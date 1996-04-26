Reversal 4 Signal

The indicator displays market entry arrows based on RSI, MFI, DeMarker, CCI and Multi Stochastic.


Inputs

  • period — values of all indicators used.
  • Enable_Alert — audio and text notifications on a trend change.
  • Send_Notifications — push notifications to mobile devices.
  • E-mail alert — email notifications. Make sure to configure email parameters in the terminal settings.


Features

  • The indicator does not repaint.
  • The indicator does not recalculate.
  • The indicator works on all timeframes.
  • The indicator works on all pairs, stocks, currencies, metals, futures and CFDs.
  • It gives signals on the current candle.


How to Trade?

  • Open a buy trade when an up arrow appears.
  • Open a sell trade when a down arrow appears.


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