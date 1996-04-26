Magic MA Moving Averages for MT4
- Indicadores
- Raul Canessa Castameda
- Versão: 1.1
- Atualizado: 5 janeiro 2023
- Ativações: 10
The list of moving averages included in the indicator is as follows:
- SMA (Simple Moving Average)
- EMA (Exponential Moving Average)
- LWMA (Linear Weighted Moving Average)
- SMMA (Smoothed Moving Average)
- WMA (Wilder's Moving Average)
- HMA (Hull Moving Average)
- VWMA (Volume Weighted Moving Average)
- DEMA (Double Exponential Moving Average
- TEMA (Triple Exponential Moving Average)
- KAMA (Kaufman Adaptive Moving Average)
- FRAMA (Fractal Adaptive Moving Average)
- VIDYA (Chande's Variable Index Dynamic Average)
- NAMA (NAMA Adaptive Moving Average)
- MD (McGinley Dynamic Moving Average)
- TMA (Triangular Moving Average)
- ALMA (Arnaud Legoux Moving Average)
- Tilson T3 (Tilson T3 Moving Average)
- ZLEMA (Zero Lag Exponential Moving Average)
- LSMA (Least Square Moving Average)
- SineWMA (Sine Weighted Moving Average)
- GMA (Geometric Moving Average)
- REMA (Regularized Exponential Moving Average)
- ITrendMA (J.Ehlers Instantaneous Trendline Moving Average)
- TriMAGen (J.Ehlers Triangular Generalized Moving Average)
- Laguerre (Adaptive Laguerre Filter of Ehlers)
- ILRS (Integral of Linear Regression Slope MA)
- SSMA (Simplified Simple Moving Average)
- MedMA (Median Moving Average)
- IE2 (Tilson IE/2 Moving Average)
- QEMA (Quadruple Exponential Moving Average)
- PEMA (Pentuple Exponential Moving Average)
- SqWMA (Squared Weighted Moving Average)
For all these moving averages the trader can select the type of price (Open, Close, High, Low, Median, Typical and Weighted) and the number of bars used in the calculation.
We can also visualize a dashboard on the right side of the chart that shows the values of the most common moving averages (SMA 5, SMA 10, SMA 20, SMA 50, SMA 100, SMA 200, EMA 5, EMA 10, EMA 20, ESMA 50, EMA 100, EMA 200) and their position relative to the price (above or below the price action).