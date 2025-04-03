Pro Period Separators

Pro Period Separators For MetaTrader 5

The built-in period separators feature doesn’t allow users to specify the time period, so you can use this indicator to create advanced period separators, you can add daily, weekly, monthly, yearly separators on any time frame.

Default Inputs

DAILY SEPARATOR SETTINGS

  • show daily separators = Yes
  • hour of the separators = 04
  • minute of the separators = 00
  • color of the separators = Silver
  • width of the separators = 1
  • style of the separators = STYLE_DOT
WEEKLY_SEPARATOR_SETTINGS
  • show weekly separators = Yes
  • week day of the separators = Monday
  • hour of the separators = 00
  • minute of the separators = 00
  • color of the separators = Yellow
  • width of the separators = 1
  • style of the separators = STYLE_SOLID
MONTHLY_SEPARATOR_SETTINGS
  • show monthly separators = Yes
  • color of the separators = DeepSkyBlue
  • width of the separators = 2
  • style of the separators = STYLE_SOLID
YEARLY_SEPARATOR_SETTINGS
  • show yearly separators = Yes
  • color of the separators = OrangeRed
  • width of the separators = 3
  • style of the separators = STYLE_SOLID

MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/135399

Scroll Manager 5
Mohammad Badere
Indicators
Hello ! If you scroll in one chart, all charts will be scrolled If you change the time frame in one chart, it will change in all charts Of course, you can turn this feature on or off All the charts in which you want changes to be applied are specified through ID in the indicator settings You can scroll the charts of different time frames in two ways at the same time 1: Coordinated based on time That is, 1 hour candle is 60 candles one minute back 2: scroll in the form of number of candles That i
Adaptive Trend Tracker
Shi He Xiong
Indicators
A premium indicator available on the MT5 platform. AdaptiveTrendTracker is an environmentally aware dynamic feedback system that continuously monitors the relative relationship between price and its internal benchmark. Upon detecting a valid breakout, it instantly triggers a fast-response protocol to drastically reduce confirmation lag. During periods lacking clear direction, it activates a noise-resistance mode to significantly mitigate false-breakout impacts. The indicator outputs a blue basel
Jesse Livermore Price Action WickExtremePrinter
Hussein Al Foj
Indicators
WickExtreme Price Printer — Trade Where Price Tells the Truth Introducing the WickExtreme Price Printer , a precision tool designed for serious traders who believe that price wicks are not noise—they are signals . Built on the timeless principles of Jesse Livermore's price-reading tactics , this indicator reveals real-time market intent by printing key high and low wick prices directly on the chart, with clean, vintage-style visuals. Features: Wick Price Printing : Automatically prints the price
VWAP Indicator MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Indicators
Description : VWAP (Volume-Weighted Average Price) is the ratio of the value traded to total volume traded over a particular time horizon. It is a measure of the average price at which pair is traded over the trading horizon. Read More. All Symbols and All Timeframes are supported. Indicator Inputs :     VWAP Mode : Mode of VWAP Calculation. Options can be selected : Single,Session,Daily,Weekly,Monthly     Volumes : Real Volumes,Tick Volumes     Price Type : Used price for calculating. O
Volume Profil MT5
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicators
Volume Profile Rectangle Summary An interactive volume profile indicator that displays a horizontal analysis of traded volume at each price level within a selected area. It automatically creates a movable rectangle and shows colored bars representing bullish and bearish volume distribution. What it does: Displays horizontal volume : Visualizes the volume distribution at each price level as horizontal bars Bullish/Bearish analysis : Colors bars in green (bullish-dominant volume) or red (bearish-d
Universal Volatility Compass
Guillermo Pineda
Indicators
Universal Volatility Compass (UVC): Navigate Market Cycles with Confidence Across All Assets Since its introduction in 1993, the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) has become the go-to measure for market risk and investor fear in the stock market. High VIX readings signal heightened volatility and often coincide with market bottoms, while low readings suggest complacency and market tops. But what about the vast universe beyond the S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Dow? Commodities, forex, cryptocurrencies, even ind
Buyer Seller Arrows
Oleksandr Sheyko
Indicators
Buyer Seller Arrows – Trade with Confidence! Discover a revolutionary tool for visual analysis of buyer and seller strength across all timeframes – from M1 up to MN1. This indicator gives you an instant overview of market dynamics with color‑coded percentages and arrows. Key Features: Green upward arrows = buyer dominance Red downward arrows = seller dominance Percentage strength for each timeframe (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1) Color coding for quick orientation (bright green and
Hardstop Risk Manager
ELITE FOREX TRADERS LLC
5 (1)
Utilities
Unlock the power of professional risk management with the Hardstop Risk Manager — your ultimate safeguard against devastating trading losses! Are you tired of watching your hard-earned capital erode due to unexpected market swings? Then Unlock the power of professional risk management with the Hardstop Protection EA — your ultimate safeguard against devastating trading losses! This all-in-one, intelligent risk management tool continuously monitors your account, employing multiple layers of prot
UT BOT Indicator and Alerts MT5
KO PARTNERS LTD
Indicators
Elevate Your Trading Experience with the famous UT Bot Alert Indicator! Summary: The UT Bot Alert Indicator by Quant Nomad has a proven track record and is your gateway to a more profitable trading journey. It's a meticulously crafted tool designed to provide precision, real-time insights, and a user-friendly experience.  Key Features: 1. Precision Analysis: Powered by advanced algorithms for accurate trend identification, pinpointing critical support and resistance levels. 2. Real-time Alert
MP Profile Pro
Domantas Juodenis
Indicators
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------  MARKET PROFILE PRO - Professional Volume Analysis & Smart Trading Dashboard Transform Your Trading with Institutional-Grade Market Profile Analysis Market Profile Pro brings Wall Street's most pow
Immediate Reversal Indicator
Bruno Rodrigues Paes Dourado Da Silva
Indicators
This is an Immediate Reversal Indicator, a powerful tool designed to help traders and investors to identify trend reversal points in the financial market quickly and efficiently. Indicator Description: Our immediate reversal indicator is an arrow based on a combination of technical analysis and advanced algorithms, which aims to identify the moments when a market trend is about to reverse, can be used in all TimeFrames, can configure to send an alert when the signal appears. It is designed to
EmaRsi robot
Deepak Saini
Experts
https://youtu.be/KHhg88fXWTk?si=ZoVtpc-wpfTVImSL 5-Minute Trading Strategy | Quick & Effective for Beginners Welcome to our trading channel- the deepak trading In this video, we'll be exploring a simple 5-minute trading strategy that can help you capture quick market movements and make profitable trades. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, this strategy is designed to give you clear entry and exit points using technical indicators like EMA, RSI, and Stochastic Oscillator.
FREE
Lot calculator tool MT5
Ernestas Kvedaras
3.67 (3)
Utilities
More stable MetaTrader 4 version is available here:  Lot Calculator Tool . This tool helps you to automatically calculate and manage risk, conveniently place orders visually, schedule orders, trail stops, move them to break-even and more. Features Place market or pending orders using draggable lines Schedule orders Calculate and limit risk using various methods See current spread See time till next candle Set custom order comments Trail stops Move stops to break-even See order profit/loss in p
Panel Trade Basic
Juan Pablo Sanchez Correa
Utilities
Panel Trade Basic is a compact, functional panel for trading quickly from the chart. Execute BUY, SELL, and LIMIT orders, and close positions with a single click or keystroke. Control lot size, stop-loss, and take-profit instantly, without menus or complications. Floating and draggable panel. Market and pending orders. Hotkeys for trading. Real-time P&L and margin visualization. Ideal for manual traders who value speed and control. BUY key (C) SELL key (V) CLOSE ALL key (X) Delete Pending Key
CrossTime MA indicator Kinvest
Jiri Kafka
Indicators
Moving Average with Multi-Timeframe and Customizable Settings The Moving Average is a fundamental tool for any trader. Our advanced Moving Average indicator goes beyond the standard, offering you unparalleled flexibility and control. This indicator allows you to display a moving average from any timeframe on your current chart, providing a unique perspective and helping you to spot trends you might otherwise miss. Key Features: Multi-Timeframe Functionality: View a moving average from any timefr
TTMM Time To Make Money
Dmitriy Zabudskiy
Indicators
TTMM – "Time To Make Money" – Time When Traders Makes Money on the Stock Exchanges The ТТММ trade sessions indicator displays the following information: Trade sessions: American, European, Asian and Pacific. (Note: Sessions are displayed on the previous five days and the current day only. The number of days may change depending on the holidays - they are not displayed in the terminals. The sessions are also not displayed on Saturday and Sunday). The main trading hours of the stock exchanges (tim
Add your logo on chart
Ruslan Kadirov
Indicators
Add an image or logo on a chart. Parameters: "File name for On mode" - location of image file depending MQL5 folder. "Background object" - set the logo as a background object. “x”, “y” – coordinates on the chart, from which the logo shows.   If you want to delete the logo, just remove ea from the chart. The suggested resolution for the image is 200x200 pixels.   You can use this ea while recording a video.
Smart Prop Firm Trader
Fhulufhelo Norman Mamushiana
Experts
NOTE: FOR SETTINGS AND TECHNICAL SUPPORT HERE IS OUR SMART MONEY TELEGRAM LINK:  https://t.me/ +g51Apb2W5Ck0ZGFk WHAT IS SMART MONEY EA? Smart Money EA is not just another trading robot. It's a high precision trend following EA that leverages the Smart Money concept, price action, and market momentum to enter trades with exceptional accuracy." It's your all-in-one solution for trading EURUSD, Crude Oil, Nasdaq 100, Germany 40, and even volatility indices, including Step index . STAY INFORMED AN
TMA Overlay
Quang Huy Quach
Indicators
TMA Overlay Indicator for MT5 - User Guide 1. Introduction TMA Overlay is a versatile technical analysis indicator for the MetaTrader 5 platform. The indicator's goal is to provide traders with a comprehensive overview of the trend, potential entry signals, and key trading sessions, all integrated into a single chart. This is not a trading system, but a comprehensive analysis tool designed to help you make more informed decisions. 2. Core Indicator Components The indicator consists of multiple c
FREE
TickBasedATR
Varun Katoch
Indicators
TickATR Indicator for MT5 Description The TickATR indicator is a powerful volatility measurement tool for MetaTrader 5 that displays the Average True Range (ATR) in terms of actual price ticks. This innovative approach provides traders with a more precise and instrument-independent way to gauge market volatility compared to traditional ATR indicators. By measuring volatility in ticks rather than price units, TickATR offers consistent readings across different instruments regardless of their pric
Dragon Ultra
Dang Cong Duong
5 (1)
Experts
At first, I got my teeth into   Dragon Ultra   Expert Advisor. Build a smart grid both with the trend and against the trend. The powerful combination of locking and partial loss closure. The program is constantly being improved and upgraded. You should use the  Dragon Training proficiently before buying the product. You can run in real environment with the Dragon Lite , note that the input parameters are hidden. Advantages of the Dragon Ultra Smart recovery system with Fibonacci grid Good resist
MQTestInd4Market5
Test Account
Indicators
This is the test product. Please, DO NOT BUY IT! This is the test product. Please, DO NOT BUY IT! This is the test product. Please, DO NOT BUY IT! This is the test product. Please, DO NOT BUY IT! This is the test product. Please, DO NOT BUY IT! This is the test product. Please, DO NOT BUY IT! This is the test product. Please, DO NOT BUY IT! This is the test product. Please, DO NOT BUY IT!
Advanced ORB Gold
Dodong Christian Arnon
Experts
Recommended Broker >>>  https://tickmill.link/3Y1QeAK&nbsp Check comments or my Bio for the roper & recommended settings          ADVANCED ORB Retest EA v4.3 - Advanced Recovery System LAUNCH PRICE: $299 | Increases 50% Every 5 Sales - Get Yours Now! Smart Trading System with Intelligent Protection Professional M30/H1 Opening Range Breakout strategy equipped with   #SmartRecovery   and   #AutoRecoverySystem   that doubles lot size on SL hits until profit is achieved - designed to rec
Keyboard ScalpMaster Pro
Guenter Seidner
Utilities
Video Explanation on YouTube: https://youtu.be/OJXERVs405g Keyboard Scalper Pro – Tool Explanation Keyboard Scalper Pro is a manual scalping tool designed to execute and manage trades entirely via keyboard hotkeys , allowing for fast, precise, and distraction-free trading . The tool does not automate trading decisions . All actions are triggered manually by the trader using predefined keys. Hotkey Functions Explained W – Buy Market Opens a market buy position instantly on the current symbol usi
Magic Vwap Key Levels
TitanScalper
Indicators
Professional VWAP Trading System with Advanced Signal Detection Transform your trading with the most comprehensive VWAP indicator available for MetaTrader 5. Magic VWAP Key Levels Pro combines multiple timeframe analysis, intelligent signal detection, and professional-grade visualization to give you the edge in modern markets. CORE FEATURES: Multi-Timeframe VWAP Analysis Session, Weekly, and Monthly VWAP calculations Previous 10-day VWAP support/resistance Dynamic anchor periods (Session/Week/Mo
M4K Strike Indicator
Martin Kolar
Indicators
A simple indicator that changes color according to trend direction and marks each turn with an arrow and optional sound alert. Features Dual-Color Blue when the line is rising Red when the line is falling Arrow Signals Up-arrow at the start of an up-trend Down-arrow at the start of a down-trend Configurable Alerts Popup notification on each closed-bar trend change Optional custom WAV file (leave blank to use the MT5 default) Alerts fire once per closed bar to avoid repeats Native MQL5 Implem
ToolBox 360 MT5
Timo Kosiol
Indicators
ToolBox 360 is the swiss knife of all indicators. It is full packed with useful tools to help you with your trading. It can be used to find best entry and exit points and help you to decide if you should open a trade or not. It shows market trends, candlestick formations outside / inside bars and you can sett time based allerts. Main features: Time based Fibonacci lines Choose a start and end time and the indicator shows you Fibonacci lines within the selected time range including range high a
Swing Supply Demand
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Key Features: 1. Institutional Supply & Demand Zones Auto-Detection:   Automatically draws zones at valid pivot points. Smart Extension:   Zones extend into the future for easy visibility but automatically cut off when price breaks them. Mitigation Logic:   When a zone is invalidated, it converts into a dashed "Break of Structure" (BOS) line, keeping your chart clean of old data. ATR sizing:   Zone width is dynamic, calculated using Average True Range (ATR) to adapt to current market volatility.
KS PropFirm and Broker Dashboard Pro
Kulvinder Singh
Utilities
KS PropFirm and Broker Dashboard Pro: Your Ultimate Compliance Guardian for Prop Firm Challenges Elevate Your Prop Firm Journey with Precision Monitoring Tired of juggling spreadsheets, calculators, and manual checks to stay compliant during high-stakes prop firm challenges? KS PropFirm and Broker Dashboard Pro is the all-in-one MT5 utility engineered for serious traders tackling firms like FTMO, MyForexFunds, The5%ers, and beyond. This lightweight dashboard delivers real-time insights into your
Currency Strength Meter MT5 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
Indicators
Knowledge of the strength and weakness of each currency is vital for every forex trader. Our   Currency Strength Meter indicator   measures the strength of eight major currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, CHF, JPY, CAD, AUD, NZD) by using the Relative Strength Index indicator, also known as RSI. The Currency Strength Meter indicator shows you, simply and quickly, when a currency is oversold, overbought, or in "normal area". This way, you can identify which currency is the strongest and the weakest. Our
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.68 (59)
Indicators
New Update of   Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional Trade Manager + EA  for FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] , [manual] and [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for new and experienced traders
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.9 (79)
Indicators
Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk", "Balanced Risk", and "Wait-and-See Strategy" A step-by-step video manual to help you quickly install, configure, and s
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.92 (36)
Indicators
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool developed based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC). It is designed to help traders analyze market structure systematically and gain a clearer view of overall market direction. The system analyzes Reversal Points, Key Zones, and Market Structure across multiple timeframes, while displaying Point Of Interest (POI) , No Repaint Signals, and Auto Fibonacci Levels to help detect pullbacks and reversal points with precision. Real
Divergence In Chaos Environment
Arief
Indicators
Get the FREE AUX Indicator and EA Support Direct Download — Click Here [ D.I.C.E ] The DICE Indicator Divergence in Chaos Environment is a specialized MT5 tool built for traders who apply Elliott Wave Theory within the framework of Trading Chaos techniques. It identifies hidden and regular divergences in price action, synchronized with the chaotic market environment described by Bill Williams. Key Features Elliott Wave–Aligned Divergence: Detects bullish and bearish divergences in harmony with
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.19 (27)
Indicators
New Update of   Atomic Analyst MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a bet
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you identify and trade trend reversals! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative way of identifying trend reversals with extremely high accuracy. ***Buy Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator and you could get Quantum Breakout Indicator for
PZ Swing Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (5)
Indicators
Protect against whipsaws: revolutionize your swing trading approach Swing Trading is the first indicator designed to detect swings in the direction of the trend and possible reversal swings. It uses the baseline swing trading approach, widely described in trading literature. The indicator studies several price and time vectors to track the aggregate trend direction and detects situations in which the market is oversold or overbought and ready to correct. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Tro
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (100)
Indicators
Trend Screener Indicator --Professional Trend Trading & Market Scanning System for MetaTrader Unlock the true power of trend trading with Trend Screener Indicator — a complete multi-currency, multi-timeframe trend analysis solution powered by Fuzzy Logic,Trend Pulse Technology  and advanced market structure algorithms.   Trend Screener transforms your MetaTrader platform into a professional-grade Trend Analyzer and Market Scanner, helping you identify high-probability trend opportunities, early
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299$ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499$ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines, an
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicators
SuperScalp Pro – Advanced Multi-Filter Scalping Indicator System SuperScalp Pro is an advanced scalping indicator system that combines the classic Supertrend with multiple intelligent confirmation filters. The indicator performs efficiently across all timeframes from M1 to H4 and is especially suitable for XAUUSD, BTCUSD and major Forex pairs. It can be used as a standalone system or flexibly integrated into existing trading strategies. The indicator integrates more than 11 filters, including fa
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (29)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Super Signal Skyblade Edition
Shengzu Zhong
5 (5)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does   not attempt to predict tops or bottom
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator  mt5 is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advan
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
Indicators
Let me introduce you to an excellent technical indicator – Grabber, which works as a ready-to-use "All-Inclusive" trading strategy. Within a single code, it integrates powerful tools for technical market analysis, trading signals (arrows), alert functions, and push notifications. Every buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: Grabber Utility for automatic management of open orders Step-by-step video guide: how to install, configure, and trade with the indicator Custom set fi
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.5 (8)
Indicators
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro is a professional indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders identify entry points and manage risk effectively. The indicator provides a comprehensive analysis toolkit including signal detection system, automatic Entry/SL/TP management, volume analysis, and real-time performance statistics. User guide to understand the system   |   User guide for other languages KEY FEATURES Signal Detection System The indicator automatically detects potential entry points base
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
The " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " indicator is designed for the scalping method of trading within trend waves. Tested on major currency pairs and gold, compatibility with other trading instruments is possible. Provides signals for short-term opening of positions along the trend with additional price movement support. The principle of the indicator. Large arrows determine the trend direction. An algorithm for generating signals for scalping in the form of small arrows operates within trend wav
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
Indicators
MetaForecast predicts and visualizes the future of any market using different powerful methods. While financial markets are not always predictable, if there are patterns in the past data, MetaForecast can learn and predict the future as accurately as possible. It features a complete implementation of neural networks embedded directly into the indicator, enabling traders to create and train AI models using data from multiple symbols to learn complex patterns. MetaForecast leverages your computer'
ON Trade Optuma Astro MT5
Abdullah Alrai
Indicators
This is an astronomy indicator for the MT4 / MT5 platform like optuma program that performs a variety of functions. It uses complex algorithms to perform its own calculations, which are so accurate. The indicator has a panel that provides astronomical information such as planets' geo/heliocentric cords, distance of sun/earth, magnitude, elongation, constellation, ecliptic cords, equatorial cords, and horizontal cords depending on  the vertical line that generated by the indicator depend on the t
Market Structure Patterns
Samuel Manoel De Souza
4.47 (19)
Indicators
Available for   MT4   and   MT5 . Join the Market Structure Patterns channel to download materials available for study and/or additional informations. Related posts: Market Structure Patterns - Introdução Market Structure Patterns   is an indicator based on   smart money concepts   that displays   SMC/ICT   elements that can take your trading decisions to the next level. Take advantage of the   alerts ,   push notifications   and   email messages   to keep informed from when an element is form
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Indicators
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pri
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.82 (22)
Indicators
Support And Resistance Screener Breakthrough unique Solution With All Important levels analyzer and Markets Structures Feature Built Inside One Tool ! Our indicator has been developed by traders for traders and with one Indicator you will find all Imporant market levels with one click. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Support and Resistance Screener Indicator is available for only 50 $ and lifetime. ( Original price 125$ ) (offer extended) The available tools ( Features ) in our Indicator are :  1. HH-LL S
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Indicators
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Shock Pullback
Suleiman Alhawamdah
5 (1)
Indicators
Shock Pullback v 3.5 + AI/ML forecasts: - Add Integrated Artificial and deep learning have been integrated within the MQL5 environment. - A qualitative addition for integrated future forecasts using deep learning and artificial intelligence (AI/ML) within MQL5, based on the methodology and operation of the core indicator built on the Shock Pullback and its inherent integrated functions. - Suitable for scalping trading  How to Use the Indicator  Shock Pullback: There are 3 images in the com
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for professional trading . [Online course] ,   and   [manual] The Smart Price Action Concepts Indicator is a very powerful tool for both new and experienced traders . It packs more than 20 useful indicators into one , combining advanced trading ideas like Inner Circle Trader Analysis and Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies . This indicator focuses
PZ Mean Reversion MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (2)
Indicators
Outperform traditional strategies: effective mean reversion for savvy traders Unique indicator that implements a professional and quantitative approach to mean reversion trading. It capitalizes on the fact that the price diverts and returns to the mean in a predictable and measurable fashion, which allows for clear entry and exit rules that vastly outperform non-quantitative trading strategies. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Clear trading signals Am
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Indicators
TPSproTrend PRO identifies the moment when the market actually changes direction and forms an entry point at the beginning of the move. You enter the market when the price is just starting to move, and not after the movement has already taken place.   Indicator       It doesn't redraw signals and automatically displays entry points, Stop Loss, and Take Profit, making trading clear, visual, and structured. INSTRUCTIONS RUS   -   MT4 VERSION Main advantages Signals without redrawing.   All signal
Golden Spike Premium
Kwaku Bondzie Ghartey
5 (1)
Indicators
Golden Spikes Indicator Technical indicator for synthetic indices trading on M1 timeframe. Compatible with Boom/Crash indices on Deriv platform and Gain/Pain indices on Weltrade platform. send me A private  message to receive trade ASISTANT EA.. booklet guide:  https://drive.google.com/file/d/1knQJqGHZSP5eQN24ndRz2ayZVCst6XhN/view?usp=sharing Also check my premium spikes bot: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/142350 Features Uses Parabolic SAR, RSI, and Bollinger Bands analysis Three risk
FootprintOrderflow
Jingfeng Luo
5 (3)
Indicators
FOOTPRINTORDERFLOW: The Authoritative Guide ( This indicator is also compatible with economic providers that do not offer DOM data and BID/ASK data， It also supports various foreign exchange transactions， DEMO version，modleling must choose " Every tick based on real ticks"  ) Important notice: Before placing an order, please contact me first, and I will provide you with professional answers and services 1. Overview FOOTPRINTORDERFLOW  is an advanced Order Flow analysis tool designed for MetaTra
Better Period Separators MT5
Zhi Wen Software Development
4.5 (2)
Indicators
Better Period Separators For MetaTrader 5 The built-in period separators feature doesn’t allow users to specify the time period, so you can use this indicator to create more customizable period separators. On intraday charts, you could place period separators at a specific time, you could also place extra period separators at a specific time on Monday to mark the start of a week. On higher timeframe charts, this indicator works the same as the built-in period separators, On the daily chart, per
FREE
Better Period Separators MT4
Zhi Wen Software Development
Indicators
Better Period Separators For MetaTrader 4 The built-in period separators feature doesn’t allow users to specify the time period, so you can use this indicator to create more customizable period separators. On intraday charts, you could place period separators at a specific time, you could also place extra period separators at a specific time on Monday to mark the start of a week. On higher timeframe charts, this indicator works the same as the built-in period separators, On the daily chart, peri
FREE
Fair Value Gap Sniper MT4
Zhi Wen Software Development
Indicators
Fair Value Gap Indicator for MetaTrader 4. A Fair Value Gap is a three-candle price action pattern taught by the famous smart money trader the inner circle trader aka ICT. Basically, it's a gap left open on the chart when the price moves too fast. It is an area of the middle candle's body that doesn't get ticks overlapped by the left candle and the right candle next to it. When the price leaves a gap on the chart, we could keep two things in mind. One, the price has a really strong momentum to g
Pro Period Separators MT4
Zhi Wen Software Development
Indicators
Pro Period Separators For MetaTrader 4 The built-in period separators feature doesn’t allow users to specify the time period, so you can use this indicator to create advanced period separators, you can add daily, weekly, monthly, yearly separators on any time frame. Default Inputs DAILY SEPARATOR SETTINGS show daily separators  = Yes hour of the separators = 04 minute of the separators = 00 color of the separators = Silver width of the separators = 1 style of the separators = STYLE_DOT WEEKLY_SE
Fair Value Gap Sniper Indicator
Zhi Wen Software Development
Indicators
Fair Value Gap Indicator for MetaTrader 5. A Fair Value Gap is a three-candle price action pattern taught by the famous smart money trader the inner circle trader aka ICT. Basically, it's a gap left open on the chart when the price moves too fast. It is an area of the middle candle's body that doesn't get ticks overlapped by the left candle and the right candle next to it. When the price leaves a gap on the chart, we could keep two things in mind. One, the price has a really strong momentum to g
