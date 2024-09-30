Hedge master Pro
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.10
- Activations: 10
Unleash the power of precision trading with Hedge master Pro, the next-generation Forex Expert Advisor that guarantees performance through the proven hedging strategy. Designed for traders who demand consistent results, Hedge master Pro leverages advanced algorithms to maximize profits while minimizing risk.
Key Features:
- Hedging Strategy: This EA dynamically manages trades by using a hedging technique to protect your positions from adverse market moves, ensuring that you stay in control of every trade.
- Loss Recovery System: With an innovative lot size multiplier, Hedge master Pro efficiently increases volume after losses to recover quickly and ensure that every series of trades closes in profit.
- Profit Guarantee: No matter the market conditions, Hedge master Pro is engineered to close every trade cycle with a profit, thanks to its meticulous risk management system.
- Adaptive to Market Conditions: Whether the market is trending or ranging, this EA automatically adjusts to maintain an optimal strategy that thrives in any environment.
- Fully Automated: Set it and forget it! Hedge master Pro works 24/7, making sure your trading account is working hard even when you're not.
This EA does good on tester but fails miserably in live account, it doesnt work properly in live account and close trades in loss, I had to copy trade from demo to live account to make it work but then it blows up account when market in consolidation not trending, it opens bigger and bigger lots until your account is blown, mostly works in trending market but even it can blow up accounts as sometimes the trend price stops and consolidates and that is the end of your account no matter what size..it also doesnt allow to set lot settings and has no trailing stops and account protection, poorly designed EA..