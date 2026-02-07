Fair Value Gap Sniper Indicator

Fair Value Gap Indicator for MetaTrader 5 (Auto Price Imbalance Detector + Alerts).


This indicator automatically detects and highlights Fair Value Gaps (FVG) / Price Imbalances on your MT5 charts, so you don’t need to draw zones manually. It helps traders keep a clean chart, spot imbalance areas faster, and get notified when price returns to those zones.

Many Smart Money / ICT-style and price action traders use FVG/Imbalance zones as potential POI (point of interest) where price may rebalance before continuing.

Key Features

  • Auto-detect & mark all FVG / Price Imbalance zones (bullish & bearish)
  • Clean chart display with fully customizable colors
  • Option to grey out / mark rebalanced (filled) zones
  • Alerts when price enters an FVG zone (retest notification)
  • Optional push notifications to mobile / email
  • Alert direction filter: Buy only / Sell only / Both

Inputs (Settings)

  • Bullish FVG color
  • Bearish FVG color
  • Show rebalanced zones (true/false)
  • Rebalanced zone color
  • Enable alerts on FVG entry (true/false)
  • Push notifications to mobile/email (true/false)
  • Alert direction: buy only / sell only / both

Important Notice

This indicator is a charting & alert tool, not a trading signal service and does not guarantee profits. Always use proper risk management.

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