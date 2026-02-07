Fair Value Gap Sniper Indicator
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.50
- Updated: 7 February 2026
- Activations: 10
Fair Value Gap Indicator for MetaTrader 5 (Auto Price Imbalance Detector + Alerts).
This indicator automatically detects and highlights Fair Value Gaps (FVG) / Price Imbalances on your MT5 charts, so you don’t need to draw zones manually. It helps traders keep a clean chart, spot imbalance areas faster, and get notified when price returns to those zones.
Many Smart Money / ICT-style and price action traders use FVG/Imbalance zones as potential POI (point of interest) where price may rebalance before continuing.
Key Features
- Auto-detect & mark all FVG / Price Imbalance zones (bullish & bearish)
- Clean chart display with fully customizable colors
- Option to grey out / mark rebalanced (filled) zones
- Alerts when price enters an FVG zone (retest notification)
- Optional push notifications to mobile / email
- Alert direction filter: Buy only / Sell only / Both
Inputs (Settings)
- Bullish FVG color
- Bearish FVG color
- Show rebalanced zones (true/false)
- Rebalanced zone color
- Enable alerts on FVG entry (true/false)
- Push notifications to mobile/email (true/false)
- Alert direction: buy only / sell only / both
Important Notice
This indicator is a charting & alert tool, not a trading signal service and does not guarantee profits. Always use proper risk management.