Fair Value Gap Sniper MT4

Fair Value Gap Indicator for MetaTrader 4 (Auto Price Imbalance Detector + Alerts).

This indicator automatically detects and highlights Fair Value Gaps (FVG) / Price Imbalances on your MT4 charts, so you don’t need to draw zones manually. It helps keep your chart clean, spot imbalance areas faster, and get notified when price returns to those zones.

Many Smart Money / ICT-style and price action traders use FVG/Imbalance zones as potential POI (point of interest) where price may rebalance before continuing.

Key Features

Auto-detect & mark all FVG / Price Imbalance zones (bullish & bearish)

(bullish & bearish) Clean chart display with fully customizable colors

with fully customizable colors Option to grey out / mark rebalanced (filled) zones

Alerts when price enters an FVG zone (retest notification)

(retest notification) Optional push notifications to mobile / email (if enabled in MT4 settings)

to (if enabled in MT4 settings) Alert direction filter: Buy only / Sell only / Both

Inputs (Settings)

Bullish FVG color

Bearish FVG color

Show rebalanced zones (true/false)

Rebalanced zone color

Enable alerts on FVG entry (true/false)

Push notifications to mobile/email (true/false)

Alert direction: buy only / sell only / both

Important Notice

This indicator is a charting & alert tool, not a trading signal service and does not guarantee profits. Always use proper risk management.



MT5 version

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/89042