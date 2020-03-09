Trader AI ecn

Before you buy all of my products please be aware of the risks involved:
1) Please do not over believe in backtesting result . No one can 100% predict the future .
2) The best setting is default, but you can find the best by yourself each special conditions
3) Sometimes a confliction of market can cause the account a short period of Drawdown , Please get ready for it and wait for profit.

4) Trader AI are dependent on good brokerage conditions, like low spread and slippage (Choose your best brokers)

- Signal to review (MyRobot01-04): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1770261
- Channel to see updates and chat: ZALO  https://zalo.me/g/wezjag855  and TELEGRAM
Trader AI ECN is an automated Expert Advisor trade at ECN broker that using Super Algorithms and Neural Network (Artificial Intelligence). It will learning market by itself. Virtualization technology of trading orders helps protect their open and closed positions. High-frequency trading (HFT) technology makes the transaction speed extremely fast (under 30 seconds) for safe and effective capital management through the Kelly formula.


Expert Advisor Recommendations:
- The best pairs we should trade 12 pairs: USDJPY,EURJPY,GBPJPY,AUDJPY,USDCAD,USDCHF,NZDUSD,EURGBP,EURUSD,GBPUSD,AUDUSD,XAUUSD (GOLD)
- The best 5 Timeframes: M1, M5, M15, M30, H1
- Define: Just default settings with ECN account
- Brokers: All broker, but we can't test on all of those. We have trade on: Tickmill ICMarkets
- Low latency VPS is recommended

- Does not use dangerous trading methods in trading, which lead to a sharp loss of the entire Deposit like Martingale, Grid, Arbitrage, etc...;
- The AI will control your stoploss and take profit, including specific stoploss. It define on source code and it is good option
- Learns market and Trending detection 

- Combine with Supply Demand zone
- Indicator support buying and selling decision making process


TRADER AI ECN Expert Advisor Parameters: was define on source, you can chose trade Gold or not

- Auto lots : Lot size to entry (per 100), default 0.01265 (Kelly 1%)
- Valid Spreads : Will not trade if spread greater this level, default is 2.5 pips (25 point)
- Slippage : Max Slippage, default is 2 pips
- Min Lots: Min lots to trade, default is 0.01 lots
- Max lots : Max lots to trade, default is 200 lots
- Stoploss (PiP): 5 pips

These are results from 22/Nov/2021 to 22/Nov/2022 for defaut testing with USDJPY, XAUUSD and very high spreads (IC Markets Raw account, spreads = 20 points):

NOTE: If you buy my robot, please contact me after payment is complete to receive the manual


Low latency VPS:

https://www.forexvps.net/?aff=40653

https://support.cloudzy.com/aff.php?aff=1471

https://portal.forexcheapvps.com/aff.php?aff=4071

