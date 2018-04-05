SmartInvest Trend

Risk Warning: Please test EA on demo to understand its working and test your setting, strategy tester not advisable but can help understanding how the ea works

Unlike many other programs in the mql5 market this is a REAL trend trading strategy. It uses smart martingale or grid functionalities based on new signal and follows a logical concept.

The Smart invest Trend Expert Advisor can be used to trade reversals and trend trades. This expert advisor is designed to trade trends and reversal signals to maximize on the profit.

I use the strategy in a live trading account for many years now and so far it is doing really good. The Expert uses minimum lotsize and as a user you can choose to maintain lotsize by choosing multiplier which is desirable for you.

The default settings of the program are the ones I use for Volatility 250(1s) index and Volatility 250(1s) index I use on deriv. Please do your own testing!! Recommend using demo for atleast 4 weeks and understand how the program works before going live, These are only the settings that I use but there might be better settings. I cannot give any advice or recommendation here since I cannot predict future market movement.

Info:

Working symbols All markets

Working Timeframe: All time frames high the better

Min deposit: $100

Good ECN broker is required, but not must

Features:

Smart martingale

Grid based on new signal

Averaging

Money management use risk defined

Hard stop loss and take profit for each position

Not sensitive to broker conditions

Risk Warning: Before you buy Smart Invest Trend EA Edition please be aware of the risks involved. Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA could also make losses).



