Fair Value Gap Sniper MT4

Fair Value Gap Indicator for MetaTrader 4 (Auto Price Imbalance Detector + Alerts).
This indicator automatically detects and highlights Fair Value Gaps (FVG) / Price Imbalances on your MT4 charts, so you don’t need to draw zones manually. It helps keep your chart clean, spot imbalance areas faster, and get notified when price returns to those zones.

Many Smart Money / ICT-style and price action traders use FVG/Imbalance zones as potential POI (point of interest) where price may rebalance before continuing.

Key Features

  • Auto-detect & mark all FVG / Price Imbalance zones (bullish & bearish)
  • Clean chart display with fully customizable colors
  • Option to grey out / mark rebalanced (filled) zones
  • Alerts when price enters an FVG zone (retest notification)
  • Optional push notifications to mobile / email (if enabled in MT4 settings)
  • Alert direction filter: Buy only / Sell only / Both

Inputs (Settings)

  • Bullish FVG color
  • Bearish FVG color
  • Show rebalanced zones (true/false)
  • Rebalanced zone color
  • Enable alerts on FVG entry (true/false)
  • Push notifications to mobile/email (true/false)
  • Alert direction: buy only / sell only / both

Important Notice

This indicator is a charting & alert tool, not a trading signal service and does not guarantee profits. Always use proper risk management.

MT5 version

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/89042

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Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
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4.43 (7)
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Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
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Better Period Separators For MetaTrader 5 The built-in period separators feature doesn’t allow users to specify the time period, so you can use this indicator to create more customizable period separators. On intraday charts, you could place period separators at a specific time, you could also place extra period separators at a specific time on Monday to mark the start of a week. On higher timeframe charts, this indicator works the same as the built-in period separators, On the daily chart, per
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Pro Period Separators For MetaTrader 4 The built-in period separators feature doesn’t allow users to specify the time period, so you can use this indicator to create advanced period separators, you can add daily, weekly, monthly, yearly separators on any time frame. Default Inputs DAILY SEPARATOR SETTINGS show daily separators  = Yes hour of the separators = 04 minute of the separators = 00 color of the separators = Silver width of the separators = 1 style of the separators = STYLE_DOT WEEKLY_SE
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Fair Value Gap Indicator for MetaTrader 5 (Auto Price Imbalance Detector + Alerts). This indicator automatically detects and highlights Fair Value Gaps (FVG) / Price Imbalances on your MT5 charts, so you don’t need to draw zones manually. It helps traders keep a clean chart, spot imbalance areas faster, and get notified when price returns to those zones. Many Smart Money / ICT-style and price action traders use FVG/Imbalance zones as potential POI (point of interest) where price may rebalance
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Pro Period Separators For MetaTrader 5 The built-in period separators feature doesn’t allow users to specify the time period, so you can use this indicator to create advanced period separators, you can add daily, weekly, monthly, yearly separators on any time frame. Default Inputs DAILY SEPARATOR SETTINGS show daily separators  = Yes hour of the separators   = 04 minute of the separators   = 00 color of the separators   = Silver width of the separators   = 1 style of the separators   = STYLE_DOT
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