Magic MA Moving Averages for MT4

The Magic MA Moving Average Indicator is a market analysis tool that has more than 30 types of moving averages that the trader can use to gauge the market trend.

Among the types of moving averages that the trader can visualize are the most common MAs (SMA, EMA and SMMA), adaptive moving averages such as FRAMA and KAMA and other MAs based on innovative calculation and analysis methods such as LSMA, ZLEMA and others.

The indicator is designed to display all these moving averages on a single chart at the same time to compare them or apply different moving average strategies.

The Magic MA indicator also displays a dashboard with the values of all the moving averages that the trader has selected so that they can be better tracked.

The list of moving averages included in the indicator is as follows:

  • SMA (Simple Moving Average)
  • EMA (Exponential Moving Average)
  • LWMA (Linear Weighted Moving Average)
  • SMMA (Smoothed Moving Average)
  • WMA (Wilder's Moving Average)
  • HMA (Hull Moving Average)
  • VWMA (Volume Weighted Moving Average)
  • DEMA (Double Exponential Moving Average
  • TEMA (Triple Exponential Moving Average)
  • KAMA (Kaufman Adaptive Moving Average)
  • FRAMA (Fractal Adaptive Moving Average)
  • VIDYA (Chande's Variable Index Dynamic Average)
  • NAMA (NAMA Adaptive Moving Average)
  • MD (McGinley Dynamic Moving Average)
  • TMA (Triangular Moving Average)
  • ALMA (Arnaud Legoux Moving Average)
  • Tilson T3 (Tilson T3 Moving Average)
  • ZLEMA (Zero Lag Exponential Moving Average)
  • LSMA (Least Square Moving Average)
  • SineWMA (Sine Weighted Moving Average)
  • GMA (Geometric Moving Average)
  • REMA (Regularized Exponential Moving Average)
  • ITrendMA (J.Ehlers Instantaneous Trendline Moving Average)
  • TriMAGen (J.Ehlers Triangular Generalized Moving Average)
  • Laguerre (Adaptive Laguerre Filter of Ehlers)
  • ILRS (Integral of Linear Regression Slope MA)
  • SSMA (Simplified Simple Moving Average)
  • MedMA (Median Moving Average)
  • IE2 (Tilson IE/2 Moving Average)
  • QEMA (Quadruple Exponential Moving Average)
  • PEMA (Pentuple Exponential Moving Average)
  • SqWMA (Squared Weighted Moving Average)

For all these moving averages the trader can select the type of price (Open, Close, High, Low, Median, Typical and Weighted) and the number of bars used in the calculation.

We can also visualize a dashboard on the right side of the chart that shows the values of the most common moving averages (SMA 5, SMA 10, SMA 20, SMA 50, SMA 100, SMA 200, EMA 5, EMA 10, EMA 20, ESMA 50, EMA 100, EMA 200) and their position relative to the price (above or below the price action).



