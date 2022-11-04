Carry Expo Ai Robot

I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า

Carry Expo Ai Robot with Current TF, Auto Trading, Current Chart, Any Asset Pairs, Any Brokers located time GMT+0, UTC+0, such as Exness broker

He can recovery with level martingale and compare the position win and loss direction.

Level 2 Steps Martingale and Hedging Duos position (Long and Short), No more indicator.
For martingale step you can set via your money management and frequency trading too.
Example1 No martingale
  balance $1000, lot = 0.01
  set MTG step1 = 100,
  set MTG step2 = 100
  next open trade after time (Minutes) = 1
Example2 Martingale 2 steps 1x,3x
  balance $1000, lot = 0.01
  set MTG step1 = 100,
  set MTG step2 = 300
  next open trade after time (Minutes) = 1
Example3 Martingale 2 steps 2x,5x
  balance $5000, lot = 0.01
  set MTG step1 = 200,
  set MTG step2 = 500
  next open trade after time (Minutes) = 1

You can select day to trade, You can input period time to trade
You can using frequency trading (HFT). Recommended 1-5 minutes Next open trade after time(Minutes)

Recommend for ECN/Lowest Spread Account type and STP, STD, CENT Account.
It can help IB/Trader pump lot size with safe trading.


