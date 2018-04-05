SmartInvest Trend

Risk Warning: Please test EA on demo to understand its working and test your setting, strategy tester not advisable but can help understanding how the ea works

Unlike many other programs in the mql5 market this is a REAL trend trading strategy. It uses smart martingale or grid functionalities based on new signal and follows a logical concept.

The Smart invest Trend Expert Advisor can be used to trade reversals and trend trades. This expert advisor is designed to trade trends and reversal signals to maximize on the profit.

 

I use the strategy in a live trading account for many years now and so far it is doing really good. The Expert uses minimum lotsize and as a user you can choose to maintain lotsize by choosing multiplier which is desirable for you.

 

The default settings of the program are the ones I use for Volatility 250(1s) index and Volatility 250(1s) index I use on deriv. Please do your own testing!! Recommend using demo for atleast 4 weeks and understand how the program works before going live, These are only the settings that I use but there might be better settings. I cannot give any advice or recommendation here since I cannot predict future market movement.

 

Info:

Working symbols All markets

Working Timeframe: All time frames high the better

Min deposit: $100

Good ECN broker is required, but not must

Features:

 

Smart martingale

Grid based on new signal

Averaging

Money management use risk defined

Hard stop loss and take profit for each position

Not sensitive to broker conditions

Risk Warning: Before you buy Smart Invest Trend EA Edition please be aware of the risks involved. Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA could also make losses).


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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (53)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (20)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.82 (45)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Summer sale - 399 USD only instead of 499 USD until end of August. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signa
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