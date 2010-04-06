Mt4ToTelegramAltert

Features

Configuration

1. Service -> Settings -> Expert Advisors -> Allow WebRequest for the following URLs (Add URL: https://api.telegram.org);

2. Create your own bot on Telegram at @BotFather. Remember Token, it looks something like this - xxxx:yyyyyy

3. Create your channel and make it public;

4. Add a bot to your channel and make it an administrator. Write any first message, for example "HELLO WORLD!";

5. Follow the link: https://api.telegram.org/bot[BOT_TOKEN]/sendMessage?chat_id=@ [USERNAME_CHANALA ]&text=test.

6. After clicking on the link, the channel ID will be displayed, it will look something like this: -aaaaaaaaa (13 digits), remember it.

Enter the channel identification number in the advisor settings.







