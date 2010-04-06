Mt4ToTelegramAltert

Mt4ToTelegramAlter is an app that communicates with a Telegram bot to share your orders flow and report open orders from Metatrader 4 terminal to a Telegram group or channel.

Features

  • Telegram channel, group, chat compatible
  • Easy to use
  • Report open order

Configuration

1. Service -> Settings -> Expert Advisors -> Allow WebRequest for the following URLs (Add URL: https://api.telegram.org);

2. Create your own bot on Telegram at @BotFather. Remember Token, it looks something like this - xxxx:yyyyyy

3. Create your channel and make it public;

4. Add a bot to your channel and make it an administrator. Write any first message, for example "HELLO WORLD!";

5. Follow the link: https://api.telegram.org/bot[BOT_TOKEN]/sendMessage?chat_id=@ [USERNAME_CHANALA ]&text=test.

6. After clicking on the link, the channel ID will be displayed, it will look something like this: -aaaaaaaaa (13 digits), remember it.

Enter the channel identification number in the advisor settings.




Settings

  • API_TOKEN: Telegram API token
  • CHAT_ID: Telegram chat ID
  • REPORT_MINUTE_INTERVAL: interval send report (minutes)
  • REPORT_ON_MO: Allow report on Monday
  • REPORT_ON_TU: Allow report on Tuesday
  • REPORT_ON_WE: Allow report on Wednesday
  • REPORT_ON_THAllow report on Thursday
  • REPORT_ON_FRAllow report on Friday
  • REPORT_ON_SAAllow report on Satuday
  • REPORT_ON_SUAllow report on Sunday


































































