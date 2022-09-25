Pension Trader

This Robot is fully automated and has been created for everyone. The Robot works also on cent accounts.

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✅=> works on all Time Frames from 1Minute to 1Day

✅=> On the lower Frames there are too many small trades but it's up to yourself.

✅=> I would recommend testing it on a Cent Account if you are not sure.

✅=> You can click on the link below for a Cent Broker which i use as well.

✅=> The Ea has been created by myself and i use it as well for my private trading.

✅=> The EA has more settings It can be used as Fixed TP and SL Trading EA

✅=> The EA can be used as Martingale

✅=> The EA can be used as trailing EA

✅=> Perfect for Longterm Investmens

✅TO BE SAFE USE LOT INCREASE VOLUME TO FALSE