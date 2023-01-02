Better Period Separators MT5

4.33

Better Period Separators For MetaTrader 5

The built-in period separators feature doesn’t allow users to specify the time period, so you can use this indicator to create more customizable period separators.

On intraday charts, you could place period separators at a specific time, you could also place extra period separators at a specific time on Monday to mark the start of a week.

On higher timeframe charts, this indicator works the same as the built-in period separators,

On the daily chart, period separators are placed at the start day of every month.

On the weekly and monthly charts, period separators are placed at the start day of every year.

Inputs

Period Separator Settings

  • hour of the separator
  • minute of the separator

Weekly Separator Settings

  • hour of the separator
  • minute of the separator

If you need the more advanced period separators indicator, please check out the pro version: 

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/135644

Reviews 6
Jinah
74
Jinah 2024.10.28 00:23 
 

Exactly what I'm looking for, now I'm able to see the yearly period separator in monthly timeframe, thank you so much!

Partick Bob
208
Partick Bob 2026.04.08 08:06 
 

Can be improved if graphical interface is more better.

Nico
16
Nico 2023.11.20 23:39 
 

This has everything i needed. It'd be awesome if it was Open-Source as well so one could see the code, i'd like to add horizontal lines to the openings.

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Better Period Separators For MetaTrader 4 The built-in period separators feature doesn’t allow users to specify the time period, so you can use this indicator to create more customizable period separators. On intraday charts, you could place period separators at a specific time, you could also place extra period separators at a specific time on Monday to mark the start of a week. On higher timeframe charts, this indicator works the same as the built-in period separators, On the daily chart, peri
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Fair Value Gap Indicator for MetaTrader 4 (Auto Price Imbalance Detector + Alerts). This indicator automatically detects and highlights Fair Value Gaps (FVG) / Price Imbalances on your MT4 charts, so you don’t need to draw zones manually. It helps keep your chart clean, spot imbalance areas faster, and get notified when price returns to those zones. Many Smart Money / ICT-style and price action traders use FVG/Imbalance zones as potential POI (point of interest) where price may rebalance befor
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Pro Period Separators For MetaTrader 4 The built-in period separators feature doesn’t allow users to specify the time period, so you can use this indicator to create advanced period separators, you can add daily, weekly, monthly, yearly separators on any time frame. Default Inputs DAILY SEPARATOR SETTINGS show daily separators  = Yes hour of the separators = 04 minute of the separators = 00 color of the separators = Silver width of the separators = 1 style of the separators = STYLE_DOT WEEKLY_SE
Fair Value Gap Sniper Indicator
Zhi Wen Software Development
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Fair Value Gap Indicator for MetaTrader 5 (Auto Price Imbalance Detector + Alerts). This indicator automatically detects and highlights Fair Value Gaps (FVG) / Price Imbalances on your MT5 charts, so you don’t need to draw zones manually. It helps traders keep a clean chart, spot imbalance areas faster, and get notified when price returns to those zones. Many Smart Money / ICT-style and price action traders use FVG/Imbalance zones as potential POI (point of interest) where price may rebalance
Pro Period Separators
Zhi Wen Software Development
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Pro Period Separators For MetaTrader 5 The built-in period separators feature doesn’t allow users to specify the time period, so you can use this indicator to create advanced period separators, you can add daily, weekly, monthly, yearly separators on any time frame. Default Inputs DAILY SEPARATOR SETTINGS show daily separators  = Yes hour of the separators   = 04 minute of the separators   = 00 color of the separators   = Silver width of the separators   = 1 style of the separators   = STYLE_DOT
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Partick Bob
208
Partick Bob 2026.04.08 08:06 
 

Can be improved if graphical interface is more better.

Ivan Privalov
766
Ivan Privalov 2025.02.10 07:53 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Zhi Wen Software Development
3753
Reply from developer Zi Jian Wang 2025.03.07 15:26
Hi, because there are only even hour candles on 2H chart, like 0:00, 2:00, 4:00, 6:00, so you should only set the seperator's hour to an even number, don't set it to an odd number.
Jinah
74
Jinah 2024.10.28 00:23 
 

Exactly what I'm looking for, now I'm able to see the yearly period separator in monthly timeframe, thank you so much!

Anton Copper
590
Anton Copper 2023.12.18 14:42 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Nico
16
Nico 2023.11.20 23:39 
 

This has everything i needed. It'd be awesome if it was Open-Source as well so one could see the code, i'd like to add horizontal lines to the openings.

Aesen Noah Remolacio Perez
1830
Aesen Noah Remolacio Perez 2023.08.06 16:21 
 

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