sell grid order on its own. Close all Sell ord
Intensive
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The Expert Advisor algorithm determines on daily charts those candlestick patterns, which set the intraday trading direction. The trading EA determines how long the price is moving in overbought/oversold zones and starts working in the direction of the expected trend movement. Each position is accompanied with a tight stop loss and take profit. Only one active position can be open in the market. The EA was developed and tested using 99% quality quotes. The Expert Advisor has a built-in news filt
Adaptive SF Pro Scalper EA ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
ADAPTIVE SF PRO SCALPER EA   - is a smart and reliable automatic multi-pair scalping trading system! Swap-free !  No Martingale!  No Grid!  9 Set_files available for 9 pairs!   M15 timeframe! Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: GBPCHF Set_file EURCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file USDCHF Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCAD Set_file USDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Scalping techniques. - No Rollover influence. - No Swaps involved. - No keeping orders from Fri t
Gegatrade Advanced
David Zouein
5 (1)
Experts
Gegatrade Advanced EA is a state of the art Cost Averaging system It is secured by a built-in “ News WatchDog ” that suspends trading during news events the EA has lot of preset configuration files that can be downloaded from its Blog For full description visit the Blog :  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/720582 Trading Strategy The EA uses different strategy to each pre-set file which can all be downloaded from the Blog Gegatrade Advanced is open for the user to define his own strateg
Eascalper
Sunnat Tilyakhodjaev
Experts
Title: EA SCALPER - Advanced Forex Trading Algorithm Description: Welcome to EA SCALPER – the cutting-edge solution in automated Forex trading. Designed for both novice and experienced traders, EA SCALPER offers a unique blend of sophisticated algorithms and user-friendly interface to bring you a powerful tool in maximizing your trading potential. Key Features: Advanced Moving Average Strategy: At the heart of EA SCALPER lies a robust moving average crossover strategy. This method provides clear
Expert Grid rsi Pro
Mykhailo Zakervashevych
Experts
General Description Grid RSI Pro v3.1 is an advanced trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 that uses a grid strategy with RSI indicator filtering. The EA automatically opens orders at specified levels, creating a grid of orders to capture market fluctuations. Version 3.1 includes enhanced risk management features and improved signal filtering systems. Key Features 1. Trading Strategies RSI Strategy : Position opening when RSI reaches overbought (80) or oversold (20) levels Fixed Points : Posit
FTA Trader EA
Jordanilo Sarili
Experts
PROMO: PROMO: Minimum Price Expert Advisor: Fixed Time Averaging Trader Overview: The Fixed Time Averaging Trader is an automated trading system designed to execute trades at predetermined times, employing an averaging strategy to optimize entry and exit points. This expert advisor (EA) is ideal for traders seeking a disciplined and systematic approach to trading, reducing the influence of market noise and emotional decision-making. Key Features: Fixed Time Trading: Executes trades at specific
Grid stability plus semi automatic
Oleg Papkov
Experts
The Grid stability plus semi automatic expert Advisor trades on the signals of the RSI indicator. Trades are made in different directions when the indicator reaches values of 30 or 70 . If the indicator is greater than 70 , the Short direction is selected for initial trades, and if the indicator is less than 30 , the Long direction is selected. Profitable trades are closed by take profit. Unprofitable ones are processed by the expert Advisor using the averaging method, a network of transactions
Buyers of this product also purchase
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.62 (34)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to e
Scalping Robot Pro MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.92 (13)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a  professional trading system  designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability  trading opportunities  in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for tra
Xyron Edge MT4
Ahmad Sidik
Experts
Xyron Edge is a Professional breakout Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade market structures by utilizing swing high and swing low levels. The EA places pending orders above resistance areas and below support areas to capture breakout movements while maintaining controlled risk management. --------- EA Setting & Preset :  EA Input Settings Guide Live Performance :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2380162 Live Signal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385451 --------- Key Features Fully a
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strategy.
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (6)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
Fortune MT4
Shane Lee
5 (3)
Experts
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2363526 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortune is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA identifies potential breakout and breakdown zones based on recent market structure, then manages each trade according to the risk percentage set by the user. Every position is opened with predefined Stop Loss and
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.72 (43)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.67 (15)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
ToTheMoon MT4
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (1)
Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
Boring Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.6 (15)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (43)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Neural Cortex
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURON CORTEX The swarm decides. The swarm learns. The swarm knows when to stay out. try the 5M and 15m backtest ; better in real EXEPTIONAL STARTING BID BEFORE THE WORLD FINDS OUT  Most neural EAs sell you one network and call it artificial intelligence. Neuron Cortex runs five independent recurrent networks in parallel — a swarm — and refuses to touch the market unless four of them agree. One net is an opinion. Five nets in agreement is a signal. This is the distilled product of a decade of l
Forex GOLD Investor
Lachezar Krastev
4.39 (51)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
GoldPro
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Experts
GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
EA Ice Cube Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
4.71 (21)
Experts
Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
One Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.68 (19)
Experts
One Gold - Future of Trading Introducing One Gold EA, a sophisticated trading robot for gold on the Meta Trader platform, developed to assist traders with advanced market analysis. Our proprietary technology leverages neural networks and data-driven algorithms to analyze both historical and real-time gold market data, providing insights that can aid in decision-making. Unlike traditional manual strategies, One Gold EA operates with minimal intervention, streamlining the trading process and aimin
More from author
Hedge master Pro
Matong Maphango
1 (1)
Experts
Unleash the power of precision trading with Hedge master Pro, the next-generation Forex Expert Advisor that guarantees performance through the proven hedging strategy. Designed for traders who demand consistent results, Hedge master Pro leverages advanced algorithms to maximize profits while minimizing risk. Key Features: Hedging Strategy : This EA dynamically manages trades by using a hedging technique to protect your positions from adverse market moves, ensuring that you stay in control of eve
Range Break Scalper EA
Matong Maphango
Experts
Range Break Scalper is a forex robot designed to trade breakouts of predefined price ranges. The robot has several input parameters including Auto Lot Size, Max Auto Lots, Risk % of the account, Lot size, SL in range percentage, Target in range percentage, Allow Trailing stop, Trailing points, Range start time(Hours), Range start time(Minutes), Range duration(Hours), Range duration(Minutes), Range close time(Hours) and Range close time(Minutes). The Auto Lot Size parameter allows users to choose
Forex account manager mt4
Matong Maphango
Utilities
The "Lot Size" button toggles between fixed and auto lot size modes. Fixed mode uses a predetermined lot size, while auto mode calculates lot size based on a customizable percentage of the account balance, displayed at the bottom. The "Trailing Stop" button enables the activation or deactivation of the trailing stop feature. Initially set to "No Trailing," clicking the button changes it to "Trailing ON" when the trailing stop is active, and "Trailing OFF" when it is inactive. Below the button,
Black Viper MT4
Matong Maphango
Experts
The EA works with pending orders only. DAY TRADING INSTRUCTION The expert advisor places pending orders on range breakouts with additional filters and the default settings can be used for XAUUSD(GOLD) The EA is suitable for both beginner and advanced forex traders. Use ECN/low spread account for this expert advisor (ideally less than 15 and 30 spread for  AXUUSD respectively). Timeframe : M15 NFP INSTRUCTIONS/SETTING Timeframe M1. Number of positions -> that is the number of pending orders that
Black Viper
Matong Maphango
Experts
The EA works with pending orders only. DAY TRADING INSTRUCTION The expert advisor places pending orders on range breakouts with additional filters and the default settings can be used for USDJPY and XAUUSD(GOLD) The EA is suitable for both beginner and advanced forex traders. Use ECN/low spread account for this expert advisor (ideally less than 15 and 30 spread for  USDJPY  and AXUUSD respectively). Timeframe : M15 NFP INSTRUCTIONS/SETTING Timeframe M1. Number of positions -> that is the numbe
Range Break Scalper
Matong Maphango
Experts
Range Break Scalper is a forex robot designed to trade breakouts of predefined price ranges. The robot has several input parameters including Auto Lot Size, Max Auto Lots, Risk % of the account, Lot size, SL in range percentage, Target in range percentage, Allow Trailing stop, Trailing points, Range start time(Hours), Range start time(Minutes), Range duration(Hours), Range duration(Minutes), Range close time(Hours) and Range close time(Minutes). The Auto Lot Size parameter allows users to choos
NFP Killer EA
Matong Maphango
Experts
Nonfarm Payrolls Expert advisor is a fully automated EA that can only be used to trade fundamentals and specifically NFP news releases. A nonfarm payrolls EA is a type of EA that is specifically designed to trade based on the nonfarm payrolls data releases.  It is suitable for both beginners and experienced traders.  INSTRUCTIONS  * User should only active this expert advisor when expecting NFP NEWS release.  * During this event the market is volatile and If it happens for whatever reason the m
Moving Averages Expert EA
Matong Maphango
Experts
Moving Averages Expert EA is a type of automated trading strategy that utilizes two different moving averages to generate buy and sell signals. The moving averages are based on historical price data, and they are used to identify trends and determine the direction of the market. This EA by default generates buy signals when the fast moving average crosses above the slow moving average , indicating that the market is trending upwards. Conversely, sell signals are generated when the fast moving av
Forex account manager
Matong Maphango
Utilities
The "Lot Size" button toggles between fixed and auto lot size modes. Fixed mode uses a predetermined lot size, while auto mode calculates lot size based on a customizable percentage of the account balance, displayed at the bottom. The "Trailing Stop" button enables the activation or deactivation of the trailing stop feature. Initially set to "No Trailing," clicking the button changes it to "Trailing ON" when the trailing stop is active, and "Trailing OFF" when it is inactive. Below the button,
Deriv ninja
Matong Maphango
Indicators
The indicator has three signals. The two arrow signals and when  you get the message expect the spike. You only enter the market when all the conditions are met. The big arrow indicates the overall market direction while the small arrows indicates the support and resistance. Message "Expect spike" indicates that the market is about to spike so if you are trading against it you should exit that market.
YouTube Moving Averages
Matong Maphango
Experts
YouTube Moving Average EA is an automated trading Expert Advisor built around a three Moving Average strategy using the 200, 50, and 21 MA . The EA identifies the market trend using the 200 MA and executes trades based on crossovers between the 21 and 50 MA . Trading Logic: Sell Strategy: When the 200 MA is above both the 50 MA and 21 MA , and the 21 MA crosses below the 50 MA , the EA opens a sell trade . Buy Strategy: When the 200 MA is below both the 50 MA and 21 MA , and the 21 MA crosses
Aureum Opening Range Breakout Pro
Matong Maphango
Experts
Aureum ORB Pro: Institutional-Grade Momentum Trading Aureum ORB Pro is a meticulously engineered algorithmic trading system designed to capitalize on the explosive momentum of the daily Opening Range Breakout (ORB). Specifically tailored for the high-liquidity volume shifts of the USDJPY currency pair, this Expert Advisor maps structural boundaries during the late Asian session and executes precise breakout entries as institutional order flow floods the market. Built for professional traders and
Filter:
Masna_Racing_1992
41
Masna_Racing_1992 2024.05.06 00:02 
 

After more than 2 months of renting the file, the author never responded to me regarding the expert not working. Highly negative rating

Matong Maphango
1862
Reply from developer Matong Maphango 2024.12.03 07:58
Please check your messages. I reported that mql5 was not allowing me to upload the newer version but finally I managed to upload it.
Reply to review