Fair Value Gap Sniper Indicator

Fair Value Gap Indicator for MetaTrader 5 (Auto Price Imbalance Detector + Alerts).



This indicator automatically detects and highlights Fair Value Gaps (FVG) / Price Imbalances on your MT5 charts, so you don’t need to draw zones manually. It helps traders keep a clean chart, spot imbalance areas faster, and get notified when price returns to those zones.

Many Smart Money / ICT-style and price action traders use FVG/Imbalance zones as potential POI (point of interest) where price may rebalance before continuing.

Key Features

Auto-detect & mark all FVG / Price Imbalance zones (bullish & bearish)

(bullish & bearish) Clean chart display with fully customizable colors

with fully customizable colors Option to grey out / mark rebalanced (filled) zones

Alerts when price enters an FVG zone (retest notification)

(retest notification) Optional push notifications to mobile / email

to Alert direction filter: Buy only / Sell only / Both

Inputs (Settings)

Bullish FVG color

Bearish FVG color

Show rebalanced zones (true/false)

Rebalanced zone color

Enable alerts on FVG entry (true/false)

Push notifications to mobile/email (true/false)

Alert direction: buy only / sell only / both

Important Notice

This indicator is a charting & alert tool, not a trading signal service and does not guarantee profits. Always use proper risk management.