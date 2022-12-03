Master and Reverse

This is a semi auto EA , not use any type of indicators and parameters are simple .

Including by a master order ( first order you upload on chart buy or sell ) and you can use two reverse order for hedging.





Master order : Called the initial order ( when hit SL the EA stop trading until you restart it on chart ) .



First reverse order : It is open opposite from master order on the desired pip distance .



Second reverse order :It is open opposite from first reverse order on the desired pip distance .





Parameters :



Master trade direction - ( The direction of the initial order , long or short )

Lot sizes - ( You can use different lot size at every one of the three order this ea can controlled )

Move against master to initiate reversal trade in pips - ( The pip distance the first reverse order will open )

Move against reversal to initiate 2nd reversal - ( The pip distance the second reverse order will open against the 1st reversal order )

Re-open order after TP - ( If "true" the ea will re-open the order at the same direction , this include for all order initial and reversal orders )

Re-open order after SL - ( If "true" the ea will re-open order after an reversal trade hit stop loss ) Note that a reversal order will re-open trade only if still met the desired point distance you have adjust on input settings.

So for ex. If you set the "1st reversal" to open at 60pip opposite to master order the ea will re-open the "1st reversal" always at 60pip distance from master order.

Close on total profit - ( This functionality will check the total profit balance and will close all orders on your target limits )

Close on total loss - ( This functionality will check the total loss and will close all orders on your target limits )

Note that the total profit/loss limits will calculated based on "current balance" results text you see on your chart .







Example sets for MT4 tester can be found here : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/52193?source=Unknown%3Ahttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.mql5.com%2Fen%2Fmarket%2Fmy#!tab=comments









Suggestions :



You can test it easily on MT4 tester on visual mod to see how it works . Remember this ea works mostly as a tool and is not fully automatic , so its better to use small time period when you tested .

Some days or weeks is preferable for testing.





Trade all currency pairs at every broker that allows hedging. You can use it also to trade metals , indices .



